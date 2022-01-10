Area Roundup: Eagles senior class wins fourth straight dual tourney in Fort Dodge

West Hancock's senior class had not lost a dual at the St. Edmond dual tournament in its first three years. It didn't falter in its final time making the trek up north.

The Eagles pounded out their five foes, scoring over 40 points against Fort Dodge's JV team, AGWSR, Roland-Story and St. Edmond then edged Southeast Valley 34-28 to cap a perfect 5-0 Saturday.

Against Southeast Valley, West Hancock trailed 28-18 then used forfeit wins by Kale Zuehl at 195-pounds and David Smith at 285 on the ends of a 10-0 major decision win at 220 by Mathew Francis to complete the comeback.

Francis, Jacob Larson (126-132) and Kellen Smith (138-145) all went 5-0 on the day as individuals. Kale Zuehl (195) wrestled in two of the duals and won both of them.

Wrestling

Knights claim consolation title at Storm Duals: Newman Catholic went 1-2 in the round robin pool then beat Dike-New Hartford via criteria to win the consolation championship 37-36 at BCLUW High School.

The Knights lost to Hudson 51-27, fell to Southeast Polk's JV team 68-9 then ended pool action with a 60-18 triumph over Rockford. The Warriors went 0-3 pool play and lost to South Hamilton 39-12 in the consolation third place dual.

Newman Catholic won four straight against the Wolverines to take the lead, only for D-NH to claim the last three and forge a tie. The Knights had two wins via forfeit compared to one by the Wolverines, which gave the former the criteria point.

Liam Stockberger (120) was the lone Newman Catholic wrestler to go 5-0. Rockford's Garrett Medlin 9106) finished with a 4-1 record.

Three area champs highlight Clear Lake Invite: Forest City's Kellen Moore remained unbeaten since the calendar flipped to 2022 while Charles City had two champions during Saturday's Clear Lake Invite.

The Comets (fifth) and Indians (sixth) were separated by 10 points in the team standings. The host Lions finished with 75 points to place seventh and West Fork rounded out the eight-team field with 41.5 points.

Moore was the top seed in the 132-pound bracket and after a bye into the semis, he pinned Clear Lake's Tyler LeFevre in 1 minute, 18 seconds then edged Algona's Hayden Thompson 5-0 in the title match.

Charles City's Nathan Lopez pinned his way to a weight title at 138. Both of his falls came in the first period. Kayden Blunt also was victorious for the Comets at 160, pinning top-seeded Nathaniel Franklyn of Okoboji in 2:47 and triumphing over Emmetsburg's Justin Wirtz 11-7 in the first place match.

The Comets had Carter Haberkorn (106), Jordan Young (113), Dylan LaPolice (126), Mason Nelson (132), Talan Weber (145), Colton Anderegg (152), Trevor Peterson (170) and Tino Tamayo (220) all place in the top-six.

Forest City finished with 12 medalists. Its highest finisher outside of Moore was Hayden Hoffmeyer, runner-up at 145. LeFevre and Kaleb Hambly (182) each placed third for Clear Lake and West Fork's Rafe Arbegast was second at 113.

Green Devils, Warhawks get a champion in Ogden: There were 43 different round robins at the Ogden Girls Tournament and both Osage and West Fork had at least one champion in the field.

Madison Swenson recorded three wins all by pins in under 40 seconds to win a round robin for the Green Devils, same goes for Annaliese Arciniega. She recorded three first period falls to win a bracket.

West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher edged Osage's Jacy Kriener 6-2 in the first round of their round robin then Stonecypher won via fall and medical forfeit to go unbeaten on the day.

The Green Devils had seven runner-up finishes and a few other wrestlers place third or fourth. The Warhawks totaled five top-four finishers.

Osage claims team race in Winterset: Ignited by five champions, two of them adjusting to new weights, the Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils totaled 260 points to claim the team race at the Gray Christensen Invite.

Max Gast and Chase Thomas wrestled their first tournaments at their new weights. Gast, down to 145 and seeded third in the field, opened with two pins then beat ADM Adel's Ben Smith 9-4 in the semis and pulled off a 6-5 thrilling win over Clarinda's Kale Downey.

Thomas, now at 152, recorded three first period pins to set up a title match with Winterset's Eduardo Garcia, who Thomas beat via a 7-2 decision in the first place contest.

