Area roundup: Clear Lake softball stays hot, moves into regional semis

While the Clear Lake softball team has turned the corner in its season, it hadn't beaten a top-end Class 3A team this year. Its best win during the seven-game winning streak was against a Newman Catholic squad ranked in the top-15 in 1A.
Sumner-Fredericksburg, one of five teams in a Class 2A loaded East division of the North Iowa Cedar Conference with 10 league wins and 20 games won, presented the Lions with a test.
They passed with flying colors.
After the Cougars scored the opening four runs in the bottom of the fourth, Clear Lake scored the final six en route to a 6-4 triumph in a 3A regional quarterfinal in Sumner.
It moves the Lions (12-12) into the semifinals on Friday night against an all too familiar opponent in Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The North Central Conference foes will meet for the third time with the Bulldogs winning the first two games by one run each.
In either of those meetings, Clear Lake did not throw junior Ashlyn Fread, its go-to pitcher during the winning streak. It plated those game-tying four runs in the fifth then took the lead with two runs in the sixth.
Macey Holck drove in the final two runs on a triple. Makella Jacobs launched a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Regional softball
St. Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Saints used a five-run second inning to propel past the Vikings for the second time in six days in a Class 1A regional opener at home.
With the win, St. Ansgar (20-8-1) moves into the quarterfinals, while Northwood-Kensett's season closes at 9-16.
It was a 1-0 lead for the Saints that proceeded the big inning and they added four more in the sixth to reach double digits for the fifth straight game. Kennedy Schwiesow roped three hits and drove in two runs.
Abby Hemann and Taylor Hanna each recorded two hits and three RBIs while Hali Anderson and Josie Juhl registered two hits. To go along with two runs batted in, Juhl struck out 10 in the circle and allowed four hits.
Four different Vikings had one hit, while Kayla Senne, one of three senior starters departing the program, struck out 12 in her final start. They scored their only run in the fifth.
Manson-NW Webster 10, Lake Mills 6: It was there then it wasn't as the Bulldogs had a one-run lead turn into a four-run deficit and the Cougars pulled off a Class 2A regional first round upset on the road.
The loss ends the season for Lake Mills at 12-12. The Bulldogs return everyone for 2022.
Lake Mills took a 6-3 lead with a four-run bottom of the sixth after Manson-NW Webster scored the opening run in the fourth and each side plated two runs in the fifth.
Then the Cougars scored the final five runs to pull off the dramatic win. Lake Mills was led by from Finley Rogstad with two hits and three RBIs. Natalie Brandenburg and Annabella Jensen each recorded two hits. Scout Kohagen struck out nine in the circle.
Crestwood 15, Forest City 1: The Cadets fell out of the final Class 3A rankings, but looked the part of a top-15 team with a dominant win over the Indians in a regional quarterfinal.
It bookends Forest City's season at 9-17. The Indians lose five senior starters, including their pitcher. Karly Lambert and Emma Anderson, two hitters that hit over .300, come back as the nucleus.
Crestwood turned a 2-1 game after 2 1/2 innings into a 9-2 lead with seven runs in the third, then it added six more in the fourth to end the game early.
No stats for the Indians were published online. They scored the only run in the top of the second.
North Iowa 10, West Hancock 7: The Eagles' season came to end in a Class 1A regional opener as the Bison prevailed and advanced. No stats or score by innings were published online.
West Hancock (2-23) loses Ann Horstman, Carlee Bruns and Grace Rosin to graduation, but return a .515 hitter in Kamryn Eckels and five others that started at least 20 games.
Final softball rankings: Two of the three teams that opened the season inside the top-15 remained as Newman Catholic and Central Springs appeared in the final rankings released on Tuesday night.
The Knights finish the year at the No. 12 spot in Class 1A and will host their regional throughout if they make it that far. Same goes for the Panthers, who closed the year ranked fifth in 2A, as their regional goes through Manly.
Baseball
Osage 13, Riceville 1: The Green Devils wasted little time offensively, scoring eight runs in the top of the first to cruise to a non-conference victory over the Wildcats.
After that game-breaking half-inning, Osage (11-10) added two more in the second and three more in the fifth. It kept Riceville (4-14) off the board in the bottom half of the fifth to end the game early.
