Area Roundup: Charles City boys triumph in Elkader

It has been a good start to the year for the Charles City boys cross country team.

The Comets have risen up into the top-15 in the Class 3A team rankings by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC). The team has two freshmen that have become key varsity contributors.

On Thursday in Elkader, the Comets picked up their first win of the season.

Ignited by four in the top-10, No. 15 Charles City cruised to a team victory with 37 points at the Central Invitational held at Elkader Golf and Country Club.

Jacob Vais posted a runner-up time of 18 minutes, 1 second to lead the Comets varsity seven for the second race over the span of a week. Freshmen Xander Graeser (18:37) and Nick Williams (18:54) placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Isaac Thompson (19:06) was ninth.

Malcolm Lopez, Jared Johnson and Clayton Rand – all seniors – were inside the top-20.

On the girls side, Charles City was third in the team race with 72 points as it was powered by the Staudt sisters.

Older sister Lydia ran a fifth place performance in 22:46 while younger sister Lauren was two handfuls of seconds behind her to finish sixth in 23 minutes flat.