Osage's big dogs of Tucker Stangel (126), Anders Kittelson (132) and Nicholas Fox (160) dominated.

Stangel had four bonus point wins, three pins and capped it with a 27-11 technical fall victory in the title match. Kittelson went tech fall, decision win over Waukee's Wes Anderson in the semis and pinned ADM's Aiden Flora in 2 minute, 54 seconds in the first place bout. Fox pinned his way to a win, his first three in the first period and his final one in the second.

Garrett Tusler (106), Darren Adams (120), Cole Jeffries (195), Barrett Muller (220) and Mac Muller (285) all placed inside the top-five for the Green Devils.

Bulldogs go perfect 4-0 in home dual tournament: Hampton-Dumont-CAL made its tournament namesake, Steve Dieke, look good with a 4-0 mark to claim the tourney.

It scored over 60 points to beat Belmond-Klemme, Bondurant-Farrar, Collins-Maxwell and Southeast Polk. The Bulldogs have won six straight duals since the loss to Algona in mid-December.

They lost a grand total of nine matches on the day. Several HD-CAL wrestlers went a perfect 4-0 on the day.

Marr, Losee drop first matches of the season: Riceville's Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr were defeated for the first time in their senior seasons at Saturday's Tripoli Invite.

Losee was matched up with Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna in a Class 1A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at 160-pounds. Magayna pieced together a 13-2 major decision win to claim the bracket. Losee recorded two pins to set up the title match.

Marr lost to Lisbon's Wyatt Smith in the round robin style bracket at 285. Smith pinned Marr in 4 minutes, 13 seconds in the second round of wrestling. Marr responded with a pin over a 1A opponent in South Winneshiek's Ethan Timp in 2:33.

McDonough named outstanding wrestler at GTRA Invite: Central Springs star 145-pounder Bryce McDonough remained perfect on the season in his weight bracket victory at the GTRA tourney and was named most outstanding wrestler in the field.

McDonough had a bye into the quarterfinals then went pin, pin and pin all in the first period and two of them before the 90-second mark. He was one of four champions for the Panthers in their runner-up team finish with 181 points.

Northwood-Kensett placed fourth with 138 and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rounded out the top-five with 118.5 points.

Brock Mathers (132), Clayton McDonough (138) and Preston Prazak (152) also had titles. Prazak beat GHV freshman Parker Moritz 6-0 in the first place bout after the former had two pins in his first two matches.

Mathers had a double bye into the semis then recorded two first period pins. Clayton McDonough had three pins, all under 100 seconds, to keep his perfect season alive.

Northwood-Kensett also had four champions in Josiah Kliment (160), Drake Tiedemann (170), Tyler Mills (182) and Mason Thofson (285).

Tiedemann is still perfect after holding firm on his top seed and putting together four first period falls, two of them in under 60 seconds. Kliment pinned top-seeded Ian Kohnen of Manson Northwest Webster in 41 seconds in the title match.

Mills locked up the pin on Boyden Hull/Rock Valley's Casey Pick with a second left to claim the victory and Thofson had three pins on the day, two of them in the second period.

GHV did not have a champion, but had seven top-five finishers. Central Springs had Dawson Jacobsen (106), Jack Pruin (113), Ben Navratil (182), Chase Berding (220) and Colton O'Hern (285) medal. It also had a second medalist at 138 and 145.

Northwood-Kensett's Aden Bice (113), Michael Janssen (132) and Trent Tiedemann (138) end up on the podium.

Rhodes claims bracket win at Flanagan tourney: Mason City senior and Iowa recruit Jace Rhodes held to his top seed and won the 132-pound weight class at Crestwood High School.

Rhodes pinned his first round opponent, then put together a 22-10 major decision win in the semis and beat Caledonia-Houston's Owen Denstad 11-4 in the title match. Rhodes has not lost since Dec. 4.

Kale DiMarco (106) and Cooper Wiemann (138) each finished runner-up. DiMarco was pinned in 1 minute, 5 seconds against Creston's Justin Parsons and Weimann lost to Crestwood senior and Iowa State commit Carter Fousek 7-2.

Mason City's Reed Kruger (113), Kevin Carney (126), Seth Ihlenfeldt (160) and Carter Gorder (285) all finished on the podium with top-six finishes.

Boys basketball

Clear Lake 68, Forest City 47: Down by four after the first quarter, the Lions proceeded to score 57 points in the final 24 minutes to breeze by the Indians in a Saturday matinee.

