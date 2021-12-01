Area Roundup: Clear Lake boys open season with dominant victory

The path to Wells Fargo Arena for Clear Lake's boys basketball team got off to a resounding start on Tuesday night.

Behind an all-around team performance of 36 rebounds, 17 assists, 18 steals and field goal percentage north of 40, the Lions defeated West Fork 66-36 in a battle of defending conference champions in Sheffield.

Thirty-one points in the second quarter turned a 12-point lead for Clear Lake (1-0) after the opening eight minutes into 35 entering the locker room. West Fork (0-1) couldn't get much offense as it is trying to replace all five starters from last year's group.

Lions senior guard Carson Toebe registered 18 points on six field goals, four of then from behind the arc, to go alomg with three steals. Freshman Thomas Meyer stuffed the stat sheet in his debut with 17 points, six boards and five steals.

No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Boys basketball

Central Springs 48, St. Ansgar 28: Powered by a stifling first half defensive performance, the Panthers faced little adversity in their Top of Iowa East triumph over the Saints.

It was a 24-9 lead for Central Springs (1-0, 1-0 TOI-East) after the first half. St. Ansgar (0-1, 0-1) whittled it to 11 after three, but the lockdown defense and timely offense by the Panthers pushed them to grow the lead in the fourth.

Central Springs finished with 28 steals, led by seven from Drew Kelley. Senior Angel Jose poured in 18 points and had six steals plus five rebounds while Javont Froiland chipped in 12 points.

No stats for St. Ansgar were published online.

Newman Catholic 72, Osage 51: The Knights began their quest for a Top of Iowa East conference title with a resounding win over the Green Devils at home on Tuesday.

Ignited by a 27-point outburst in the third quarter, Newman Catholic (1-0, 1-0 TOI-East) turned a 14-point halftime cushion into a 26-point lead. Osage (0-1, 0-1) attempted to rally in the fourth, but the margin was too big to overcome.

No stats for the Knights or Green Devils were published online.

North Butler 62, Northwood-Kensett 53: In a tight knit contest, it was the Bearcats that got over the threshold and maintained their second half lead to triumph over the Vikings to open Top of Iowa East action.

It was tied at 25 at halftime, then North Butler was up by a possession after three frames. It powered through with 22 points in the final eight minutes to hold off Northwood-Kensett (0-1, 0-1 TOI-East)

Vikings freshman Colby Esklidsen led with 19 points on 61.5 percent shooting in his varsity debut while Jason Hanson contributed an 18 point, 10 rebound double double.

Nashua-Plainfield 68, Rockford 37: The hot shooting performance on Monday didn't follow into Tuesday for the Warriors as they faltered against the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Rockford (1-1, 0-1 TOI-East) shot 12-of-49 from the field and made 50 percent of its free throws. It registered 18 turnovers to just seven assists and lost the rebounding battle by eight.

Kolton Lyman led the Warriors in scoring for the second straight night, being the only player in double figures with 18 points and hauling in nine boards.

Forest City 63, Eagle Grove 39: Down two entering the locker room, the Indians came out firing with 38 second half to turn their contest with the Eagles into a rout to open Top of Iowa West play.

Shooting 44 percent from the field and converting 16-of-21 free throws allowed Forest City (1-0, 1-0 TOI-West) to dispatch of Eagle Grove in the season opener.

Carter Bruckhoff and Andrew Snyder each led the Indians with 14 points with Truman Knudtson chipping in 10. Snyder and Knudtson combined for 15 rebounds, half of their team total.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, North Iowa 36: Energized by a 31-point second half, the Cardinals reached another level on both sides of the ball to earn a Top of Iowa West victory over the Bison.

GHV (1-0, 1-0 TOI-West) limited North Iowa to 15 points and turned a three-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead entering the final period.

Junior guard Drew Britson scored a team-high 21 points while Nathan Roberts pulled in 13 caroms. Four Cardinals dished out at least two assists.

Charles City 72, Dike-New Hartford 64: The first and third quarter proved to be the needed separation that pushed the Comets to a narrow victory over the Wolverines in a non-conference contest.

Charles City (1-0) outscored D-NH 16-11 in the opening period and ballooned the halftime margin from four to eight after three quarters. Four Comets finished in double figures.

Chase Low poured in 20 points and Mario Hoefer chipped in 18. Jose Hernandez and Brennan Schmidt finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively, for Charles City.

Tripoli 43, Riceville 41: Fueled by a fourth quarter rally, the Panthers edged the Wildcats at home to snare an Iowa Star North win in the season opener on Tuesday.

Riceville (0-1, 0-1 Iowa Star North) was in at the half up seven due to a second quarter flurry of 18 points to Tripoli's 10. That margin was the same entering the final eight minutes, when the Panthers scored 15 points and limited the Wildcats to six.

No stats for Riceville were published online.

Girls basketball

Mason City 69, Des Moines East 10: Class 4A No. 11 Mason City rebounded from its season opening setback to rout the Scarlets in Des Moines. Its bench provided the spark.

Jenna Braun and Grace Berding each had 12 points apiece. Briel Jones grabbed five boards, Jada Williams dished out five assists and Machaela Trask had four steals.

Mason City's (1-1) defense allowed just a single free throw in three of the four quarters. Everyone played at least 10 minutes, per Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen.

"We got off to a slow start but, our bench came in and gave us a great lift to get us going," Klaahsen said. "We are excited to start conference play Friday night."

