Area Roundup: Charles City baseball erupts for late offense to cruise past Oelwein

It has been a constant theme of who the Charles City baseball team has been able to beat this season.

Six of its seven wins have come against either Waukon or Oelwein. The latest win over the latter was a close contest through five innings Monday night.

Then it wasn't.

The Comets erupted for 12 runs over the final two frames to turn a 5-5 ballgame into a 17-5 triumph over the Huskies on the road. The win moves Charles City to 7-12 overall and 7-4 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

The comets are a game up on New Hampton for third place and two games back of Waverly-Shell Rock for second.

It was a 3-0 leads for Charles City after the top of the second, then Oelwein plated five runs in the bottom half to take the lead only for it to be gone once the former scored two more in the third to tie the game at five.

The Comets slugged 16 hits with the top-four in their lineup all recording at least two hits and six of the 10 RBIs. Jeremiah Chapman roped four hits and drove in three runs.

Cael Ruzicka had two runs batted in as did Kaden Berry. Lincoln Joslin and Reed Peters each notched a pair of hits.

Baseball