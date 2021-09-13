Area Roundup: Contingent of area volleyball teams crowd Manly, Belmond

Walk outside and the feeling of fall is fast approaching. Not only does it mean bundled up spectators at football games on Friday night, it also symbolizes packed high school gyms for volleyball tournaments on the weekend.

Saturday was no different.

Ten of the 16 area schools took trips in different directions, half went to Manly and the other half made the trek toward Belmond.

Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford and the hosts of the day Central Springs made up that field with the Bulldogs exiting with a perfect 5-0 record.

They didn't allow four of their five opponents to reach double digit points in either sets of their sweeps. The Panthers were the only team to do so.

Still, Lake Mills prevailed 21-11, 21-14 to cap off an undefeated day. Its setter Leah Moen distributed 61 assists for the tournament while Ellie Hanna led the way with 24 kills.

Brooke Bergo and Ella Stene each chipped in 21 kills. It went 197-of-205 from the service line with 28 aces.