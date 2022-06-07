Area Roundup: Evans tosses no-hitter as River Hawks sweep Bobcats

Adyson Evans' softball career has had a fair amount of ups and downs. As Mason City's top pitcher in the circle, she gets to face some of the best lineups in the state by playing in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

Her best pitching performance came on Monday night.

A sophomore right-hander, Evans fired her first career no-hitter at the high school level as she allowed just one walk and plunked one batter in a 9-0 victory over Marshalltown in Game 1 of a CIML-Iowa doubleheader at Mason City High School.

The River Hawks competed the sweep by winning Game 2 13-3.

Evans needed just 76 pitches to set down the Bobcats. She got run support in the third inning with four runs then Mason City's bats added four more in the fifth and an additional run in the sixth.

Lainna Duncan recorded three hits while three different River Hawks (4-6, 2-6 CIML-Iowa) notched two hits. Sam Norcross and Reggi Spotts each drove in two runs.

The nightcap was ignited by five runs in the third and six in the fourth to turn a one-run game into a rout. Marshalltown grabbed a 3-2 lead after three runs in the second, but that was the only time it led.

Aubri Graven ripped two hits and drove in three runs in Game 2 for Mason City. Duncan, Evans and Brogan Evans also recorded a pair of hits.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14, Humboldt 13: In a wild North Central Conference contest, the Bulldogs used four runs over the last two innings to snare a walk-off victory over the Wildcats on Monday night.

Both sides scored at least two runs in the first three innings, highlighted by five runs in the bottom of the first from HD-CAL (3-3, 2-1 NCC) and six runs in the second from Humboldt.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 13 with three runs in the sixth then walked it off in the seventh. Their offense recorded 20 hits, paced by three each from Aubryee Showalter, Aspen Harlan and Emma Ott. Showalter drove in three runs.

St. Edmond 6, Clear Lake 1: The Lions couldn't keep ahead their early lead as the Gaels scored six unanswered runs to remain unbeaten in a North Central Conference contest on Monday.

Two runs in the top of the third gave St. Edmond the lead then it padded three runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth. It recorded 14 hits on the evening.

Annika Nelson had two of the four hits for Clear Lake (0-4, 0-3 NCC). Its offense has yet to score more than three runs in a game this season.

Newman Catholic 17, Crestwood 8: The Knights scored at least a run in six of the innings to earn a non-conference victory over the Cadets on Monday night.

It was an eventful first two innings as Crestwood scored four runs in the bottom of the first only for Newman Catholic (9-4) to answer with five in the second. After two full innings, it was a 6-6 game.

The Knights outscored the Cadets 11-2 over the final four frames and their offense registered 20 total hits. Emily Opstvedt and Madi Elwood each had four hits while five different batters registered multiple RBIs.

West Fork 6, Osage 0: The Warhawks used three runs in the third and seventh to claim a Top of Iowa East victory and snap the Green Devils seven game winning streak on Monday.

Libby Trewin, a freshman, posted 10 strikeouts in the circle to give West Fork (6-1, 4-1 TIC-East) its second shutout of the season. The right-hander allowed just three hits and three walks.

She and older sister Kalli Trewin each recorded three hits and two RBIs while JoAnna Wallace notched two hits and two runs batted in. No stats for Osage (7-2, 3-2) were published online.

St. Ansgar 12, Rockford 2: Nine of the Saints 12 runs came in the third inning as they earned a five-inning Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors on Monday night.

After the four-run first and five-spot in the second, St. Ansgar (5-5, 2-4 TIC-East) plated one run in the third, fourth and fifth. None of its stats were published online.

Rockford (2-5, 1-3) scored both of its runs in the third. McKinnley Hoffman drove in both runs on a single. Elsie Carroll had the other hit for the Warriors.

Forest City 8, Belmond-Klemme 5: The Indians used a pair of two-run innings to create the separation to triumph over the Broncos in a Top of Iowa West contest on Monday.

Three runs in the top of the first sparked Forest City (3-3, 3-2 TIC-West) to an early lead then two runs in the third and fourth frames pushed its advantage to 7-2 after four full innings.

Allison Klein ripped four hits in five at-bats for the Indians while Samantha Bergstrom and Hayden Brown each recorded two hits. Those three also drove in an RBI apiece.

