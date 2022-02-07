Area Roundup: Eagles send eight to district tournament, highest amongst 1A area teams

West Hancock's wrestling team didn't win its sectional tournament on Saturday, but it is putting a bounty of its wrestlers one step away from qualifying for the state tournament.

The Class 1A No. 9 Eagles had three champions and five runner-up finishes at the 1A Section 5 tournament in South Hamilton that allowed them to pile up 212 points and finish second behind Emmetsburg.

Mathew Francis kept his perfect season alive and is one win away from 50 wins on the season. The top-ranked wrestler at 220-pounds won the bracket how he usually does, recording all pins.

Kane Zuehl (160) built off his conference championship weekend with a sectional crown as he also registered two pins, both in the first period. Kellen Smith (138) was the other champ and like his teammates, had two pins.

West Hancock's Jacob Larson lost his finals match at 120, but rebounded to win his true second place bout 6-1. Matt Larson (132), Creighton Kelley (152), Irvin Gomez (170) and David Smith (285) all placed second to advance to the district tournament, which will be held at Emmetsburg this weekend.

Wrestling

Losee, Marr each place second at sectional tourney: Riceville's stars of Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr each ended up in second place as both got draws against some of the state's best at the Class 1A Section 4 tournament.

Losee, the Wildcats stalwart at 160, fell to Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna 7-2 in the championship match. It is the second time this season Losee has been unable to solve the riddle that is Magayna.

In a true second place match, Losee did rebound and record a 2:42 pin over Nashua-Plainfield's Aiden Sullivan.

Marr and North Butler-Clarksville's Chet Buss have had a long history together, but the matchup has been one-sided. It didn't change on Saturday.

Buss, a Northern Iowa recruit, pinned Marr in the third period with 38 seconds left until the match ended. Marr qualified into next week's district tournament at Denver without the need of a wrestleback match.

St. Ansgar and Riceville placed seventh and eighth, respectively in the team race at the Class 1A Section 4 tourney at Clarksville. The Saints piled up 100 points and the Wildcats finished with 57.5 points.

Despite St. Ansgar reaching triple digits in the team race, it did not get a single wrestler through the sectional tournament.

The highest finishers the Saints had were third place performances from Mariah Michels (106), Regan Witt (152) and Lorne Isler (170). Witt was the only one out of the bunch to get a wrestleback match and he dropped a 12-3 major decision contest.

St. Ansgar had a handful of fourth place finishers.

Charles City gets three champs at sectional tournament: The Comets finished runner-up in the team race at the Class 2A Section 9 tournament at Crestwood with 194 points and got five of their wrestlers to move on to districts.

Nathan Lopez (132), Kayden Blunt (160) and Chase Crooks (285) each won their respective brackets for Charles City.

Lopez edged Decorah's Lane Rolfs 6-3 in the finals in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed matchup. Lopez had just 16 wins entering the day, second lowest amongst wrestlers at 132 with a winning record.

Blunt, the three seed ay 160, racked up three takedowns and two sets of back points to cruise past second-seeded Cole Graves of Dike-New Hartford 14-4 in the semis. Blunt then triumphed 4-1 over top-seeded Austin Wilkins of Decorah in the finals.

Crooks returned from injury and grinded out a 2-1 win in TB-1 over Brayden Ishman of Crestwood in the title match. Runner-up finishers for Charles City was Talan Weber (145) and Trevor Peterson (170).

Weber lost in the semis, then won the third place match by pin and was awarded a wrestleback match, where he pinned Crestwood's Bryce Shea in 3 minutes, 8 seconds.

Weber had below .500 record entering the tournament. Peterson lost the finals match 9-2 against Dike-New Hatford's Cayden Buskohl and with no wrestleback, Peterson advanced to the district tournament this weekend at New Hampton.

The most stunning result came at 220.

Comets senior Tino Tamayo, a top-10 wrestler, lost his finals match 7-5 in sudden victory then was pinned in his wrestleback match by D-NH's Will Textor in 4:33. Charles City had three additional wrestlers place third.

Swimming

Mason City eighth in team race, one relay gets on podium: The 200-yard medley relay of Ryan Kvernivig, Daniel Schwarz, Grant Lee and Colton Bailey placed sixth with a time of 1 minute, 54.35 seconds as the only race that Mason City got on the medal stand.

Mason City piled up 121 points, placing eighth out of eight teams in the field at Fort Dodge High School. It did not get an individual or a relay to the state meet next week in Iowa City.

Despite some time cuts, no one from Mason City placed in the top-10 in an individual event. It had Schwarz finish 11th in the 100 breaststroke and three swimmers record 12th place finishes.

Boys basketball

Decorah 80, Charles City 58: The Class 3A No. 2 Vikings made quick work of the Comets in a rescheduled Northeast Iowa Conference contest on Saturday at Charles City Middle School.

It was a seven-point lead for Decorah after the first eight minutes that it more than doubled at the half with a 21-point barrage to take a 17-point cushion at the half.

Charles City (10-8, 4-5 NEIC) tried to make a comeback by scoring 36 points in the second half, but the margin was too big to overcome and Decorah kept piling on the offense.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

