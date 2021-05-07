Area roundup: Forest City boys cruise to conference title

For the Cardinals, it marks a third straight loss. They are 2-4 in their last six games since starting out 3-0. No stats were published online.

Boys soccer

Humboldt 7, Clear Lake 0: The Wildcats had zero problems scoring on Thursday, finding the back of the net three times in the first half and four more in the second to cruise to victory over the Lions.

No stats were published online. Clear Lake (4-6) has dropped five of its last six matches.

North Fayette Valley 8, Charles City 2: The Comets season continued to take backwards steps, losing for the ninth straight match.

Charles City (1-9) scored twice in the second half. No stats were published online.

Boys tennis

Clear Lake goes 2-0

In a season that hasn't been filled with a lot of wins, the Lions found two good things at the end of the rainbow.

They dominated Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8-1 and South Hardin 7-2 on Thursday.