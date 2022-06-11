Area Roundup: Comets erupt in second game of NEIC twinbill to sweep Cadets

Charles City's baseball team has had a few close calls against the three teams above them in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings.

It lost by one in a nail-biter against Waverly-Shell Rock. It fell by a handful of runs to New Hampton. It was clipped 4-2 against Decorah four days ago.

The Comets have not had problems against Waukon and Crestwood. That was on display at home on Friday night.

They went on an offensive tear with 10 runs in the third inning to coast to a 20-2 victory in the nightcap of the doubleheader to complete the sweep over the Cadets after winning the opener 4-3.

Through the first set of conference twinbills, Charles City (5-6, 4-5 NEIC) is 4-0 versus Crestwood and the Indians while 0-5 versus its other three rivals. The Comets will only have the Go-Hawks at home in the second set.

Six runs were scored by the Comets in the bottom of the first in Game 2 as a response to Crestwood plating two in the top half. They plated four in the second then that 10-run frame broke the game open.

In the opener, Charles City scored twice in the third to take an early lead, but the fun was only beginning. Crestwood answered with two in the sixth to tie the game then tied it again at three apiece after the top of the seventh.

The Comets walked it off to snare the victory. None of their stats were published online for either game.

Baseball

Clear Lake 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Lions have won three of their last four games, the latest a North Central Conference contest against the Cadets on Friday night at Lions Field.

Five runs in the bottom of the fourth ended a scoreless game and gave Clear Lake (4-8, 2-5 NCC) in full control. Sophomore Taylor Plagge recorded two hits and drove in three runs while Titan Schmitt scored twice.

Andrew Theiss tossed a complete game shutout and notched 13 strikeouts. He allowed just three hits and one walk in his outing.

Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Bulldogs were suffocated by four errors and nine total free passes as they fell in a North Central Conference showdown versus the Lynx on Friday.

HD-CAL (8-6, 4-2 NCC) has lost both of its conference games to the top-two teams in the standings. It grabbed an early 1-0 lead after two full innings then Webster City scored nine straight runs, seven of them in the final three frames.

Bulldogs pitchers Tommy Birdsell and Brayden Johnson combined for six walks and three hit batsmen. Marco Guerrero notched two hits and drove in the only run.

Nashua-Plainfield 17-10, West Fork 1-2: The Huskies' bats exploded early and often as they nabbed a rare Top of Iowa East doubleheader sweep against the Warhawks at home on Friday.

In the opener, Nashua-Plainfield plated six runs in the first inning and broke the game open with four in the third and fifth innings. It registered 15 hits, but drew 13 walks.

Game 2 was a similar story as the Huskies were up 3-1 after three complete innings then plated four in the fourth and put the game on ice with a three-spot in the sixth.

West Fork (1-9, 1-7 TIC-East) scored its lone run in Game 1 in the first inning then in the nightcap, it scored in the third and sixth frames. The Warhawks had four hits in each game, three of them singles.

Riley Peterson (Game 1) and Nolan Shreckengost (Game 2) each had a double with the latter driving in a run.

Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Green Devils won their second straight game by run-rule as they cruised past the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East battle on Friday night.

It was a pair of three-run frames that pushed Osage (8-3, 6-2 TIC-East) out in front by a wide margin. It plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game early.

Eight of the nine hitters in the Green Devils lineup recorded a hit. Drew Tusler belted a three-run home run and Landon Arends drove in a pair. Tusler stuck out eight and gave up just one hit to earn the win on the mound.

No stats for Northwood-Kensett (0-8, 0-7) were published online.

Rockford 2, North Butler 1: The Warriors officially equaled their win total from last summer as they needed extra inning to claim a Top of Iowa East victory over the Bearcats on Friday.

It was a 1-0 advantage for North Butler after the top of the first. Rockford (5-6, 4-3 TIC-East) tied the game in the sixth and walked it off with a run in the eighth to snap a three-game skid.

Drew Hansen did it all for the Warriors as he recorded two of their three hits, one of them an RBI double, and tossed all eight innings on 100 pitches with seven strikeouts.

North Union 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Cardinals led by two entering the final inning and they blew the lead as the Warriors scored three runs in the top of the seventh to claim a Top of Iowa West triumph on Friday night.

It was a 2-2 ball game after four complete innings. GHV (6-2, 3-2 TIC-West) plated two runs in the fifth to snare the 4-2 advantage. None of its stats were published online.

Forest City 7, Lake Mills 0: Behind the arm of Truman Knudtson and the bat of Kellen Moore, the Indians posted a Top of Iowa West shutout over the Bulldogs in a county rivalry contest on Friday.

Forest City (8-3, 5-1 TIC-West) is two games up in the win column over Eagle Grove in the standings. Both have one loss. The Indians grabbed hold of the win with three runs in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the fifth.

A senior, Knudtson tossed a complete game two-hitter on just 87 pitches and recorded 10 strikeouts. He also allowed a walk and registered one hit and an RBI at the plate. Moore went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in.

No stats for Lake Mills (2-6, 2-5) were published online.

Softball

Riceville 11, Turkey Valley 0: The Wildcats posted a run-rule Iowa Star North victory over the Trojans on Friday night.

No stats for Riceville (8-4, 4-4 ISN) were published online. No score by innings were published online.

West Fork 11, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Class 2A No. 15 Warhawks posted their fourth straight shutout as they defeated the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East contest on Friday.

West Fork (9-1, 7-1 TIC-East) has won six straight games. It scored 10 of its runs over the course of the opening three innings. Maddie Hubka and Madisyn Bonner notched three hits apiece while Bonner, Libby Trewin and Kalli Trewin all drove in two runs.

Libby Trewin and Bailey Hermann, two freshmen, combined to give up two hits in the circle and six strikeouts.

North Butler 15, Rockford 1: The Bearcats have turned the corner with four wins in their last five games, the latest a Top of Iowa East victory over the Warriors on Friday.

Rockford (3-7, 1-5 TIC-East) scored its lone run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Avaree Jeffries that scored Chloe Rooney. Its defense committed seven errors.

St. Ansgar 2, Newman Catholic 1: The Saints have won four in a row and used two runs in the third to edge the Knights in a Top of Iowa East contest on Friday.

Abby Hemann notched two hits for St. Ansgar (8-5, 4-4 TIC-East) and Mallory Juhl drove in the two runs on a single. She and younger sister Josie Juhl combined to give up two hits, four walks and struck out six.

Newman (9-6, 5-3) scored its lone run in the fifth frame. Emma Weiner roped an RBI double that scored Emily Opstvedt. Those two had the lone hits for its offense. Both runs that Macy Kellar gave up were unearned.

Lake Mills 8, Forest City 3: The Bulldogs won their second straight Top of Iowa West contest with a victory over their Winnebago County rival at home on Friday night.

Five runs were scored in the second to push Lake Mills (7-2, 6-1 TIC-West) to the lead early and it added two more in the third. It drew seven walks to just two strikeouts.

Finley Rogstad and Natalie Brandenburg each had two RBIs with the former recording two hits and the latter crossing home twice. Dottie Byars struck out six in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Forest City (3-5, 3-4) avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. None of its stats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.