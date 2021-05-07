Area roundup: Forest City boys cruise to conference title

The Forest City boys track team traveled to Eagle Grove on Thursday and did exactly what it set out to do at the beginning of the season: Win the Top of Iowa West.
The Indians dusted the competition, winning seven events and scoring 174.5 total points.
Forest City earned three field event wins to put the squad out in front early in the meet. Kaden Hagy won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 4.25 inches, Xavier Holland won the long jump with a leap of 20-4.75 inches and Elijah Weaver cleared 6-00 to win the high jump.
Joey Hovinga earned two distance wins in both the 3,200-meter (11:09.26) and 1,600-meter (4:52.81). Weaver also won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds and Holland took the win in the open 400 (53.01).
West Hancock scored 77 points to place second.
Matthew Francis was the Eagles lone first place individual. He tossed the discus 122-04 to win the event.
The Eagles also earned two relay race wins. The team of Mitchell Smith, Francis, Braden Walk and Bryer Subject placed first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.24). The 1,600 relay quartet of Walk, Kellen Smith, Cole Schisel and Evan Ford won in 3:38.56.
Boys track and field
Collins, Chapman win NEC titles
Only three wins were had from Charles City at the Northeast Conference co-ed track meet at Decorah on Thursday, but they were three from two if its stars.
Ian Collins, the Drake Relays high jump champ, swept the jumps. He leaped 23 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump, which is two-and-a-half inches longer than his jump at Drake.
In the 110 high hurdles, Jeremiah Chapman set a new season best time of 15.75 seconds.
Charles City was third place in the team race with 99 points. Decorah won the conference title with 179 points followed by Waverly-Shell Rock's 136.
Collins was second in the open 100 and anchored the second place 400 relay. Chapman kicked off that relay as well as the runner-up sprint medley.
Zach Graeser finished second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.61 seconds.
Swenson, Keeling scores points for Wildcats
It was a struggle for Riceville at the Iowa Star Conference meet held at Meskwaki, scoring just seven points to finish 13th out of 13 teams.
Jordan Swenson finished eighth in the mile and anchored the Wildcats sixth place 3,200 relay quartet. Joe Keeling tossed 103 feet, 8 inches to place seventh in the discus.
Girls track and field
Forest City, West Hancock go 2-3 at Top of Iowa-West
Not a whole lot of separation for the team race was had Thursday night and the Indians came up just a bit short.
Bishop Garrigan edged Forest City 137-124 to triumph for the conference title. West Hancock finished a distant third with 69 points.
The Indians earned five events wins, but it was Lili Nelson who stole the show. She won three of the five events.
Nelson swept the distance races, claiming victories in the 800 (2:34.45), the 1,500 (5:32.17) and the 3,000 (12:26.53). The other two wins came in relay races.
The 800 relay quartet of Ellie Caylor, Jalyn Hovenga, Emma Anderson and Shaye Dillavou won the race in 1:52.53, while the 3,200 relay of Emilie Weaver, Keevan Jones, Emalee Warren and Hannah Good also won in a time of 11:09.22.
Kennedy Kelly continued her dominant run in the 400-meter low hurdles. Her time of 1:12:11 won the race. She was the lone winner for West Hancock at conference.
The Eagles also earned runner-up finishes in the 800, 1,600 and shuttle hurdle relay. Ann Horstman placed second in the discus as well.
Connell sweeps distance events to pace Comets
Northern Iowa recruit Kiki Connell ran four individual events Thursday night and won three of them, all the distance events, at the Northeast Conference Meet held at Decorah.
It was a four-team race for the conference title, but Decorah scored enough big points, 128 to be exact, to win it. New Hampton edged Charles City 116-110 for second and Waverly-Shell Rock was fourth with 104 points.
Connell accounted for 38 points. To go along with her close triumphs in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 -- all over Emma Hoins of the Go-Hawks -- Connell ran 13.10 seconds in the open 100 to place second.
Lydia Staut was second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 9.25 inches. Carly Stevenson placed top-3 in both of the throwing events and freshman Keely Collins was third in the high jump.
Mass medals twice at conference meet
Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clear Lake did not garner a win Thursday night at the North Central Conference track meet held at Humboldt, but a couple individuals did medal.
The Bulldogs Lydia Mass finished fourth in the 3,000 in 11 minutes, 34.72 seconds then followed up with a sixth place performance in the 1,500.
