Area Roundup: Comets softball on June surge, defeat Lions

That 1-3 start to the season for Charles City's softball team is a distant memory.

Since a 12-2 loss to Class 1A No. 9 Clarksville, the Comets have been firing on all cylinders.

They have won 10 of their last 11 games, the latest a 7-3 triumph over Clear Lake on Thursday night in a non-conference contest at home. Charles City has won three in a row.

Its offense has been one of the strengths over the last two-plus weeks as just once has it been held to under five runs during the streak. Against the Lions, the Comets (11-4) scored two runs apiece in the first two frames then added two more in the sixth.

Emerson Bohlen went 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs. Rachel Chambers launched her sixth home run of the season, one of four hits the Drake recruit finished with, and she plated three runs.

Morgan Maloy had two hits and Natalie White struck out nine in the circle to earn the win. No stats for Clear Lake (2-9) were published online.

Softball

Fort Dodge 12-12, Mason City 0-0: The Class 5A No. 4 Dodgers grabbed a pair of victories to snare a CIML-Iowa sweep over the River Hawks on Thursday night.

The big frame in the opener was a seven-run explosion by Fort Dodge to seize control. Then in the nightcap, it led 5-0 before another seven spot, this time in the fourth.

Mason City (6-13, 2-12) went without a hit in Game 1 before recording four hits in Game 2. Brogan Evans, Sam Norcross, Grace Berding and Emma Rickers each had a hit and Evans' was a double.

St. Ansgar 11, Algona 1: The Saints used a six-run frame in the fifth to end Thursday's non-conference contest against the Bulldogs early via the run rule.

Scoreless after two complete innings, St. Ansgar (12-6) scored two runs in the third to snare the lead for good then it added three in the fourth before erupting for six in the fifth.

No stats for the Saints were published online.

Humboldt 10, Forest City 0: The Wildcats plated runs in the first four innings to snare a non-conference victory over the Indians on Thursday night.

The odd innings, first and third, saw Humboldt score three runs while the even innings – second and fourth – it scored two runs. It ended the game in the fifth via run-rule.

No stats for Forest City (3-7) were published online.

West Fork 10, AGWSR 0: The Class 2A No. 11 Warhawks jumped on the Cougars early and often as they won their eighth straight contest on Thursday night in a non-conference showdown.

Four runs in the first, three in the second and two more in the third pushed West Fork (11-1) up 9-0 then it scored the run-rule run in the fifth. Libby Trewin struck out five and gave up three hits in the circle.

JoAnna Wallace and Haley Grady drove in two runs apiece while Wallace, Trewin, Maddie Hubka and Madisyn Bonner each recorded two hits. Hubka crossed home plate twice.

Central Springs 4, North Butler 0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers played a clean game in the field and rode the arm of Cooper Klaahsen to a Top of Iowa East triumph over the Bearcats on Thursday night.

Klaahsen recorded 10 strikeouts in the circle and gave up just three hits. She got run support with as Central Springs (14-0, 7-0 TIC-East) run in the first and fourth innings then two insurance runs in the seventh.

Madisyn Kelley roped three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Ashlyn Hoeft, Lizzy Hamand, Aurora Stepleton and Carly Ryan each notched two hits for the Panthers.

Osage 14, South Winneshiek 7: Fresh into the Class 2A rankings, the No. 13 Green Devils extended their winning streak to eight games as they handled the Warriors on Thursday night.

It was 3-3 after the first inning then Osage (15-2) erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second to take command. It added two more in the fifth and three in the sixth.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

Baseball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Nevada 7: The Bulldogs earned their fourth straight victory on Thursday night with a triumph over the Cubs in a non-conference battle.

HD-CAL (13-6) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning then built onto the advantage with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Nevada rallied with four runs in the sixth, but the gap was too big to overcome.

Cal Heeren had a 3-for-4 day at the plate for the Bulldogs and Payton McNealy recorded two hits. Tucker Heeren drove in two runs and Tommy Birdsell tossed four innings and struck out five to earn the win on the mound.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11, Lake Mills 1: The Bulldogs suffered their fourth consecutive loss as the Cowboys earned a non-conference victory at home on Thursday.

No score by innings were published online. Lake Mills (2-8) was led by Eli Menke at the plate with two of its four hits. Hayden Helgeson and Kane Koch each struck out two batters on the mound.

Central Springs 4, New Hampton 3: The Panthers won their third straight game, this one via a walk off with two runs in the seventh to triumph over the Chickasaws in a non-conference contest on Thursday.

New Hampton led 3-0 after three-plus innings then Central Springs (7-7) started its comeback with a run in the fourth and sixth and the game-winning two runs in the seventh.

Drew Kelley tossed a complete game on 96 pitches, striking out seven and allowing six hits with two walks. Carter Crum, Zak Molstad and Austin Shimek each had an RBI for the Panthers.

Osage 11, Waukon 1: Five runs in the second allowed the Green Devils to snare a non-conference win over the Indians on Thursday night.

Two runs were scored by Osage (9-4) in the first inning then the big frame came and it added two more in the sixth and a run each in the third and seventh. It roped 14 hits and drew six walks.

Max Gast led the Green Devils with three hits and four RBIs and five other hitters notched two hits. Heath Voigt and Drew Tusler drove in two runs apiece. Tusler and Maddox Cockrum combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

