Area Roundup: Eagles softball wins first game of season, cruises past Bison

It wasn't in doubt, but on Wednesday night, the West Hancock softball team got its first taste of victory.

Behind seven runs apiece in the first and second inning then six more runs tacked on in the third, the Eagles ended a 26-game losing streak with a dominant 20-3 Top of Iowa West victory over North Iowa.

The last time West Hancock (1-18, 1-12 TIC-West) tasted victory was last season, a 5-4 victory over the Bison. This meeting that allowed it to split the season series wasn't close.

Kamryn Eckels went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored. Dru Hagen and Jade Cook each recorded three hits and three runs driven in while Sydney Meyers registered two hits and three RBIs.

Eden Nielsen danced around seven walks to strikeout eight North Iowa hitters.

Softball

Mason City 7-17, Marshalltown 2-3: The River Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak and shutout streak as they thumped the Bobcats in a CIML-Iowa sweep on Wednesday.

Three runs in both the third and fourth innings in Game 1 gave Mason City (8-15, 4-14 CIML-Iowa) a seven-run lead. Game 2 saw it trail 3-0 after the first, then it erupted for five runs in both the second and third frames plus seven in the fourth.

Reggi Spotts had two hits, a double and a home run, to drive in five runs in the nightcap. Lainna Duncan and Adyson Evans each totaled five runs over the doubleheader. Evans struck out nine in the opener to win in the circle and Gwen Fiser snared the nightcap triumph.

Riceville 12, Northwood-Kensett 0: Six runs in the first two innings allowed the Wildcats to snare a non-conference victory over the Vikings on Wednesday night.

Five different hitters for Riceville (15-8) scored twice while Madison Mauer and Morgan Fair drove in two runs. Mauer, Kylie Dvorak and Tillotti Fair each registered two hits.

Morgan Fair struck out four in the circle. No stats for Northwood-Kensett (0-13) were published online.

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Clear Lake 2: The Lions gave up six unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to suffer a North Central Conference setback versus the Cadets on Wednesday.

Clear Lake (3-11, 2-7 NCC) rallied down 2-0 with a pair of runs in the fifth, but that was the only offense it scored. None of its stats were published online.

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: Six runs in the bottom of the sixth turned the game on a dime and gave the Bulldogs their fourth straight loss in a North Central Conference defeat at the hands of the Lynx.

Scoreless after the first four innings, HD-CAL (6-11, 3-7 NCC) plated two in the fifth, but the lead was wiped out when Webster City scored three in the bottom half. The Bulldogs added one more run in the seventh.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

North Butler 3, Osage 2: After six straight innings of zero runs, the Bearcats broke through in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off victory over the 2A No. 13 Green Devils in Top of Iowa East action.

Osage (17-5, 8-5 TIC-East) scored two runs in the top of the second that answered North Butler's two run in the first. No one scored from the third through eighth frames.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

Newman Catholic 14, Rockford 2: The Knights scored multiple runs in three straight frames as they ran past the Warriors on Wednesday in a Top of Iowa East showdown.

It was a 2-1 lead for Newman (17-8, 8-5 TIC-East) then in the third, it plated four runs to lead by five and added three in the fourth and five in the fifth. Madi Elwood recorded four hits and three RBIs while Liz Kruckenberg had three hits. Avah Hanig had three RBIs.

Elwood also struck out three batters in her five-inning outing. Rockford (6-10, 3-7) were paced by Chloe Rooney's two hits while Avaree Jeffries and Haylie Rasing each had an RBI.

Bishop Garrigan 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5: The Cardinals nearly secured a signature victory, but three runs in the top of the seventh by the Golden Bears gave them a Top of Iowa West win on Wednesday.

Both sides scored a run in the first and three runs in the third. GHV (6-10, 4-8 TIC-West) plated an insurance run in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Aly Derr ripped two triples while Payton Harle drove in two runs.

Sophie Juenger also had two runs batted in for the Cardinals.

Eagle Grove 15, Lake Mills 5: Five runs in the third inning and eight runs spanning two frames allowed the Eagles to get above the .500 mark with a Top of Iowa West triumph over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Lake Mills (9-6, 8-5 TIC-West) attempted a rally with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the gap was too big to overcome. Brynn Rognes roped three hits and drove in two runs while Madison Edwards finished with two hits.

Jolie Rice got the start in the circle for the Bulldogs and allowed seven walks, but struck out three.

Baseball

Mason City 15-15, Marshalltown 1-1: The River Hawks led wire-to-wire in both games of their CIML-Iowa doubleheader sweep against the Bobcats on Wednesday.

Three different times over the course of 10 innings, Mason City (14-14, 8-10 CIML-Iowa) produced four innings with at least four runs. In Game 1, it scored in every frame and put the contest out of reach with six runs in the fifth. In Game 2, the River Hawks erupted for seven runs in the second.

