Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls, Lake Mills boys win outright conference titles

One is a starting point. Two is even better. Three is a tad sweeter.

For Clear Lake's girls basketball team, it has reached the latter. And in the case of Lake Mills' boys basketball squad, it has done something not done since the 1980s.

The Class 3A No. 10 Lions blew out St. Edmond 70-19 on Friday night to claim their third consecutive outright North Central Conference title. They can finish off an unbeaten conference slate with a win over Webster City next week.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs edged Forest City 58-40 to win their second straight Top of Iowa West championship, going back-to-back for the first time since 1986 and 87.

Clear Lake (15-4, 13-0 NCC) was up 40 at the halftime intermission before the Gaels could even blink. It allowed just nine first half points and scored 20-plus in the first two quarters.

The Lions got to 60 points before St. Edmond could hit 15. They gave up just three points in the third and the majority of the second half was a running clock.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Class 1A No. 4 Lake Mills was able to squeak by in the first meeting against Forest City for a seven-point win. The margin was increased in the second contest at home.

The Bulldogs (19-0, 15-0 TOI-West) doubled their first quarter lead of seven to 14 at the half and added an additional 20 points in the third to balloon the cushion to 22 points entering the fourth.

Bennett Berger paced Lake Mills with 18 points while Denton Kingland chipped in 16. Wyatt Helming and Eli Menke each dropped nine points with Helming grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds.

With a win against North Union next week, Lake Mills can wrap up an unbeaten conference season. It can go perfect in the regular season if it upends 1A No. 9 Newman Catholic to close the regular season.

Carter Bruckhoff and Drew Greenwood each paced the Indians (9-10, 9-6) with nine points each.

Girls basketball

Ankeny 61, Mason City 40: The Class 5A No. 12 Hawks used 38 of their 61 points in the middle two periods to claim a CIML-Iowa victory over Mason City on Friday.

It was a one point deficit for Mason City (8-12) that quickly turned from five at the half to 16 after three periods. It marked its fifth loss in six games with one game left in the regular season.

"We got off to a great start with excellent defense and good ball movement," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had a ton of great shots, but unfortunately couldn’t get anything to fall."

Reggi Spotts led Mason City with 10 points while Jada Williams chipped in nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Mason City went 12-of-53 from the field as a team.

Algona 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47: In a battle between schools with the mascot of bulldogs it was Algona that ran its winning streak to six games with a North Central Conference victory.

It was a 10-point lead for Algona in the first half that HD-CAL (14-6, 10-3 NCC) made disappear in the third quarter with 16 points to head into the fourth down two. Both sides scored 13 points in the fourth as Algona held on for the win.

HD-CAL did not have its stats published online. It can clinch solo second in the conference with a victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows next week.

New Hampton 52, Charles City 39: The Comets played one of their best games of the season, but allowing a fourth quarter run proved to be what kept them from beating the Chickasaws in Northeast Iowa Conference action.

It was a 16-0 run that Charles City (0-17, 0-8 NEIC) used to tie the game at 21 through two quarters and take a lead in the early portion of the third quarter. New Hampton proceeded to take over from there, scoring 21 points in third and 10 more in the fourth.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Newman Catholic 59, St. Ansgar 45: The Knights picked up their biggest win of the season, triumphing over the Saints in a Top of Iowa East tussle at home.

It was a wild first half as Newman Catholic (7-13, 6-9 TOI-East) raced out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter only for St. Ansgar to answer and tie the game at the half with a 22-8 scoring advantage in the second.

It was a three-point lead for the Knights after three that rose to double digits in the fourth and put the game out of reach. None of their stats were published online.

The Saints (12-8, 9-6) were led by 14 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists from Madison Hillman. Kennedy Schwiesow chipped in eight points.

Osage 55, Northwood-Kensett 35: The Green Devils ran their winning streak to 15 games and clinched at least a share of a Top of Iowa East title with a victory over the Vikings.

With a win against West Fork next week, Osage (17-3, 14-1 TOI-East) can win the conference outright. It led by 10 after the first quarter then piled on an additional 18 points in the second to take a 25-point lead at the half.

Northwood-Kensett (8-12, 7-8) won the second half by outscoring the Green Devils 23-18. Morgan Wallin led the Vikings with 10 points while Emma Davidson and Chloe Costello chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.

No stats for Osage were published online.

North Butler 45, Rockford 39: The Bearcats built a five-point halftime lead and held on from their as they beat the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Rockford (0-15, 1-19 TOI-East) scored just as many points in third quarter with 11 as it did in the entire first half. It scored 17 in the fourth, but North Butler answered bucket for bucket.

Warriors freshman Madison Ott turned in one of her best games of the season with a double-double consisting of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

West Fork 65, Nashua-Plainfield 36: The Warhawks didn't fall in a trap game against the Huskies as they kept their hopes for at least a share of a Top of Iowa East title alive.

If West Fork (17-3, 13-2 TOI-East) is able to beat Osage next week at home, it will share the conference title. It can finish no worse than second even with a loss.

No stats or score by quarters for the Warhawks were published online. They have won 13 games in a row.

North Union 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20: A cold night from the field combined with 24 turnovers was too much for the Cardinals to overcome in their Top of Iowa West setback to the Warriors.

