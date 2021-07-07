Area roundup: Clear Lake softball stays hot, moves into regional semis

It was a scoreless game through five innings, but not six as Clear Lake (15-11) put bats on ball and scored four runs to put the pressure on Hampton-Dumont in the seventh.

The Bulldogs (9-18) responded with four of their own and they held the Lions scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to the eighth. Clear Lake broke through in the bottom half and left with a euphoric win.

Carson Toebe recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Lions, while Caden Jones went 3-for-4 at the plate and Eric Ritter drove in two. Jett Neuberger stuck out 10 on the mound and only one of the four runs allowed were earned.

Hampton-Dumont was led by two hits from Cal Heeran and Kyle Helmke had the only RBI. Brayden Johnson pitched every inning and struck out nine on the mound, allowing six hits and all five runs were earned.

New Hampton 12-7, Charles City 11-10: A couple of runs here and a couple runs there proved to be the difference as the Chickasaws and Comets split a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader.

Charles City (10-18) won the nightcap thanks to five runs in the bottom half of the first two innings and five more over the fourth and fifth. Those final two innings, New Hampton scored one run each and that was the the separator for a split.