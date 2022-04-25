Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls win four-team invite; Osage boys take fourth

Meghan and Rebecca DeLong continue to be the anchors for Clear Lake's girls golf team. Leo Klapperich has been the best golfer consistently in his junior year for Osage's boys golf team.

On Saturday, the DeLong sisters led the Lions to an 18-hole team score of 342 in the New Hampton co-ed tourney at New Hampton Golf and Country Club. Meghan was the medalist with a 77, a new season-low in a full 18 holes while Rebecca was second with an 83.

Junior Macy Holck ascended to be Clear Lake's third golfer as she carded a 90 while Jaden Ainley recorded a 92 to round out its scoring.

Meanwhile at Town and Country Golf Club, Osage totaled a team score of 353 in its first 18-hole regular season tournament of the season at the Spartan Invite.

The hosts of the tourney, Grundy Center, cruised to victory with a 322 as it had the medalist and runner-up medalist, both shooting under 80.

Klapperich placed in a tie for fifth on the leaderboard has he fired in an 83. He shot a 42 on the front nine, then recorded a 41 on the back nine. Nolan Heard was second for the Green Devils with an 87, followed by Heath Voigt (90) and Tucker Stangel (93).

Of the six varsity golfers for Osage, only Klapperich shot better on the back nine than the front.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.