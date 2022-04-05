Area Roundup: Comets 1-2 punch push them to win home boys triangular

Talk about a debut.

One meet into the season and Charles City freshman Carson Gallup already has himself atop the state leaderboards amongst nine-hole scores.

Gallup carded a two-under 34 that is tied for the lowest nine-hole in the state through the early portion of the season as he claimed the meet medalist honors at the Comets' home triangular at Cedar Ridge Golf Course on Monday.

Gallup and Trevor White's runner-up score of 41 allowed for Charles City to claim a team victory with a stroke total of 168, outlasting Osage (168) and Nashua-Plainfield (230).

Green Devils junior Leo Klapperich recorded a third place finish with a 42, followed behind teammate Brodie Goddard's 43 that slotted him into fourth on the leaderboard.

Boys Golf

Berger shoots 1-under at home meet: DMACC recruit Bennett Berger fired in a 1-under nine-hole round of 35 at his home golf course of Rice Lake to push Lake Mills to a season-opening triangular win over West Fork and Central Springs.

The Warhawks finished runner-up with a team score of 191 while Central Springs totaled a 202. No individual scores for West Fork were published online.

Garrett Ham was the runner-up with a 39 then Denton Kingland rounded out the top-three with a 42. Austin Shimek was the highest finisher for the Panthers, carding a 47 to place fourth.

Bulldogs cruise past Crestwood: Hampton-Dumont-CAL had its low-four all under 48 as it defeated the Cadets 177-204 in a dual at Hampton Country Club.

Junior Tommy Birdsell was the meet medalist after firing a nine-hole score of 40. Tucker Heeren finished with a 44 while Ruben Salinas and Brandon Hisler carded a 46 and 47, respectively.

Girls Golf

Green Devils, Comets lose close team race: Only two individuals shot lower than 60 and that caused a chaotic team race that Nashua-Plainfield won by a grand total of five strokes, finishing with a team score of 258.

Osage was runner-up, edging Charles City 261-263. Comets senior Brinn Lahr was the runner-up after firing in a nine-hole score of 55, one stroke off of medalist Paige Franzen of the Huskies.

The Green Devils highest finisher was Leah Hauge, who recorded a 61 to place third.

Warhawks claim team title at Rice Lake: Powered by Kira Strashko and Kalli Trewin each recording a 56, West Fork edged Lake Mills 242-252 to win a triangular on Monday.

Central Springs finished third with a team score of 257. The medalist was Bulldogs senior Madison Levine after she carded a nine-hole score of 54.

West Fork had two golfers score a 65 and that was enough to seal the team win. Kaylea Fessler was the highest Panther with a fourth place finish after scoring a 58.

Girls Track and Field

Green Devils edge Huskies to win home meet: Behind the sprint sweep from Meredith Street and three other individual wins, Osage started its quest towards a repeat state trophy finish by accumulating 117 points to narrowly beat Nashua-Plainfield by two.

Charles City (107), St. Ansgar (95) and West Fork (81) rounded out the top-five. Riceville scored 29 points while Rockford scored two points to round out the eight-team field.

Street, a UNI volleyball recruit, cruised to victories in the open 200 and 400 by over one and five seconds, respectively. She ran under 12.9 seconds in the open 100 and was in the third leg of Osage's runner-up sprint medley relay.

Addy Grimm won the 800 in 2:27.39 and was also in the Green Devils' fourth place 1,600-meter relay. Brooklynn Halbach claimed the victory in the 100 hurdles and anchored them to a third place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Katelyn Johnston won the 3,000, placed second in the 1,500 and anchored Osage to a runner-up finish in the distance medley relay. It had two other relays place top-five and Taylor Klobassa finished fifth in the long jump.

Charles City picked up four total wins, two of them in the relays. The quartet of Abri Tynan, Emerson Bohlen, Mya Rimrod and Rachel Chambers blitzed the field to a time of 55.66 seconds in the 400 relay.

Chambers then teamed with Olivia Litterer, Nakila Toney and Lydia Staudt that won the 800 relay. Staudt leaped 17 feet, 5 inches to win the long jump, falling one inch short of hitting the Blue Standard.

Keely Collins and Toney finished 1-2 in the high jump.

Two events St. Ansgar has high expectations for, the shuttle hurdle and 1,600 relays, won on Monday. Sarah Wagner, Kennedy Schwiesow, Brianna Minnis and Aspen Falk ran a 1:12.91 to win the shuttle.

Falk was also on the victorious 1,600 quartet with Mariah Michels, Amelia Porisch and Natalie Bork. West Fork had 11 events with a fourth place finish while Kacie Eienstrager (3,000), Rylie Akins (long jump), Breckyn Dickman (shot put), 800 relay and 1,600 relay placed top-three.

Riceville's Joy Beran placed fourth in the shot put and the 3,200 relay finished second.

Boys Track and Field

Witt hits Blue Standard in 3,200; Comets win team title: Another meet, another event claimed for St. Ansgar's Riley Witt for this months Drake Relays.

The seniors time of 9 minutes, 32.31 seconds was more than enough to eclipse the auto qualify time to guarantee his spot in two events later in April at Drake Stadium. He'll go for the 800 with still two weeks until the cutoff date.

Witt also prevailed in the 1,600 and 800 then anchored the Saints to a victory in the 1,600 relay.

Fueled by three wins and 38 total points from Ian Collins, Charles City claimed the team title at Osage High School. St. Ansgar finished runner-up with 141, followed by Nashua-Plainfield.

Osage (65.5) placed fifth and West Fork (13) was seventh.

Collins broke 12 seconds to win the open 100, leaped 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump, jumped 21-02 to triumph in the long jump and placed second in the open 200.