GHV (12-9, 8-7 TOI-West) was shutout in the second quarter, granted only North Union was able to score for the entire frame. The Cardinals then were outscored 10-3 in the third to trail by 18 and they couldn't get within striking distance.

Despite winning the rebounding battle 39-20, GHV made just seven total field goals on 39 attempts and went 3-of-9 from the free throw line. Liz Richardson led with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Lake Mills 47, Forest City 46: The Bulldogs hadn't been able to beat a team in the top-half of the Top of Iowa West yet this season, but thanks to some defensive stops and timely offense, they pulled off an upset against the 3A No. 11 Indians at home.

There was no crazy scoring quarter that Lake Mills (8-12, 5-10 TOI-West) had that gave it a commanding lead, just some methodical offense and a cushion of one possession through stretches of the final three quarters.

Forest City (13-7, 8-7), which has lost three straight, scored nine points in the fourth, but couldn't get the timely bucket to win the contest.

No stats for either team were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 63, West Hancock 22: It was a vastly different outcome between the Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears and 2A No. 11 Eagles from the first Top of Iowa West meeting to the second.

After leading by just one after the opening frame, Bishop Garrigan clamped down defensively and scored at will in the final three quarters, outscoring West Hancock 52-12.

The Eagles (16-5, 11-4 TOI-West) had their seven game win streak snapped and finished with the lowest scoring output of the season. They scored just two points each in the second and third periods.

None of their stats were published online.

Boys basketball

Ankeny 82, Mason City 48: The Class 4A No. 6 Hawks scored 20-plus points in each of the last three quarters to pull away from Mason City in a home CIML-Iowa victory.

Mason City (3-14) has lost six straight games. It trailed by five after the first quarter, but couldn't get the margin to within reach for the second half. It scored 12 points apiece in the second and third periods.

Corey Miner led Mason City with 10 points while Carter Thomas and Mike Willis chipped in eight points each.

Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 48: Lions senior stalwart and all-state guard Carson Toebe became the programs all-time scoring leader in their North Central Conference win over the Gaels.

It happened in the second quarter as Toebe passed another Clear Lake (13-4, 7-4 NCC) star in Zach Lester's previous all-time scoring mark of 1,354 points. Toebe finished with a team-high 22 points.

The Lions blew the game open in the second quarter by outscoring St. Edmond 23-8 in the frame to take a 16-point halftime lead. That was heightened to 19 after three quarters.

Travaughn Luyobya scored 14 of his 16 points in the first quarter. Cael Stephany chipped in 13 points and Thomas Meyer contributed 12 points for Clear Lake.

Osage 79, Northwood-Kensett 41: Fueled by at least 18 points in every quarter, the Green Devils kept pace for a share of the Top of Iowa East title with a blowout win over the Vikings.

Next week's game against West Fork proves to be a big deal for Osage (16-4, 14-1 TOI-East). If the Green Devils win, they share the conference championship with Newman Catholic and a loss would drop them to solo second.

There was never a time for the majority of the game where Osage wasn't in control as it led by double digits for most of the night, getting the lead to 30-plus points in the fourth quarter.

Nathan Havel posted a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead the Green Devils while Max Knudsen and Madden Uhlenhopp each contributed 18 points.

Northwood-Kensett (5-14, 3-12) was paced by Colby Eskildsen's 11 points. It scored 25 points in the second half after not reaching 20 points in the opening two frames.

Newman Catholic 71, St. Ansgar 33: The Class 1A No. 9 Knights wrapped up their Top of Iowa East season with a convincing win over the Saints on Friday night.

If Osage stumbles against West Fork next week, Newman Catholic (18-1, 15-1 TOI-East) will in the conference outright. It has clinched at least a share of the league title.

The Knights led by five after the opening period then erupted for 34 points in the second quarter to cushion the margin to 32 at the half. They cooled off slightly in the second half, but the game was out of reach.

No stats for Newman Catholic or St. Ansgar (2-18, 2-13) were published online.

West Fork 67, Nashua-Plainfield 40: The Warhawks have turned things around as of late, winners of five straight and triumphed over the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East battle.

These two teams will open Class 1A district play against each other. West Fork (9-10, 9-6 TOI-East) is in the drivers seat for at bare minimum a share of third place in the conference. It outscored Nashua-Plainfield 24-4 in the second quarter to balloon a 12-point lead to 32 at the half.

The Warhawks cruised from that point on. None of their stats were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 36: The Cardinals snapped their three game-skid by shooting 58 percent from the field in their Top of Iowa West blowout win over the Warriors.

Of the 29 made field goals by GHV (14-6, 13-2 TOI-West), 21 of them were assisted on. It led by 23 points at the half then poured it on in the third with an additional 24 points to put the game well out of reach.

Drew Britson led the Cardinals with a team-high 13 points and also pulled down the most rebounds with seven. Nathan Roberts chipped in 12 points while Mason Graham and Evan Sloan scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

West Hancock 62, Bishop Garrigan 49: The Eagles swept the season series with the Golden Bears and won their second straight game in a Top of Iowa West victory.

If West Hancock (9-12, 8-7 TOI-East) were to win its regular season finale against Eagle Grove next week, it would garner at bare minimum a share of fourth place in the conference. The Eagles can finish no worse than fifth in the standings.

No stats for West Hancock were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.