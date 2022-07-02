Area Roundup: Clear Lake softball defeats Algona in potential regional semi preview

For now, Clear Lake's softball team has an advantage over Algona. Still, the two North Central Conference rivals could meet in the regional semifinals in about a week.

And if it is anything like Friday's regular season finale, it could be a thriller.

The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to post a come-from-behind 8-6 triumph over the Bulldogs to close conference play and take a five-game winning streak into the postseason.

They are on the same side of the Class 3A Region 3 bracket. If they win their quarterfinal matchups on Wednesday, they'll meet in a semi on Friday in Algona.

It was a back-and-forth affair on Friday.

Clear Lake (8-13, 6-8 NCC) led 3-2 after the first inning and 4-3 after the third. Algona rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth to lead by two only for the Lions to get the lead right back after the sixth.

Annika Nelson had three hits, including a home run, to pair with four runs batted in for Clear Lake. Layne Lester notched two hits and two RBIs while Emily Theiss had a pair of hits out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

Alivia Hauge earned the start in the circle and struck out seven. The senior had five runs charged to her.

Softball

North Butler 12, Rockford 2: The Bearcats led from the first inning on and eventually run-ruled the Warriors in a Class 1A Region 4 first round contest at home on Friday night.

It was a four-run opening frame by North Butler, who advances to face Riceville on Wednesday in a quarterfinal contest. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It added four more in the third and two apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.

Rockford (6-16) avoided the shutout with two runs in the fourth. Eighth grader Danika deBuhr recorded two hits and sophomore Haylie Rasing belted a two-run home run. It graduates four seniors, but everyone else is expected back.

AGWSR 19, Northwood-Kensett 0: Eleven runs in the first inning allowed the Cougars to waltz their way to a Class 1A Region 4 first round shutout win over the Vikings on Friday night.

Awaiting AGWSR in the quarterfinals on Wednesday is No. 12 St. Edmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Cougars tallied eight more runs in the second to cruise to a win.

Northwood-Kensett (0-21) ends the season on a sour note as its team of zero seniors tallied 13 runs all season long. It forfeited two of its last six contests. None of its stats were published online.

Charles City drops a pair to 5A programs: At a two-day tournament in Iowa City, the Comets got tested on day one with a pair of top-12 teams in Class 5A, dropping to No. 8 Pleasant Valley 7-1 and No. 11 Bettendorf 11-1.

Against the Spartans, the Comets (14-9) fell behind early by allowing five runs in the top of the first. They avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Four different players had a hit for Charles City and Emerson Bohlen recorded the lone RBI.

No score by innings for the game against the Bulldogs were published online. The Comets recorded 10 hits as a team, led by two each from Bohlen plus the Staudt sisters of Lauren and Lydia.

Baseball

Mason City 19-23, Des Moines North 0-0: Double digit runs in one inning during both games allowed the Riverhawks to coast to a CIML sweep over the Polar Bears on Friday.

Carter Thomas made history for Mason City as his 14th triple broke a single season record in the state. The Wayne State recruit had four hits and seven RBIs across the doubleheader.

Seven runs in the first inning of Game 1 were scored by the Riverhawks (20-17) and they ended the game early with 11 runs in the third. Game 2 featured them exploding for 17 runs in the second inning.

Mason City got most of its roster an at-bat on Friday. Nolan Stiles posted two hits and three RBIs in the opener while Justyn Rivera, Cooper Wiemann and Jake Gold all had two hits.

Gold finished with three RBIs in the nightcap as did Kellar Malek, who also registered three hits. Rivera, Wiemann, Malek and Kaden Tyler all crossed home plate three times. Tyler and James Fingalsen earned victories on the mound for the Riverhawks.

South Winneshiek 4, Charles City 3: A single run in the top of the first inning proved to be the difference as the Warriors triumphed over the Comets in a non-conference battle on Friday.

Both sides scored three runs in the fifth inning. Charles City (10-16) didn't score a run in any other inning and its two-game winning streak ended. None of its stats were published online.

Newman Catholic 10, Dike-New Hartford 0: In a top-10 battle in the two smallest classifications, it was the Class 1A No. 2 Knights that breezed by the 2A No. 7 Wolverines in a regular season finale on Friday night.

Two runs were scored in the first and fourth inning by Newman (29-3) and three runs were plated in the second and fifth frames. Vinny Joslin recorded three hits and three RBIs at the plate while Doug Taylor drove in four runs.

Matthew Henrich snared the win on the mound, tossing four innings and giving up three hits to pair with eight strikeouts.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

