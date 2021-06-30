Area Roundup: Clear Lake softball on a roll after four straight victories

Five runs got Charles City (22-7) on the board quickly, then the Comets added three more in the fifth and the final two in the sixth to finish off the first run-rule win of the night. It used a seven-spot in the nightcap plus two runs in three separate innings to pull away.

Rachel Chambers went 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs in Game 2 for the Comets. Alex Wohlers had five hits and four RBIs for the night while Sadie Gebel ripped three doubles in Game 2 to finish her evening with four hits and five runs batted in.

Kiki Connell plated three runs in the opener and Allie Cross drove home two in the nightcap. Dani Reetz and Natalie White earned wins in the circle.

Central Springs 13-12, Rockford 0-0: In a rare Top of Iowa East Conference doubleheader, it was the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers that earned a pair shutouts on the road against the Warriors.

In the opener, Central Springs (25-6) plated 10 of its runs in the first two innings and in the nightcap, it erupted for nine in the second. Its offense combined for 17 hits in the two games.

No. 9 hitter Carly Ryan went 4-for-4 on the day with two RBIs in Game 1 while Lizzy Hamand and Kirsten Garnas each had two hits and two RBIs with Emme Dietrich driving in three.