Mass' teammate, Sydney Buseman, placed top-8 in both of the distance events.
Teaghan Bird ran 1:16.83 in the 400 hurdles to place fifth.
Clear Lake's Grace Myer finished seventh in the long jump with a bounce of 13 feet, 10.25 inches. Its shuttle hurdle relay placed fourth with a time of 1:20.26.
Droll places third in two distance events
Riceville's Juliana Droll was the most consistent performer at the Iowa Star conference meet held at Meskwaki on Thursday, placing top-3 in both the 3,000 and 1,500 runs. Riceville finished seventh in the team standings with 51 points.
She anchored the Wildcats fourth place 3,200 relay. Joy Beran fell half-an-inch from a conference title in the shot put, finishing second with a heave of 32 feet, 1 inch.
Saige Sullivan placed top-6 in the 400 and 800. Josie Gansen was sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Girls soccer
Clear Lake 1, Humboldt 0: Emily Benitz scored the lone goal in the second half and the Lions defense made it stick to triumph over the Wildcats at home.
It snaps a two-match skid for the Lions (6-5) and gets them back above the .500 threshold.
Aplington-Parkersburg 2, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 (4-3 PK's): The Falcons tied the match in regulation, didn't allow a goal in two overtime periods then took the victory in penalty kicks on the road.
For the Cardinals, it marks a third straight loss. They are 2-4 in their last six games since starting out 3-0. No stats were published online.
Boys soccer
Humboldt 7, Clear Lake 0: The Wildcats had zero problems scoring on Thursday, finding the back of the net three times in the first half and four more in the second to cruise to victory over the Lions.
No stats were published online. Clear Lake (4-6) has dropped five of its last six matches.
North Fayette Valley 8, Charles City 2: The Comets season continued to take backwards steps, losing for the ninth straight match.
Charles City (1-9) scored twice in the second half. No stats were published online.
Boys tennis
Clear Lake goes 2-0
In a season that hasn't been filled with a lot of wins, the Lions found two good things at the end of the rainbow.
They dominated Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-1 and South Hardin 7-2 on Thursday.
Ben Loge went 2-0 in singles, then teamed up with Jaxon Gerhardt to go 2-0 in doubles. Nathan Lollar (No. 4 singles), Cabot Neuberger (No. 5) and Carter Markwadt (No. 6) each went undefeated in the two duals.
Mason City 8, Ankeny 3: The Class 2A No. 10 Mohawks won their eighth dual of the season, easily getting past the Hawks at home.
Reed Kruger remained at No. 1 singles and won in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Caden Rodning won the third set 10-6 to stave off Mason Lyons.
Kruger and Rodning then paired up at No. 1 doubles and cruised 6-3, 7-5.
Justin Yarahmadi, Zach Mulholland and Jackson Wickman each won their respective singles matches and took a victory in doubles, too.
Girls golf
Clear Lake wins triangular
The Lions continued their winning ways this season, firing a team total of 182 strokes to defeat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
No scores were published online.
Newman Catholic falls to North Butler in dual
The Bearcats used a 41 from medalist Meg Thompson and its other three within six strokes of each other to edge the Knights 209-232.
Freshman Jayce Weiner carded a 57 and finish solo third for Newman Catholic. Ellie Determan and Maree School fired a 58 to finish in a five-way tie for fourth.
Rockford didn't factor into the team score, but Aryssa Smith was in that clump of fourth with a 58.
Boys golf
Despite no medalist, Knights sneak past Bearcats
Paced by three of its low-four in the top-5, Newman Catholic was able to eek by North Butler 188-190 in a triangular with Rockford at Round Grove Golf and Country Club.
Tim Castle, Bennett Suntken and Nash Holmgaard all fired rounds under 50 and were separated by three strokes.
Rockford totaled 201 strokes. None of its scores were published online.
Bulldogs second in triangular
With a team stroke total of 174, Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished eight strokes behind team champ Humboldt.
Riley Heeran paced the Bulldogs with a 41. Will Sackville fired a 43 and Tucker Heeren finished with a 44.
Clear Lake third in five-team tournament
The Lions had none of their individual scores posted online, but fired an 18-hole team stroke total of 360 at the Lynx Invite held at Briggs Woods Park.
Four strokes the difference for Central Springs