Max Gast, Tyler Oberfoell and Spencer Krabbe all went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Lucas Kleckner drove in two and Cade Manchin registered two hits. Gast, Oberfoell and Drew Tusler combined for a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
No stats for the Wildcats were published online. Their lone run came in the third.
Clear Lake 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: There wasn't any offense until the sixth inning then the fun began as the Lions earned an extra inning walk-off win over the Bulldogs at home.
It was a scoreless game through five innings, but not six as Clear Lake (15-11) put bats on ball and scored four runs to put the pressure on Hampton-Dumont in the seventh.
The Bulldogs (9-18) responded with four of their own and they held the Lions scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to the eighth. Clear Lake broke through in the bottom half and left with a euphoric win.
Carson Toebe recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Lions, while Caden Jones went 3-for-4 at the plate and Eric Ritter drove in two. Jett Neuberger stuck out 10 on the mound and only one of the four runs allowed were earned.
Hampton-Dumont was led by two hits from Cal Heeran and Kyle Helmke had the only RBI. Brayden Johnson pitched every inning and struck out nine on the mound, allowing six hits and all five runs were earned.
New Hampton 12-7, Charles City 11-10: A couple of runs here and a couple runs there proved to be the difference as the Chickasaws and Comets split a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader.
Charles City (10-18) won the nightcap thanks to five runs in the bottom half of the first two innings and five more over the fourth and fifth. Those final two innings, New Hampton scored one run each and that was the the separator for a split.
The differential in the opener was even smaller. Both sides traded three and two run innings in the fourth and fifth and each scored six in the sixth. What pushed the Chickasaws to the win was a run in the second.
No stats for the Comets were published online.
Newman Catholic 6-14, Denver 5-8: The Class 1A No. 1 Knights put together a small come-from-behind win in the opener then broke out the bats in the nightcap to snare a non-conference sweep over the Cyclones.
Denver rallied from a 4-1 hole after three complete in Game 1 with a run in the fourth and a three-spot in the fifth to take the lead. Newman Catholic (30-1) plated two in the bottom half of the fifth to retake the lead and hold on.
In Game 2, the Knights exploded for three runs in the first and five in the second to jump ahead 8-0. They added three more in the fourth and after the Cyclones put together a six-run top of the fifth, the Top of Iowa East champs put three more on the board in the bottom half to prevent a comeback.
Tim Castle had three combined hits in the two games, while Nash Holmgaard drove in five runs and belted a home run in the second game. Elijah Brinkley and Bennett Suntken each drove in three runs in Game 2.
Brinkley and Cole Nelson earned wins on the mound.
Central Springs 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: One day after earning a share of the Top of Iowa West, the Cardinals couldn't maintain the roll and fell to the Panthers in Manly.
No stats or score by innings were published online. Central Springs closes the regular season at 9-15 and will open district play against New Hampton on Saturday. GHV moves to 19-4.
Forest City 11, West Fork 1: Seven runs in the bottom of the third pushed the Indians toward a senior night victory over the Warhawks.
After West Fork (12-14) leaped ahead 1-0 after the opening half-inning, Forest City (16-10) plated four runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good and give starter Brock Moore the run support he needed.
The senior allowed five hits in five innings and struck out three. Reese Moore ripped a double and a triple to pair with three RBIs while Noah Miller had two hits and Jaxon Archer drove in two.
No stats for the Warhawks were published online.
Northwood-Kensett 11, North Union 1: The Vikings ended a small two-game skid with an emphatic 10-run victory over the Warriors in Northwood.
It was a three-run first inning that spurred a string of 11 unanswered runs, two in the third, four in the fourth and one run apiece in the fifth and sixth, as Northwood-Kensett (11-13) pitched a shutout after North Union scored the first run of the game.
No stats for the Vikings were published online.
St. Ansgar 15, Lake Mills 0: The Saints erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first and it didn't stop there, adding five more runs in the next three innings to defeat the Bulldogs in four frames.
One run each in the second and third then a three-spot in the fourth ignited the run rule. No stats for St. Ansgar (22-7) were published online.
Jack Ramaker had the lone hit for Lake Mills (8-14).
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.