Area Roundup: Clear Lake softball on a roll after four straight victories

As the final week of the softball regular season draws to a close, teams are getting hot at the right time or have hit a stretch where things are falling by the wayside.
For Clear Lake, it is the former.
The Lions have put together four straight victories, showing off a red-hot offense for the first three then putting together a close game fueled by pitching and timely power to defeat St. Edmond 3-2 at home on Tuesday night.
After scoring seven runs against Iowa Falls-Alden, 13 versus Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic, then a whopping 22 facing off against Humboldt, the Lions scored its lowest run total in a win since a 3-0 win in the season opener against West Fork.
Annika Nelson, Clear Lake's sophomore catcher, did all of the offensive damage with two home runs that accounted for all three runs and three of the seven total hits.
The right-hander launched a solo shot in the first then belted a two-run shot in the second to break a 1-1 tie. The Gaels added their second run in the third, but that was it.
Lions starter Ashlyn Fread allowed four hits in the circle and struck out six to shutdown St. Edmond's offense.
Softball
St. Ansgar 14, Riceville 4: The Saints wasted very little time getting on the scoreboard with multiple runs in five of the six innings to handle the Wildcats in six innings.
St. Ansgar clubbed 14 hits, with home runs by Taylor Hanna and Josie Juhl, and struck out just four times in 30 at-bats. It jumped over Riceville (16-8) with five in the first then scored two runs in the third and fourth, three more in the fifth and ended it with the final two in the sixth.
Hanna had three hits for the Saints (18-7-1), while four others registered two hits. Kennedy Schwiesow joined Hanna and Juhl with two RBIs. An eighth grader, Juhl struck out five in the circle to earn the win.
Callee Fair drove in three of the four runs for the Wildcats, while three other batters notched two hits. Riceville had four errors in the loss.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9: Five runs in the bottom of the fifth spurred the Cardinals to their second straight win over the Cowgirls in Garner.
GHV (10-13) plated four runs in the second and third innings to open up an 8-3 advantage after three complete. CGD rallied with two in the top of the fourth and fifth to cut its deficit to one run.
Maddie Graham and Payton Harle each drove in four runs while Morgan Krein and Kenedee Frayne recorded two hits apiece. Graham struck out 11 in the circle and worked around four earned runs, three walks and seven hit by pitches.
Charles City 14-10, New Hampton 0-4: The Comets put together a pair of 10-run victories against the Chickasaws in Northeast Iowa Conference play at home.
Five runs got Charles City (22-7) on the board quickly, then the Comets added three more in the fifth and the final two in the sixth to finish off the first run-rule win of the night. It used a seven-spot in the nightcap plus two runs in three separate innings to pull away.
Rachel Chambers went 6-for-7 at the plate with five RBIs in Game 2 for the Comets. Alex Wohlers had five hits and four RBIs for the night while Sadie Gebel ripped three doubles in Game 2 to finish her evening with four hits and five runs batted in.
Kiki Connell plated three runs in the opener and Allie Cross drove home two in the nightcap. Dani Reetz and Natalie White earned wins in the circle.
Central Springs 13-12, Rockford 0-0: In a rare Top of Iowa East Conference doubleheader, it was the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers that earned a pair shutouts on the road against the Warriors.
In the opener, Central Springs (25-6) plated 10 of its runs in the first two innings and in the nightcap, it erupted for nine in the second. Its offense combined for 17 hits in the two games.
No. 9 hitter Carly Ryan went 4-for-4 on the day with two RBIs in Game 1 while Lizzy Hamand and Kirsten Garnas each had two hits and two RBIs with Emme Dietrich driving in three.
Kaylea Fessler earned two wins in the circle, tossing six total innings with nine strikeouts. Gabby Keith had the lone hit in the first contest for Rockford (2-17) and none of its stats for the nightcap were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 7, Osage 2: Six of the seven runs by the Huskies came in the bottom of the third and that was more than enough to cruise past the Green Devils at home.
Osage (11-14) scored both of its runs in the fourth. It was held to five hits by Rylee Weiss and Brynn Wright, the pitchers for Nashua-Plainfield.
Leah and Emma Grimm each had two hits with Kate Smith recording the lone RBI.
Bishop Garrigan 5, Newman Catholic 4: A rally in the bottom of the seventh sent the game into extras, but it was the Golden Bears that got the better of the Class 1A No. 8 Knights in an upset win.
