Area Roundup: Charles City boys triumph in Elkader

It has been a good start to the year for the Charles City boys cross country team.
The Comets have risen up into the top-15 in the Class 3A team rankings by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC). The team has two freshmen that have become key varsity contributors.
On Thursday in Elkader, the Comets picked up their first win of the season.
Ignited by four in the top-10, No. 15 Charles City cruised to a team victory with 37 points at the Central Invitational held at Elkader Golf and Country Club.
Jacob Vais posted a runner-up time of 18 minutes, 1 second to lead the Comets varsity seven for the second race over the span of a week. Freshmen Xander Graeser (18:37) and Nick Williams (18:54) placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Isaac Thompson (19:06) was ninth.
Malcolm Lopez, Jared Johnson and Clayton Rand – all seniors – were inside the top-20.
On the girls side, Charles City was third in the team race with 72 points as it was powered by the Staudt sisters.
Older sister Lydia ran a fifth place performance in 22:46 while younger sister Lauren was two handfuls of seconds behind her to finish sixth in 23 minutes flat.
Junior Harper McInroy was the other Comet runner in the top-15, putting together a time of 23:26 to place 12th.
Cross Country
Christensen consistent in Cedar Falls: Mason City senior Breyden Christensen has been very consistent in the first four weeks of the season, posting times anywhere between 17:10 and 17:35.
Thursday was no different at the Rich Engle Classic in Cedar Falls as the top runner for the Mohawks ran 17:25 to finish 15th overall. Mason City finished 14th in the team race with 345 points.
The Mohawk girls did not score in the team race. Their highest finisher was from Audra Mulholland, placing 64th in 23:03.
Volleyball
Clear Lake 3, Crestwood 0: The Lions were sweating a bit in the final two sets, but managed to earn a 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 sweep over the Cadets in a non-conference matchup.
No stats for Clear Lake (5-6) were published online. The Lions will host Algona on Tuesday.
Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Wildcats breezed past the Bulldogs 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 in a North Central Conference contest.
Hampton-Dumont (2-4) had five players finish with exactly three kills. Setter Aja Sheppard distributed nine assists and fired in a team best three aces from the service line.
The Bulldogs will play on Saturday at Forest City.
Boys golf
Ankeny 153, Mason City 174: The Mohawks dropped their third straight dual to a CIML-Iowa school at Otter Creek Golf Course.
No individual scores for Mason City were published online.
