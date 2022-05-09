Area Roundup: Clear Lake boys claim first ever NCC tennis title

The North Central Conference recognized tennis as an official sport last spring. On Saturday, the five teams that make up the league made history as the first ever conference tournament.

And on its home court, Clear Lake's boys tennis team got the largest part of history.

Spurred by two top-three finishes in singles and the doubles champion, the Lions finished with 27 points to edge out St. Edmond by seven. Hampton-Dumont-CAL totaled eight points, placing in a tie for fourth with Iowa Falls-Alden.

Jaxon Gerhardt recorded a second place finish in singles while teammate Cabot Neuberger was third. Ben Loge and Justin Kerr teamed at doubles and blitzed the field for a win.

HD-CAL's highest finisher in singles was Logan Miller, placing sixth. Carson White and Connor Miller won their fifth place match at doubles and ended their day 3-1.

On the girls side, Webster City edged out Iowa Falls-Alden 26-24 to win the inaugural NCC girls tennis meet. Clear Lake finished in fifth with nine points while Hampton-Dumont-CAL did not record a point.

The Lions had two singles players place in the top-eight as Ashlyn Fread rebounded from an opening round loss to win three straight matches, including her fifth place contest.

Aimee Groeneweg won her seventh place match for Clear Lake. In doubles, its tandem of Emily Roberts and Haley Jackson finished seventh.

Boys Soccer

Mason City wins first game of season: Behind a pair of goals from Eliott Ruiz, the River Hawks broke through and triumphed for the first time in 2022 with a 6-2 victory over Carroll at its weekend tournament.

Southeast Polk defeated Mason City 3-0 in the first match.

Tied at 1 after the first half, the River Hawks (1-12) scored five times in the final 40 minutes. John Brandt, JP Miles, Jose Obregon and Jackson Wickman each found the back of the net once for Mason City.

Carson Siemons finished the two matches with 12 total saves. Against the Rams, the River Hawks struggled to convert chances despite an uptick in aggression.

"We gambled a little bit offensively in the second half to try to tie the game at one, but Southeast Polk did a nice job of staying organized," Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele said. "The players have remained positive, continue to work hard, and get better and better with each game."

Bulldogs finish 1-2 in weekend tourney: Hampton-Dumont-CAL went to Waverly for three matches and it edged out South Tama 3-2 then lost to North Central Conference foes Webster City and Iowa Falls-Alden by identical 1-0 decisions.

Against the Trojans, HD-CAL (6-5) scored the game-winning goal in the second half after putting up two in the opening 40 minutes. Three different players – Geovany Marquez, Luis Mota and Alexis Hernandez – scored for the Bulldogs, who totaled seven of their nine shots on frame.

Boys Golf

Clear Lake places third in 18-hole tournament: The Lions faced off against two out of state opponents in Winona Senior and Onalaska plus Decorah and placed third with a team score of 342 at Oneota Golf and Country Club.

Winona Senior edged Onalaska 314-316 for first place. No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Comets defeat several North Iowa foes: Ignited by the 1-2 punch of Trevor White and Carson Gallup, Charles City pieced together a team score of 350 win an 18-hole tournament at Hampton Country Club on Saturday.

The hosts of the meet, Hampton-Dumont- CAL, clipped Forest City 359-366 to finish second. West Hancock was sixth out of the six-team invite with a 525.

White fired in a score of 79 to be the meet medalist while Gallup, a freshman, finished four strokes behind his teammate with an 83. Isaac Houdek placed ninth with a 90 while Hunter Sullivan recorded a 98 for Charles City.

HD-CAL was led by its low-four in the top-12, paced by Ruben Salinas' round of 85 followed by Tommy Birdsell (87), Brandon Hisler (93) and Michael Showalter (94).

Forest City's Jack Harms placed third on the individual leaderboard as he carded an 84. Its No. 2 golfer Will Heidemann also finished in the top-10 with an eighth place performance of 88. Ty Dillavou (96) and Tommy Miller (98) placed inside the top-20.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

