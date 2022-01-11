Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls bounce back with road NCC win

Clear Lake's girls basketball team got punched in the mouth in its second loss of the season on Saturday.

It responded with an emphatic win to remain unbeaten in the North Central Conference.

Behind three players in double figures, the Class 3A No. 7 Lions earned a 55-38 victory over Humboldt on the road to put a rare setback in the rear view mirror.

Clear Lake (7-2) led by 10 at the halftime break and extended the margin to 14 with a quarter to go. It won every quarter by at least three points and shut down the Wildcats from the field, allowing just 13 field goals.

Jaden Ainley led the Lions with 21 points on -of-13 from the field. Jordan Mayland chipped in 11 points and Emily Theiss recorded 10. Mayland dished out four assists, one of six players with at least two dimes.

Girls basketball

Forest City 59, North Iowa 19: The Class 3A No. 15 Indians allowed their second-lowest point total of the season as they routed the Bison in a rescheduled Top of Iowa West victory on Monday.

Behind 23 points from senior Shae Dillavou, Forest City (10-2, 6-2 TOI-West) pushed its winning streak to three games. It outscored North Iowa 38-5 in the middle two quarters to lead by 38 with a quarter to go.

Reagan Helgeson chipped in 11 points for the Indians.

West Fork 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24: Fueled by 34 points in the first half, the Warhawks took control of their non-conference game against the Cowgirls and went on cruise control for their fourth straight win.

West Fork (8-3) gave up just nine first half points and scored at least 15 in the first three periods. None of its stats were published online.

Riceville 63, Janesville 26: Riceville didn't allow more than nine points from Janesville in any quarter as the former routed the latter on the round to win its second straight game.

Monday's win marked the fifth time this season Riceville (10-1) has allowed 30 points or less. It led by seven after the first quarter, then cushioned the lead to 17 at the half and 27 after three periods.

No stats for Riceville were published online.

Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Charles City 42: Despite remaining winless on the season, the Comets had their highest point total in their setback to the Cadets at home.

Charles City (0-10) trailed by six after the first quarter, but that was the closest margin it could get by the end of the quarter. It was even with IF-A in the fourth as both sides scored 17 points.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Boys basketball

Humboldt 77, Clear Lake 67: The Wildcats erupted for 33 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Lions by 17 and from then on, cruised to a North Central Conference victory at home.

Clear Lake (6-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped. All three of its setbacks have been against conference foes.

The Lions led by three after the first quarter and despite scoring 25 points in the fourth, the margin was too big to overcome. None of their stats were published online.

Janesville 66, Riceville 50: In a battle of Wildcats, it was Janesville's second half scoring that put it over the top against Riceville for a home victory.

Riceville (5-6) started slowly on the offensive end then picked it up with 20 points in the second quarter to take a one-point halftime cushion Janesville proceeded to outscore its opposition 40-23 in the second half to take control.

No stats for Riceville were published online.

North Iowa 62, Forest City 41: After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, the Indians put up a grand total of 23 over the final three frames in their Top of Iowa West setback to the Bison.

The two sides are tied for third in the conference. Forest City (5-6, 5-3 TOI-West) made just 15 field goals and went 6-of-14 from the charity stripe. It lost the rebounding margin by 25.

Connor Sopko was the lone scorer for the Indians in double figures with 10 points. Three players recorded seven points and Andrew Snyder pulled down a team-high eight boards.

Wrestling

Three area champs at Cedar Falls girls tourney: Of the 32 round robin brackets at Monday's Cedar Falls girls tournament, there were a trifecta of champions.

Mason City's Layla Phillips recorded three pins in the first period in her bracket to claim the title. Osage's Madison Swenson, fresh off a win in Elkader on Saturday, had three falls in the second period en route to a perfect 3-0 day.

St. Ansgar's Kloey Dowse also had three pins. Her first two were in the first period then she beat county rival Addison Schenker of Osage with a pin in the second period.

The Green Devils had the most runner-up finishes in the field with seven. They also had an additional nine wrestlers place either third or fourth. The Saints finished with three others that recorded top-four finishes.

Mason City had a pair of top-four finishers to go along with its champion.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