Clear Lake (6-2) outscored Forest City 17-9 in the second quarter that gave it a four-point lead at the half. The Lions scored 20 points in the third and fourth frames and had a plus-16 rebounding margin along with 21 assists to just four turnovers.

Carson Toebe led Clear Lake with 15 points and Keegan Ihde chipped in 11 off the bench. Travaughn Luyobya dished out nine assists with Thomas Meyer and Tucker Jones scoring nine points each.

The Indians (5-5) were led by 12 points from Connor Sopko and 10 apiece from Drew Greenwood and Carter Bruckhoff.

Osage 82, Belmond-Klemme 33: Twenty-eight assists on 34 made field goals pushed the Green Devils to their seventh straight win and a new season-high in total points in their blowout against the Broncos.

Osage (9-2) erupted out of the gates with 26 points in the first quarter and an additional 23 in the second gave it a 32-point lead entering the locker room. It forced 22 steals and committed just five fouls.

Tyler Oberfoell led the Green Devils with 19 points and seven assists while Nathan Havel contributed 16 points. Max Knudsen and Madden Uhlenhopp scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Des Moines Hoover 66, Mason City 54: Mason City lost its seventh straight contest, this one to the Huskies in which they led at the end of each quarter.

Mason City (2-7) trailed by six at the half, but couldn't cut deeper into the margin as Des Moines Hoover scored 20 points in the third to increase its lead to 13.

Thirty-one of Mason City's 59 shots from the field came from beyond the arc. Corey Miner, Isaiah Washington and Malakai Johnson-Bassey all finished with 12 points. Kale Hobart pulled in eight rebounds.

GMG 78, Riceville 61: The Wildcats couldn't make a seven-point halftime lead stick as they allowed 46 Wolverine points in the second half to drop their third straight game.

After scoring 60 points just once in Riceville's (5-5) first seven games, it has eclipsed that threshold twice during the skid, but given up over 65 points.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Algona 44: Leading by 11 at the half and extending it to 14 with a quarter to go ignited the Cardinals over the Bulldogs to claim their fourth win in the last five games.

GHV (8-3) and Algona were tied at 13 after the first frame, then the former outscored the latter 27-13 in the middle two periods. The Cardinals went to the free throw line 20 times and made 12.

Drew Britson paced GHV with 14 points and Nathan Roberts recorded 11 points and eight rebounds. Braden Boehnke chipped in 10 points.

Girls basketball

Mason City 76, Des Moines Hoover 23: Sparked by at least 15 points in the first three quarters, Mason City snapped a two-game skid to beat the winless Huskies in a Saturday matinee.

Mason City (5-7) scored 32 points in the opening frame, highest in a single quarter this season. It led by 33 at the half and 46 after three quarters, forcing a running clock.

"We did a better job of executing our offense and also pushed the ball well to get easy baskets," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Everyone played at least 10 minutes and we got excellent contributions off the bench."

Reggi Spotts led Mason City with 18 points while Jada Williams chipped in 16 and Zaria Falls recorded 10. Spotts also finished with seven rebounds at Mason City hauled in 24 offensive boards.

Riceville 58, GMG 25: Spurred by 22 points in the opening frame, the Wildcats responded after their first loss of the season with an emphatic win over the Wolverines.

The margin was 19 at the half and Riceville (9-1) increased it to 32 after the third quarter. It pulled in 36 rebounds, came up with 21 steals and forced 27 turnovers.

Joy Beran finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Wildcats. Three players had at least eight points and Tillotti Fair also had six steals.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 43, Algona 33: The Cardinals turned a two-point halftime deficit into a five-point cushion after the third quarter in their victory over the Bulldogs.

After scoring 19 total points in the first half, GHV (7-5) scored 24 in the final two quarters and allowed just 12 points from Algona, including three in the fourth quarter.

Gretta Gouge led the Cardinals with 12 points and Chloe Frank chipped in 10. Jenna Pringnitz pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Swimming

Mason City places seventh in Minnesota: Mason City made the trek to Austin, Minnesota and totaled 128 points to finish seventh in the eight-team field.

Daniel Schwarz was Mason City's highest individual finisher, with an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 11.24 seconds. Schwarz, Ryan Kvernevig, Lane Kruger and Grant Lee were a part of the seventh place 200 freestyle relay.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

