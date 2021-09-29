Area Roundup: Charles City wins first conference match

Over the last two weeks, the schedule has not been kind to Charles City's volleyball team.

Since claiming the consolation championship at Osage's tournament on Sept. 11, the Comets have lost six matches in a row, including two Northeast Iowa Conference matches, but ended the Cedar Falls tournament with a win over Waterloo West.

The Comets, on their senior night, finally broke through to win a conference matchup.

Led by a ferocious attack that averaged 11.3 kills per set, Charles City got the upper hand over the other winless NEIC team Crestwood in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 sweep.

Morgan Maloy and Anya Ruzicka, the two setters for the Comets, combined for 28 assists as they fed their front row led by Kaylee Anderson's 11 kills, while Mya Rimrod fired home six. Three hitters finished with at least four kills.

Anderson also had four aces from the service line, while Rachel Chambers posted 10 digs in the back row.

Volleyball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: A balanced offensive attack pushed the Cardinals to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-22 sweep over the Bulldogs at home.

Chloe Frank led GHV (17-6) with nine kills, but the depth behind her allowed its 5-1 offense to run smoothly. Three players registered four kills while Gretta Gouge and Liz Richardson each chipped in three.

Cardinals setter Kenedee Frayne distributed 24 assists and had eight digs. Ali Hess and Frank paced the back row with 16 and 12 digs, respectively. Hess and Richardson combined for six aces from the service line.

HDC (2-12) was led by seven kills from Kortney Dunt and five off the hands of Aubryee Showalter. Aja Sheppard dished out 11 assists. Aubryee and Addy Showalter each posted double digit dig numbers.

Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0: The Lions faced North Central Conference leaders in the Wildcats and couldn't come up with an upset as the latter triumphed 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 over the former.

No stats for Clear Lake (8-11) were published online.

St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: Nothing stood in the Saints' way to push their winning streak to seven as they pummeled the Vikings 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 on the road.

The two setters for St. Ansgar (12-9) each had double figure assist numbers, led by 16 from Emma Hicken while Aspen Falk had 12. Brianna Minnis led with eight kills, Jaci Woods contributed seven and Addison Tabbert chipped in six.

Libero Kennedy Schwiesow finished with 19 digs in the back row. Three Saints servers fired in three aces.

No stats for Northwood-Kensett (4-15) were published online.

Osage 3, Rockford 0: The Class 2A No. 10 Green Devils made quick work of the Warriors to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East, cruising to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-17 sweep.

No stats for Osage (15-5) were published online. Rockford (4-16) was led by senior Chloe Rooney's 12 digs in the back row while Madison Ott fired home three kills. Setter McKinnley Hoffman distributed eight assists.

Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 1: For the first time this season, the Indians dropped a set to a Top of Iowa West foe, yet they rebounded for a 25-14, 25-14, 15-25, 25-10 victory over the Golden Bears to remain unbeaten in the conference.

No stats for Forest City (15-8) were published online.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic runs at loaded Jesup Invite: The Knights were one of a plethora of ranked teams at Jesup Golf and Country Club and for the Class 1A No. 10 girls, they put together a top-10 performance.

Newman Catholic placed eighth out of 22 teams with 264 points and it edged No. 9 North Linn by 20 points. Knights top runner Maggie McBride finished in 25th place, running a time of 21 minutes, 39 seconds.

Their two-through-five runners all placed inside the top-75. That overcame the Lynx having their top two in the top-20, but their three, four and five runners placing outside the top-80.

For Newman Catholic's boys team, it finished in 15th place with a team total of 364. The 1A No. 6 Knights were led by Ryan Kelly's 24th place showing in 18:10.

Boys golf

Mason City shoots new season low: The Mohawks faced the conditions at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny for the third time this season and shot a new season-low of 343 to place sixth in the CIML-Iowa Conference Meet.

The score bests Mason City's team total from the Ankeny Invite on Sept. 8 by 28 strokes. None of its individual scores were published online.

Girls swimming

Ankeny 131, Mason City 54: The Mohawks dropped their second straight CIML dual, this time to the Hawks.

All three of Mason City's relays dropped times, yet the 400 freestyle relay compromised of Aspen Cole, Grace Hehr, Marie Manternach and Jenna Braun cut seven seconds of its season best and finished third in 3 minutes, 55.09 seconds.

Hehr's time of 1:02.64 in the 100 backstroke moved her up to seventh on the all-time list. Cole triumphed in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.33 while Tayler Halverson claimed victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.99.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