Eagle Grove 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3: Spurred by four runs in the bottom of the third, the Eagles grabbed the lead for good and staved off the Cardinals in a Top of Iowa West thriller on Monday.

GHV (2-4, 1-4 TIC-West) snared an early 2-0 lead in the second, but couldn't maintain it. Eagle Grove added an insurance run in the fifth to increase the lead to three.

Madison Barrett had two of the Cardinals five hits and drove in all three runs. Kylie Hughes struck out seven in the circle and of the five runs she gave up, only one was earned.

Baseball

Mason City 15-10, Marshalltown 4-0: The River Hawks offensive exploded to the tune of 22 total hits and eight of them went for extra bases in their CIML-Iowa sweep against the Bobcats at Roosevelt Field.

A seven-run second inning was all Mason City (7-7, 4-4 CIML-Iowa) needed to take control of the opener. It added three in the third and four combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the nightcap, the River Hawks jumped out early with four runs in the first and added the final six over the course of four straight innings. Cooper Wiemann tossed over five innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and striking out four in Game 2.

Kaden Tyler had three hits and three RBIs for the twinbill. Kellar Malek had three hits in the opener and scored three times in the nightcap while Alex Deets recorded four runs batted in between the two games.

Sophomore Breyden Baker earned the win on the mound in Game 1, striking out seven and giving up three hits.

Riceville 12, Clarksville 7: The Wildcats led wire-to-wire as their offense scored the most runs all season in an Iowa Star North victory over the Indians on Monday.

Three runs in the third then a five-run fourth put Riceville (2-6, 2-5 ISN) in front 9-0. Even with Clarksville chipping into the deficit with a three-run fifth, the Wildcats got those runs back in the sixth.

No stats for Riceville were published online.

St. Edmond 11, Clear Lake 1: Seven runs in the fifth pushed the Gaels to snare a run-rule North Central Conference road victory against the Lions on Monday night.

The lone run Clear Lake (1-7, 0-5 NCC) scored was in the first as Cabot Neuberger drove in Ben Loge. Loge, Dylan Bieber and Hudson Smith each recorded a hit for its offense.

Osage 7, West Fork 0: The Green Devils ran their winning streak to four games as they shutout the Warhawks in a Top of Iowa East contest on Monday night.

One run was scored by Osage (6-2, 4-2 TIC-East) in the second, third, fourth and fifth frames. It added three runs in the seventh to take control of the game.

Tyler Oberfoell notched 15 strikeouts in a complete game outing on 101 pitches. He allowed five hits and one walk. He was given run support from Landon Arends with two RBIs while Nolan Heard and Luke Scharper each notched two hits.

No stats for West Fork (1-6, 1-4) were published online.

St. Ansgar 3, Rockford 1: The Saints pushed their winning streak to eight games as they silenced the Warriors on Monday in a Top of Iowa East showdown.

Sophomore Carson Sparrow allowed just two hits and three walks in his outing that featured 13 strikeouts. He crossed home plate once as did Regan Witt and Drew Powers.

St. Ansgar (10-1, 6-0 TIC-East) scored the first two runs of the game then added an insurance run in the fourth. Sparrow took it over from there. Rockford (4-4, 3-2) did not have its stats published online.

Lake Mills 6, North Union 5: The Bulldogs saw their four-run lead evaporate, but scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a walk-off Top of Iowa West victory over the Warriors on Monday.

Lake Mills (2-4, 2-3 TIC-West) jumped ahead 3-0 through the first four innings then added two in the fifth to lead 5-1. North Union rallied with four in the seventh to tie the game at five.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Eagle Grove 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Eagles created a logjam in the Top of Iowa West standings as they snared an extra inning walk-off victory over the Cardinals on Monday night.

Those two, plus Forest City, all sit at 3-1 in the conference. Bishop Garrigan is a game back at 3-2. Eagle Grove tied the game in the bottom of the sixth then GHV (4-1, 3-1 TIC-West) jumped ahead with a run in the eighth to lead 4-3 only for Eagles to score twice and triumph in walk-off fashion.

The Cardinals grabbed an early 2-0 lead then Eagle Grove answered with two of its own. Owen Pueggel roped two extra base hits and two RBIs while Nathan Roberts scored twice.