Osage 45, Newman Catholic 24: Dominating the paint with 49 rebounds, 21 of them offensive, keyed a Top of Iowa East victory for the Green Devils on the road over the Knights.

Samantha Brandau led Osage (1-0, 1-0 TOI-East) with 14 rebounds and 13 points. Claudia Aschenbrenner had 11 points and rebounds while Taylor Klobassa also had 11 boards.

Brooklyn Halbach canned three trifectas for the Green Devils. No stats for Newman Catholic (0-2, 0-1) were published online.

Northwood-Kensett 38, North Butler 11: Fueled by a 17-1 difference in the second quarter, the Vikings cruised past the Bearcats in the Top of Iowa East opener.

Northwood-Kensett (2-0, 1-0 TOI-East) had 20 steals and five blocks defensively that was more than enough to overcome 26 turnovers and just 13 made field goals.

Carly Hengesteg was the lone Vikings player in double digits with 13 points while Morgan Wallin had eight points off the bench and led them in rebounds with six. Madalynn Hanson didn't score, but finished with eight steals and five assists.

Nashua-Plainfield 49, Rockford 13: Getting shutout in the first quarter put the Warriors back and they couldn't find an offensive flow to trim that margin in their Top of Iowa East loss to the Huskies.

Rockford (0-2, 0-1 TOI-East) had more fouls (17) then points. It went 5-for-36 from the field, committed over 30 turnovers and had just three assists. It did pull down north of 30 rebounds.

Camden Kuhlemeier and Chloe Rooney each scored four points for the Warriors. Kuhlemeier and Aryssa Smith each pulled in nine rebounds.

Forest City 52, Eagle Grove 18: Using a press defense, similar to what the Indians did in their season opener, powered them to a convincing Top of Iowa West win over the Eagles.

Shae Dillavou led Forest City (3-0, 1-0 TOI-West) with 17 points as it turned just a 3-2 first quarter lead into 31-4 at the half thanks to its defensive adjustment.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, North Iowa 33: The Cardinals led from the first quarter in their Top of Iowa West victory over the Bison to earn their first win of the season.

The GHV (1-1, 1-0 TOI-West) cushion reached 20 points at halftime and it never got less than that. Chloe Frank paced them with 22 points and 10 steals with Jenna Pringnitz chipping in 18 points off the bench.

Liz Richardson had 10 points and led the Cardinals with five boards.

West Hancock 79, Lake Mills 13: First game of the season and the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles experienced a plethora of scoring as they breezed past the Bulldogs to open Top of Iowa West action.

In the second quarter, West Hancock (1-0, 1-0 TOI-West) didn't allow a single bucket and poured in 21 points. It didn't allow Lake Mills to reach double figures until the fourth quarter.

The Eagles made over half of their field goals, grabbed 36 rebounds and dished out 22 assists. Sophomore Mallory Leerar scored a game-high 27 points and Kennedy Kelly chipped in 19.

Ella Stene led the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1) with five points.

Riceville 62, Tripoli 30: The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 43-18 over the last 24 minutes of an Iowa Star North win to move to 2-0 on the season.

Riceville turned a seven point lead after one frame into 17 at the half. None of its stats were published online.

Wrestling

Central Springs 41, Clear Lake 27: The Class 1A No. 8 Panthers opened their dual season with a come-from-behind win over the Lions at home on Tuesday.

A top-10 showdown at 132 pounds between Central Springs' Brock Mathers and Clear Lake's Max Currier went down to the wire, but Mathers ended up on top 6-4 that put the Panthers ahead in the dual 29-27.

In the final two weights, the two strongest for Central Springs, Clayton and Bryce McDonough recorded pins at 138 and 145, respectively, to clinch the victory.

The Lions grabbed victories in four of the first six weights. They got falls from Hayden Rieck (160), Kaleb Hambly (182) and Dylan Everson (220). Central Springs got back on track with three straight wins from Dawson Jacobson (106) Jack Pruin (113) and Colton O'Hern (285).

Newman Catholic 2-0 in triangular: The Knights didn't field an entire lineup, but managed to edge Belmond-Klemme 42-36 and defeat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45-27.

There were six forfeits, including a double forfeit at 106, in the dual between Newman Catholic and the Broncos. The Knights used five straight wins to create a gap against the Cardinals.

at 170, Nash Holmgaard picked up a pair of pins for Newman Catholic. Scott Heinselman (160) also recorded two victories.

GHV defeated Belmond-Klemme 48-24. Four different wrestlers for the Cardinals – Zach Feld (113), Lucas Kral (138), Parker Mortiz (152) and Sam Dodd (285) – each snared two victories.

Marr captures 100th career win for Riceville: The fourth-ranked wrestler at 285 in Class 1A, Mitchel Marr put together a pair of wins during the Crestwood Duals and got to the century mark in the process.

He defeated Crestwood's Brayden Ishman 6-5 then received a forfeit against Northwood-Kensett. Dual results for the other two matches for Riceville, against South Winneshiek and Tripoli, were not published online.

Riceville lost to Crestwood 72-9 and edged Northwood-Kensett 33-30. Top-5 ranked wrestler Lawson Losee (160) won both of his matches. The Wildcats won the dual against the Vikings in the final match at 152 as Marco Avila pinned Aaron Davis in 2 minutes, 50 seconds to win the dual.

Northwood-Kensett lost to Crestwood and South Winneshiek, but defeated Tripoli. Drake Tiedemann (170) won all four of his matches by bonus points and Tyler Mills (182) also went 4-0 on the day.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

