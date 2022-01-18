Area Roundup: Comets push win streak to three games, longest of season

Blowout wins have not been Charles City's forte this season. In fact, four of its five wins entering Monday night have been eight points or less.

For just the second time, the Comets prevailed by double digits to grow their winning streak to the largest of the year.

Behind three players in double figures and winning every quarter by at least three points, Charles City has won its last three games, the latest a 59-48 victory over Kee High at home.

The Comets won three games during the entire 2021 portion of their schedule. Since the calendar flipped, they have gone 3-1 through the first two weeks of January and sit at 6-5 overall.

Chase Low paced Charles City with 21 points while Jack Hansen and Jose Hernandez chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively. It's defense limited the Kee Hawks to 25 percent from beyond the arc and forced 15 turnovers.

Boys basketball

North Butler 42, St. Ansgar 27: The Bearcats increased their winning streak to seven games as they staved off the upset-mined Saints in a Top of Iowa East contest.

St. Ansgar (1-11, 1-8 TOI-East) cut into its seven-point margin after the first quarter by outscoring North Butler 12-11 in the second. The Saints couldn't get much closer as they scored a total of 10 points in the second half.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online.

North Iowa 65, Central Springs 49: Spurred by a nine-point advantage in the second quarter, the Bison created the necessary separation to cruise past the Panthers on Monday.

That 17-8 margin by North Iowa in the second was the only quarter that didn't end with a gap more than four points. Central Springs (6-7) couldn't cut into the lead with just 24 points in the second half.

No stats for the Panthers were published online.

Lake Mills 79, Belmond-Klemme 16: The Class 1A No. 5 Bulldogs made quick work of the winless Broncos to the tune of their second-highest point total of the season in a Top of Iowa West blowout.

Lake Mills (12-0, 10-0 TOI-West) scored 56 points in the first half, including 30 in the second quarter. It reached 70 points late in the third quarter, the fifth time it has hit that mark this season.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Girls basketball

Central Springs 33, North Iowa 24: It was a not a pretty offensive night for the Panthers, but they allowed just four first half points and forced 20 turnovers to edge the Bison.

Central Springs (7-6) also won the rebounding battle by 17 and ballooned its 11-point halftime cushion 13 with a quarter to go. Kaci Crum and Aubrey Hoeft combined for 20 of its 41 rebounds.

Ellyan Ryan led the Panthers with 10 points.

St. Ansgar 51, North Butler 30: The Saints pushed their winning streak to eight games as they used a strong first half to dispatch of the Bearcats in a rescheduled Top of Iowa East battle.

St. Ansgar (9-3, 8-1 TOI-East) scored 32 points in the opening 16 minutes. It outscored North Butler 17-3 in the second quarter to push the advantage to 20 points.

No stats for the Saints were published online.

Spirit Lake 65, Charles City 27: The Comets remained winless on the season as they couldn't maintain the offensive prowess of the Indians in a non-conference contest.

Charles City (0-11) did not score double digit points in each quarter. It marks just the third time this season it has been held to under 30 points for a game.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Belmond-Klemme 46, Lake Mills 21: The Bulldogs went cold from the field in their first game in six days as they dropped a Top of Iowa West contest against the Broncos.

Lake Mills (4-9, 2-8 TOI-West) was limited to under double digit points in every quarter. It made just eight field goals on 54 attempts and the lost the rebounding battle by 25.

Ella Stene led the Bulldogs with seven points and seven rebounds. Only five of their players recorded at least a bucket.

