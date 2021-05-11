Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls win North Central Conference title

The Cardinals and Bulldogs also finished third and fourth in the team standings. The former fired a total of 414 while the latter finished with a 434.

Bishop Garrigan, ignited by its low-four in the top-8, won the team title with a 349, 11 strokes clear of runner-up North Union. Forest City was sixth with a 506.

Hanson's 91 was a lot of bogeys, but nabbed enough par saves to leave with a new 18-hole season low in her third 18-hole tournament.

Frayne, in her conference debut, shot two lower on the back nine to also shoot a new 18-hole best.

Boys golf

Clear Lake nipped by Webster City

The Lions finished second in the North Central Conference meet with a total of 336, eight strokes behind champion Webster City's 328 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL was third in with a 339. The top-5 in the team standings were separated by 20 strokes.

The Bulldogs had three all-conference finishers, paced by Tommy Birdsell's runner-up score of 79. Tucker Heeran and Will Sackvile each carded an 84 to finish in a tie for eighth.