One run in the top of the eighth was all Bishop Garrigan (14-11) needed to send Newman Catholic (22-9) into its third loss in the last four games. No stats for the Knights were published online.
Newman Catholic took a 2-0 lead after the first then the Golden Bears pushed ahead with a four-run fifth. Newman Catholic scored the needed two runs in the seventh to continue on.
South Hamilton 14, West Hancock 6: The Hawks scored early and often with 10 of their 14 runs in the first four frames to edge the Eagles on the road.
West Hancock (2-19) plated half of its runs in the fifth inning. None of its stats were published online.
Baseball
St. Ansgar 10, Riceville 0: Eight runs in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Saints to run away with a victory over the Wildcats at home between two county foes.
A 2-0 lead came about for St. Ansgar (19-6) after the first frame and Justin Horgen took care of the rest on the mound to keep the shutout, allowing three hits with four K's.
Regan Witt, Carter Salz and Alex Hansen each registered two hits while Tate Mayer drove in two runs. No stats for Riceville (4-12) were published online.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6: The Cardinals erased a 6-0 deficit with 13 of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings to leave with a convincing win over the Cowboys.
CGD got on top 6-0 ignited by a five-run second, then GHV (16-3) started its comeback with three in the bottom half of the second inning then broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Dalton Mills, Brody Boehnke and Owen Pueggel combined four eight of the 12 hits for the Cardinals. Mills and Sam Wood drove in seven runs total with Mason Graham sending home two.
Wood struck out seven on the mound and only one of the six runs allowed were earned.
Central Springs 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: Plating the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth proved to be the game-winner to push the Panthers past the Bulldogs in Hampton.
Central Springs (8-12) scored a run in the fourth to tie the game at four and then exchanged goose eggs on the scoreboard until it plated the final run. Hampton-Dumont (7-16) took the lead with a three-run third that answered a three-run second by the Panthers.
Josh Stepleton roped three hits, two of them doubles, to pace Central Springs offense. Max Fingalsen had two hits and Brock Mathers finished with a pair of RBIs.
Payton McNealy and Mario Guerrero finished with two hits for the Bulldogs while Mario De La Cruz drove home two.
Charles City 8-4, Crestwood 4-2: Early offense in the opener and late runs in the nightcap powered the Comets to a Northeast Iowa Conference sweep of the Cadets on the road.
Four runs in the top of the first then two insurance runs in the seventh allowed Charles City (9-15) to win Game 1 then a two-run fifth in Game 2 broke a 2-2 tie to triumph in Game 2.
None of its stats were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 12, Osage 3: Seven total runs over the course of two innings paved the path for the Huskies to earn a victory over the Green Devils at home.
Three runs in the first and two more in the second pushed Nashua-Plainfield ahead 5-0 then Osage (8-10) brought it back down to a pair of runs with a three-spot in the fourth then the Huskies scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Nolan Heard and Connor Tabert each notched a pair of hits for the Green Devils. Tabert, Drew Tusler and Brayden Onken drove in a run each.
Northwood-Kensett 7, Lake Mills 5: Four runs in the top of the fourth pushed the Vikings out of a one-run hole and into a road victory over the Bulldogs.
Lake Mills (8-10) had taken the lead after plating four runs in the third to answer Northwood-Kensett's one run in the first and two in the top half of the third. No stats for the Vikings (10-11) were published online.
Beau Kaufman had two hits for the Bulldogs and finished with the only RBI. Casey Hanson crossed home twice.
Newman Catholic 8, Bishop Garrigan 4: The Knights fended off an upset-minded Golden Bears squad with four runs in the third to exit their home field with a victory.
Bishop Garrigan answered Newman Catholic's two runs in the first with three in the second to briefly take a one-run lead. After the Knights (25-1) took the lead, they never looked back and added a run in the fourth and fifth.
Cole Nelson allowed four hits and three walks on the mound, but recorded nine strikeouts for Newman Catholic.
South Hamilton 4, West Hancock 1: A late comeback sparked the Hawks to snare a non-conference victory over the Eagles.
West Hancock (5-13) led 1-0 after scoring in the fourth, but that was all the offense it produced and South Hamilton found the offense with two runs in the fifth and sixth inning.
Braden Walk was one of three players with a hit and drove in the only run of the game for the Eagles.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.