The Comets placed top-five in every relay, including victories in the 400 and distance medley relays. Tino Tamayo won the discus with an uncorked toss of 149-10.50. They doubled up on points in six different events.

St. Ansgar's Bradley Hackenmiller continued his strong start to the season with a victory in the open 400 in 53.71 seconds as well as anchoring its sprint medley relay to a victory.

Jex Schutjer finished top-three in both throwing events while Lorne Isler was runner-up in the 400 hurdles and ran on the second place shuttle hurdle relay.

Osage won both individual hurdle events from Ben Miller (110 highs) and Cole Adams (400 lows). West Fork's Trevor Guritz (long jump), Reed Stonebraker (high jump) and Brody Reich (100) each placed fifth.

Deep River Hawks cruise to win in Decorah: Mason City's performance at the IATC state indoor meet proved to be no fluke as it piled up over 170 points to claim the six-team invite.

Clear Lake finished fourth in the team race with 59 points.

Darian Davis and Kale Hobart had their fingerprints all over the track on Monday. Davis won the open 200 in 23.75 seconds and catapulted 21 feet, 5.25 inches to triumph in the long jump. He also was third in the open 100 and ran the second leg of Mason City's runner-up performance in the 400 relay.

Hobart blitzed the field in the 110 high hurdles, breaking 16 seconds. The junior kicked off the winning shuttle hurdle and 1,600 relays and before any of that, finished in second in the high jump.

The River Hawks showed plenty of depth with 18 additional athletes scoring at least one point.

Kaden Tyler cruised to a win in the open 400 by more than five seconds. James Fingalsen and Ra'Shaun Wynter went 1-2 in the 800, their distance crew placed top-three in the one and two-mile races and finished no worse than third in the four other relays.

Clear Lake stacked the 800 relay with four of its fastest sprinters in Alex Kerr, Blake Enke, Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann and it paid off with a victory in 1:34.08.

Schmitt and Reimann scored points in the open 100 and both ran the final two legs in the Lions runner-up 1,600 relay. Zeke Nelson (400 hurdles), Vladimir Starrett (1,600) each placed second.

Boys Tennis

Mason City 9, Clear Lake 0: Behind sweeps in all nine matches, the River Hawks cruised by the Lions in a non-conference match between county foes.

Reed Kruger, coming off a state appearance as an individual last spring, kicked off his season with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. He teamed with Justin Yarahmadi at No. 1 doubles to win by the same score.

Yarahmadi (No. 2 singles), Zach Mulholland (No. 3) and Odnel Daugherty (No. 6) won 6-0, 6-0.

Iowa Falls-Alden 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Bulldogs fell in five of the six singles flights, three of them by at least four games, to drop their North Central Conference opener against the Cadets.

No. 1 singles player for HD-CAL Logan Miller posted an 8-3 win then the No. 3 doubles tandem of Jaxon Rew and Coleman Condon triumphed 8-6 to be its only doubles win.

Girls Tennis

Mason City 6, Clear Lake 3: The River Hawks opened their season with a victory over county rival Clear Lake at home.

Five of the six singles matches were won by Mason City, three of them in straight sets. Rylei Brick prevailed 10-4 in the third set to win a thriller at No. 2 singles while Reese Hemann picked up a forfeit win at No. 6 singles.

Clear Lake won two of the three doubles matches, both of them in three sets. Aimee Groenwig and Ashlyn Fread teamed to win at No. 1 doubles 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 and the duo of Lily Rodrique and Emma Allie triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.

Groenwig cruised in straight sets over Chloe Callanan 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Cadets swept the singles to coast to a season-opening North Central Conference win over the Bulldogs at Assembly Park.

HD-CAL's only win was at No. 3 doubles as Kaci Sanders and Heather Howrey won 8-3. The most games won in a loss was Jaliyah Ivey at No. 6 singles and the duo of Aspen Harlan and Lily Mason at No. 2 doubles, each winning four games.

Decorah 9, Osage 0: The Vikings thoroughly outmatched the Green Devils in a clean sweep in a home contest.

The most games an Osage player won in a match was Kaitlyn Olson's five games at No. 1 singles. Two of the singles matches were sweeps. Only one doubles match was published online.

Boys Soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, Belmond-Klemme 0: A couple of days after struggling to finish in the offensive third, the Cardinals wasted little time scoring as they pounced on the Broncos on the road.

Evan Sloan found the back of the net twice on six shots. Carson Smith, Michael Ohotto, Braden Boehnke, Ben Furst and Lane Gayken all had goals as GHV (2-0, 2-0 NCC) fired 23 shots as a team.

Smith, Boehnke, Furst and Ohotto also had assists. Aiden Hawe had three saves in net for GHV.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 2: Bulldogs senior Jonathan Morales took care of all the scoring with a hat trick in their season opening win over the Cadets.

To open North Central Conference action, HD-CAL (1-0, 1-0 NCC) fired in 16 total shots and 15 of them were on frame. Freshman keeper Jose Aragon posted 10 saves.

Morales scored one goal in the first 40 minutes and his final two in the second half.

Girls soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Cardinals had just enough offense to stave off the Broncos and move to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the North Central Conference.

After scoring two goals in the season opener, Ali Hess added another on Monday. Freshman Tessa Fuentes also scored for GHV while Chloe Frank finished with five saves.

Of the 25 shots taken by the Cardinals, 16 were on frame.

Iowa Falls-Alden 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: It was a struggle of a season opener for the Bulldogs as they gave up six goals in the opening 40 minutes in their North Central Conference setback to the Cadets.

Only one shot was taken by HD-CAL (0-1, 0-1 NCC) for the entire match. Sophomore keeper Macy Christensen finished the night with seven saves.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

