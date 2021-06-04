Area Roundup: Clear Lake baseball upsets 2A fifth-ranked Roland-Story

Roland-Story and Clear Lake had two very different experiences on Wednesday.
The Norsemen, ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A preseason rankings, were coming off a sweep of Forest City by 10 runs in both games of a doubleheader, while the Lions let a 3-0 lead in the final two innings against Webster City slip away.
So on Thursday, the two schools separated by 70 miles on I-35, played in what turned out to be a thriller.
Clear Lake broke a 4-4 tie with a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning to spring the upset over Roland-Story to snap a two-game losing streak.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the middle innings. The Lions scored twice in the third to take a 3-1 lead only for the Norsemen to answer in the fifth to tie it.
Clear Lake responded to take a 4-3 lead with a run of its own in the bottom half of the fourth, then Roland-Story tied it again with a run in the sixth.
Jett Neuberger paced the Lions' offense with two hits and an RBI. Eric Ritter also registered two hits, while Caden Jones, Austin Warnke and Andrew Formanek all drove in runs.
Softball
Panthers leap to No. 1 in Class 2A
Central Springs played four games and won three of them by run-rule, which was enough evidence for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) to move them up two spots to the top of the podium in the 2A rankings released on Thursday.
Newman Catholic and Charles City, the other two teams in the preseason rankings, dropped a handful of spots in the 1A and 4A rankings, respectively.
The Knights lost one game in the opening week to North Butler, while the Comets went 0-2 at their home tournament, losing to Class 1A No. 12 Clarksville and Class 5A No. 1 Muscatine.
Central Springs 12, Mason City 0: The Panthers played their first game as the top-ranked team in 2A and drubbed the Mohawks to remain unbeaten on the season.
Kaylea Fessler, Lizzy Hamand and Carly Ryan each drove in three runs. Fessler had three hits and Ryan smacked a pair of singles. Kiley Hanft, Abby Pate and Emme Dietrich each notched two hits.
In the circle, sophomore Cooper Klaahsen struck out 15 Mason City batters and allowed four hits and two walks.
For the Mohawks, Adyson Evans and Lainna Duncan each hit a double.
Riceville 12, Dunkerton 2: It took very little time for the Wildcats to pile on the runs against the Raiders for the second meeting in three days and up their record to 6-1.
Nine runs in the bottom of the first was all the offense Riceville needed for senior Josie Gansen in the circle. Morgan Fair drove in three runs on a double while Callee Fair finished 3-for-4 with two RBI's.
Humboldt 12, Clear Lake 2: Seven runs in the top of the fourth ignited the Class 3A No. 13 Wildcats to a five-inning victory over the Lions.
Five Clear Lake players notched one hit. Grace Meyer and Emily Theiss drove in RBI's.
Charles City 13-12, Oelwein 3-0: The Class 4A No. 12 Comets snared a Northeast Conference doubleheader sweep over the Huskies to move to 6-2 on the season.
Rachel Chambers had five hits and five RBI's over the course of the two games while Kiki Connell drove in three runs in the nightcap. Delaney Ruzicka had four total RBI's.
Four runs in the second and five in the fourth ended Game 2 in four innings, while in Game 1, eight runs in the first two frames and three additional runs in the fifth ended it early.
Dani Reetz and Olivia Litterer earned wins in the circle for the Comets.
Newman Catholic 4, Forest City 3: Leah Martinez tossed a complete game in the circle and roped a two-run double to rally the Class 1A No. 9 Knights to a 4-3 triumph over winless Forest City.
Martinez, a junior, allowed six hits and walked five Indians batters yet struck out seven and only one of the three runs allowed were earned. Newman Catholic scored the go-ahead two runs in the sixth.
Madi Elwood had the other RBI for the Knights. No Forest City stats were published.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, Rockford 10: The Cardinals' high-scoring offense continued by beating the Warriors by a touchdown to move their record to 4-1, breaking last season's win total.
Sophomore left fielder Morgan Krein belted a home run and a roped a double as part of her 3-for-4 day at the plate with four runs batted in. Jaylin Krein and Maddie Graham each had three RBIs while Emily Van Dusseldorp scored three times.
Nine runs in the fifth and five more in seventh powered GHV to its second straight triumph despite six errors.
Rockford (1-4) was led at the plate by Clara Dow and Gabby Keith, who combined for seven of the eight runs batted in.
Baseball
West Fork 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: Eleven runs in the first and five in the second powered the Warhawks to a blowout victory over the Cowboys.
Senior Kayden Ames went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBI's and three runs scored and Noah Maske finished had two RBI's and two runs scored. Jakob Washington didn't allow a hit in four innings on the mound.
Cedar Falls 15, Charles City 3: The Comets dropped their record down to the .500 threshold after getting beat by the Tigers.
No stats were published online. Charles City scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning.
Crestwood 3, Osage 1: The Green Devils were limited to two hits in 24 at bats to suffer a loss to the Cadets to drop their record to 2-2.
Max Gast scored the lone run for Osage. He and Spencer Krabbe notched the two hits, both singles, for its offense. Sophomore pitcher Drew Tusler's three runs allowed were all unearned.
St. Ansgar 11, North Iowa 1: Ignited by three runs in the second and four in the fifth, the Saints moved to 6-1 on the season with a victory over the Bison.
Ryan Cole and Mikhail Meyer each crossed the plate three times. Freshman Hunter Hillman tossed 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win on the mound.
Newman Catholic 5, Wapsie Valley 4: Two runs in the top of the sixth allowed the Class 1A No. 4 Knights to rally past the Warriors and remain undefeated.
No offensive stats were published online. Junior Ryan Holmgaard threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts. He allowed seven hits and six walks. It is the second straight win by one run for Newman Catholic.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Rockford 7: Sam Wood and Rafe Van Dusseldorp totaled seven RBI's in the Cardinals route over the Warriors.
Wood had a a double as his lone hit, but drove in three runs while Van Dusseldorp finished 2-for-5 at the plate with four RBI's. Four other GHV (4-1) hitters registered two hits.
Rockford (0-5) opened the scoring with three in the first then the Cardinals answered with a six-run second to take the lead for good. They added three in the fourth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Brooks Hoffman had three hits and Landen Arends drove in three runs for the Warriors.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.