Kaden Tyler launched a grand slam in the opener while Justyn Rivera drew four walks and stole three base and recorded two RBIs. Carter Thomas had three hits and three RBIs in the nightcap plus Kellar Malek also drove in three runs.

Ethen Roberts and Cooper Wiemann earned wins on the mound for Mason City.

Clear Lake 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 8: The Lions rallied down 8-6 with two innings to go and turned up the heat with five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to triumph over the Cadets in a North Central Conference contest on Wednesday.

After IF-A scored five runs in the bottom of the second, Clear Lake (7-10, 5-5 NCC) responded with five runs of its own. Once the former plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth, the latter busted out the bats.

Ben Loge had three hits, two of them doubles, and Titan Schmitt drove in four runs. Jett Neuberger and Andrew Theiss each drove in two runs while Tyler LeFevre and Hudson Smith registered two hits. Thiess struck out nine on the mound, then Cabot Neuberger shut the door in the final two-plus innings to earn the win.

Webster City 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: A matchup billed as one of the best in the North Central Conference featured a lot of good pitching and one big inning in the Lynx's triumph over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Six runs were scored by Webster City in the bottom of the second to jump out in front 7-0. Its ace, Zach Dyvig, took care of the rest. HD-CAL (16-7, 7-3 NCC) didn't play the cleanest with five errors as Marco Guerrero was charged with just one earned run.

The Bulldogs' lone run was scored in the third. Marco Guerrero, Cal Heeren and Tucker Heeren notched two hits with Tony Valenzuela recording the lone RBI.

St. Ansgar 4, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Saints rode the pitching arm of Carsen Sparrow as the sophomore tossed a complete game shutout in their Top of Iowa East triumph over the Huskies on Wednesday.

The sophomore got early run support as St. Ansgar (14-8, 9-4 TIC-East) plated a run in the first and added two more in the third. It picked up an insurance run in the fifth.

Jayce Schwiesow, Tate Mayer and Ryan Hackbart all notched a hit for the Saints and drove in an RBI each.

Osage 13, North Butler 2: The Green Devils scored in six of the seven innings to rout the Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East contest on Wednesday night.

With just over a week until the postseason, Osage (14-4, 10-3 TIC-East) is riding a six-game winning streak. It plated at least two runs in four frames, the capper was a four-run seventh.

Tyler Oberfoell went 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs plus tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts on the mound. Landon Arends drove in three runs while Max Gast and Heath Voigt each had two RBIs.

Newman Catholic 14, Rockford 1: The Class 1A No. 2 Knights blew the game open early and punctuated it late as they increased their winning streak to 11 in their Top of Iowa East triumph over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Two runs were scored in the first and four more were added an inning later for Newman (23-3, 14-0 TIC-East). It broke the game open with five runs in the sixth. Max Burt belted a grand slam and ended with five RBIs while Jack Maznio plus Eli Brinkley drove in two runs and Nash Holmgaard plus Vinny Joslin recorded two hits.

Brinkley struck out 13 in five innings of work, giving up just three hits and one walk. Rockford (9-10, 8-6) was led by two hits from leadoff hitter Terran Romer.

Central Springs 20, West Fork 2: Fourteen runs in the third inning alone was all the Panthers needed to earn a Top of Iowa East road triumph over the Warhawks on Wednesday.

It was a 1-1 game prior to that frame. Central Springs (8-10, 6-7 TIC-East) was led by leadoff hitter Cole Christiansen with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Brock Mathers and Carter Crum each drove in three runs while its bottom part of the lineup combined for six hits and five RBIs.

West Fork (2-14, 2-11) got two hits from Hayden Shreckengost and and RBI off the bat of Casyn Guerrero.

Bishop Garrigan 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: In a low scoring affair, the Cardinals offense struggled to put the ball in play as they fell to the Golden Bears in a Top of Iowa West contest on Wednesday night.

GHV (10-5, 7-4 TIC-West) falls two games behind Forest City in the standings. It is tied in the loss column with Eagle Grove and North Union. It registered just four hits and scored the lone run in the fifth.

Still, it was enough for a lead, but Bishop Garrigan plated two in the sixth and two insurance runs in the seventh to snare the win. Sam Wood had two hits at the plate and gave up just six hits on the mound. Dalton Mills had the RBI for the Cardinals.

Eagle Grove 14, Lake Mills 9: The Bulldogs dug themselves out of an early hole, but the Eagles refused to go away quietly in their Top of Iowa West victory on Wednesday.

Lake Mills (2-12, 2-9 TIC-West) have lost eight in a row. It tied the game at three in the second and took the lead in the fifth on the strength of a five-run frame. Eagle Grove responded with four runs in the bottom half and three insurance runs in the sixth.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.