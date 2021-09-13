Area Roundup: Contingent of area volleyball teams crowd Manly, Belmond

Walk outside and the feeling of fall is fast approaching. Not only does it mean bundled up spectators at football games on Friday night, it also symbolizes packed high school gyms for volleyball tournaments on the weekend.
Saturday was no different.
Ten of the 16 area schools took trips in different directions, half went to Manly and the other half made the trek toward Belmond.
Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford and the hosts of the day Central Springs made up that field with the Bulldogs exiting with a perfect 5-0 record.
They didn't allow four of their five opponents to reach double digit points in either sets of their sweeps. The Panthers were the only team to do so.
Still, Lake Mills prevailed 21-11, 21-14 to cap off an undefeated day. Its setter Leah Moen distributed 61 assists for the tournament while Ellie Hanna led the way with 24 kills.
Brooke Bergo and Ella Stene each chipped in 21 kills. It went 197-of-205 from the service line with 28 aces.
"We served extremely well on the day and this is something we have been focusing on. Our percentage has been high all year, but we are working to add a more aggressive approach," Bulldogs head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We were also able to increase our tempo and work on our new defense. I think the changes we are making will make us a better team if we trust the process and focus on getting better every day."
Central Springs swept four of its five matches. Since a 1-4 start, it has triumphed in five of the last seven contests. Three front line hitters finished with 20 kills for the day, led by 26 from Alivea Harms. Azaria McDonough dished out 84 assists.
Newman Catholic and Northwood-Kensett each went 2-3. The Knights had two setters – Emily Opstvedt and Annie Knipper – with double digit assist numbers. Madi Elwood fired home 20 kills while their serving percentage was 86.1
No stats for the Vikings were published online. Rockford ended the day 1-4, the lone win coming against Clarksville.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura led the handful of area teams at Belmond-Klemme's tournament with a 3-1 record, beating a trifecta of Top of Iowa foes in the host Broncos, West Fork and West Hancock.
The Cardinals, who beat the Warhawks and B-K in three sets, dropped a three-set heart-breaker to Iowa Falls-Alden. GHV hitter Chloe Frank finished the day with 37 kills and 28 digs while its setter Kenedee Frayne had 64 assists.
West Fork was the only other area team to win a match at the tournament, finishing 1-2. West Hancock went 0-3 while Riceville dropped two matches. Hampton-Dumont-CAL posted just one match online, a straight set loss to Belmond-Klemme.
Volleyball
Mason City goes winless in Spencer: Two close sets against Sioux Central didn't go in the Mohawks favor and for head coach Curt Klaashen, that set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.
They dropped all four of their matches in straight sets and only once in the final three contests did Mason City get to 20 points.
"We did compete better the rest of the day but the competition was excellent and we were unable to convert the improved effort into wins," Klaashen said.
The Mohawks didn't leave unscathed on the injury front either. Setter Bre Lowe reinjured herself which led to Ella Turk taking over for parts of the day and she finished with 26 assists.
Jada Williams had 13 kills and six solo blocks to pace the front of the net. Kylie Trappe roamed the back with 20 digs and was a perfect 14-of-14 from the service line.
Girls cross country
Johnston runs new PR, places fourth in stacked field: Osage junior Katelyn Johnston went up against mainly runners from out of state on Saturday at Luther College and flourished with a new season personal best of 19 minutes, 6 seconds to finish as the highest girl from Iowa in the All-American Invitational field.
Mason City, Charles City and the Green Devils were representing North Iowa. The Mohawks had the highest team finish of the three, placing 15th with 474 points.
Janae Hansen was the highest finisher for Mason City, crossing the finish line in 57th place with a time of 21:49. Audra Mulholland (22:24) and Olivia Schissel (22:26), were 81st and 83rd, respectively.
The Comets came in 20th place with 501 points. They had one runner in the top-100, senior Lydia Staudt's time of 22:04 put her in 70th. Osage was 24th overall with 611 points.
Boys cross country
Christensen places top-20, Comets 10th in team race: Mason City's Breyden Christensen had a good individual day while Charles City left with a top-10 team score at the All-American Invitational held at Luther College on Saturday.
Christensen was the fourth fastest runner from the Hawkeye state, navigating the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 32 seconds to place 18th overall. The Mohawks were 13th in the team race with 346 points as their low-five all placed inside the top-100.
For the Comets, ranked 16th in the latest IATC Class 3A rankings, they finished 42 points behind No. 13 Decorah and were the fourth highest team from Iowa in the field.
Jacob Vais was the top finisher for Charles City, placing 29th in 17:53. Xander Graeser (18:09) crossed the line in 42nd while the other three that scored – Isaac Thompson, Nick Williams and Jared Johnson – were all in the top-90.
Osage totaled 604 points to place 24th. Its highest finisher was a 76th place performance from Keagan Hennessey in 18:50.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.