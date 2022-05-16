Area Roundup: Five girls tennis teams dual season comes to an end

Mason City and Osage's girls tennis teams won a couple singles matches on Saturday. Clear Lake, Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL struggled in its regional team opener.

All five of the squads in North Iowa went one-and-done in the regional tournament.

The River Hawks dropped a 5-3 heartbreaker to Marshalltown while the Green Devils fell to South Hardin 5-2. It was a clean 5-0 defeats that the Lions, Comets and Bulldogs were dealt.

Individual state qualifier for Mason City, sophomore Celine Matthews, cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles while Ella Turk posted a straight set victory with identical set scores of 6-4.

Turk and Chloe Callanan triumphed at No. 2 doubles via a three-set wins by the scores of 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6). Marshalltown won four of the six singles matches then claimed a straight set win at No. 3 doubles to clinch the team win.

For Osage, Kendall Olson and Faith Nielsen recorded the two wins. Olson cruised to straight set victory at No. 2 singles while Nielsen rallied to claim a 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5) win at No. 6 singles.

South Hardin recorded the fifth and final win needed to advance at No. 2 doubles.

Clear Lake's Macey Brandt (No. 5 singles) won the most games in a completed match with five. Its top singles player Aimee Groenwig won seven games, but did not finish her match as Aplington-Parkersburg reached five wins.

Of the published scores online, Charles City's Liz Oleson won the most games at No. 3 singles with five. HD-CAL's Chloe Craighton won four games at No. 6 singles.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

