Area Roundup: Clear Lake baseball upsets 2A fifth-ranked Roland-Story

Roland-Story and Clear Lake had two very different experiences on Wednesday.

The Norsemen, ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A preseason rankings, were coming off a sweep of Forest City by 10 runs in both games of a doubleheader, while the Lions let a 3-0 lead in the final two innings against Webster City slip away.

So on Thursday, the two schools separated by 70 miles on I-35, played in what turned out to be a thriller.

Clear Lake broke a 4-4 tie with a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning to spring the upset over Roland-Story to snap a two-game losing streak.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the middle innings. The Lions scored twice in the third to take a 3-1 lead only for the Norsemen to answer in the fifth to tie it.

Clear Lake responded to take a 4-3 lead with a run of its own in the bottom half of the fourth, then Roland-Story tied it again with a run in the sixth.

Jett Neuberger paced the Lions' offense with two hits and an RBI. Eric Ritter also registered two hits, while Caden Jones, Austin Warnke and Andrew Formanek all drove in runs.

Softball

Panthers leap to No. 1 in Class 2A