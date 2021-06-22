Area Roundup: Charles City baseball erupts for late offense to cruise past Oelwein

It has been a constant theme of who the Charles City baseball team has been able to beat this season.
Six of its seven wins have come against either Waukon or Oelwein. The latest win over the latter was a close contest through five innings Monday night.
Then it wasn't.
The Comets erupted for 12 runs over the final two frames to turn a 5-5 ballgame into a 17-5 triumph over the Huskies on the road. The win moves Charles City to 7-12 overall and 7-4 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
The comets are a game up on New Hampton for third place and two games back of Waverly-Shell Rock for second.
It was a 3-0 leads for Charles City after the top of the second, then Oelwein plated five runs in the bottom half to take the lead only for it to be gone once the former scored two more in the third to tie the game at five.
The Comets slugged 16 hits with the top-four in their lineup all recording at least two hits and six of the 10 RBIs. Jeremiah Chapman roped four hits and drove in three runs.
Cael Ruzicka had two runs batted in as did Kaden Berry. Lincoln Joslin and Reed Peters each notched a pair of hits.
Baseball
Ankeny 14-14, Mason City 1-4: The Class 4A No. 4 Hawks didn't throw their ace Brody Brecht, but the pitching still shined as they cruised past the Mohawks for a CIML doubleheader sweep.
Mason City (13-9) was limited to three hits on the night over the course of 11 innings on the road. Alex Gold drove in three runs in the nightcap and James Fingalsen drove in the lone run in the opener.
The Mohawks were succumbed to five errors in Game 1 and an additional five in Game 2. They also dished out 19 total walks in the two games.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 5: The Bulldogs broke the game open for a bit with a five-run bottom of the fifth and it was just enough to halt a late Cadets rally to snare a home triumph.
It was a 1-1 ballgame prior to Hampton-Dumont's big inning plus an insurance run in the sixth. Iowa Falls-Alden answered with four runs in the seventh, but it was a case off too late.
Marco Guerrero finished with two hits and scored three times for the Bulldogs (6-12) while Mario De La Cruz drove in three runs.
Webster City 10, Clear Lake 1: Ten was the magic number for the Class 3A No. 10 Lynx. To go with their 10 runs, they had 10 hits and were put on base 10 times (five walks, five hit by pitches) in a victory over the Lions.
Clear Lake (10-7) has dropped two straight after winning four consecutive. Its lone run was in the top of the second inning. PJ Feuerbach had two of the five Lions hits and drove in the lone run.
St. Ansgar 12, North Butler 1: The Saints breezed past the Bearcats with multiple runs in four of the first five innings. St. Ansgar opened the game with three in the top of the first, two in the third, five in the fourth and the final two in the fifth.
No stats were posted online for St. Ansgar (14-5).
Rockford 8, Northwood-Kensett 7: After 11 games of going winless in the Top of Iowa East Conference, the Warriors finally got into the win column by edging the Vikings at home.
It was a close game in the early portion of the evening as Northwood-Kensett (8-10) jumped out to a 5-2 lead after 3.5 innings before Rockford took the lead with a four-run bottom half and added two key insurance runs in the fourth.
That proved vital as the Vikings scored two in the fifth. None of their offensive stats were published online. Issac Renteria allowed one earned run on the mound with five strikeouts.
The Warriors' (2-13) Landon Arends had three hits and Brooks Hoffman plated three runs on two hits. Kolton Lyman fanned eight batters on the mound.
West Hancock 13, North Union 2: Seven runs in the top of the fifth paved the path for the Eagles to snare a victory on the road over the winless Warriors.
It was a 3-1 lead for West Hancock (4-10) before the ballgame breaking fifth and it plated three more runs in the sixth. Mathew Francis and Levi Eckels each registered three hits and three RBIs. Zack Beukema notched a couple of singles.
Cayson Barnes worked around six walks and five hit batters to allow the two earned runs and strike out seven North Union hitters.
North Iowa 11, Forest City 4: The Indians went scoreless over the final five frames as they fell victim to the Bison on the road.
Forest City (10-8) started out in front 4-1 through two innings then North Iowa moved ahead with five in the third and broke the game open with a six-spot in the sixth.
Eight different batters in the Indians lineup notched a hit while Carter Bruckhoff drove in two runs and Reese Moore scored twice.
Softball
Ankeny 10-5, Mason City 0-6: After getting shut out in the opener, the Mohawks scored all six of their runs in the second inning of the nightcap to salvage a CIML doubleheader split against the Class 5A No. 13 Hawks.
Shaye Theobald drove two runs home with Gwen Fiser and Sam Norcross each driving in a run each. Adyson Evans snared the win in the circle by working around 13 hits and five earned runs.
Mason City (5-20) was limited to a pair of hits in Game 1 on 18 at-bats.
Collins-Maxwell 14, Riceville 0: The Class 1A No. 2 Spartans broke out the bats with four runs in the top of the first, two in the third, three in the fourth and the final five in the sixth to cruise past the Wildcats.
Riceville (15-5) was limited to one hit from Callee Fair.
Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: It was a case of too little, too late for the Bulldogs as they attempted to dig out of a 6-1 hole in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't in a loss to the Cadets.
Two runs in the third and fourth allowed Iowa Falls-Alden to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Hampton-Dumont (9-7) plated its first run in the bottom of the sixth then plated three in the seventh before the comeback fell short.
Sophomore Kylee Whipple had four hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs while Aspen Harlan roped a pair of singles, but defensively they finished with six errors. Avery Hanson struck out seven in the circle.
Webster City 15, Clear Lake 5: It was back and forth until the Lynx plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth that allowed them to run away with a five-inning victory over the Lions.
Clear Lake (5-12) had taken leads of 2-0 and 4-2 after the top of the first and second innings, but Webster City responded with two in the first and four in the second and it never trailed the rest of the way.
No stats for the Lions were published online.
Oelwein 10, Charles City 8: Prior to an important doubleheader against Decorah, the Comets fell behind early and couldn't muster enough consistent offense to defeat the Huskies on the road.
Charles City (15-7) rallied from an 8-2 hole with a six-run fifth inning to tie it at eight before Oelwein scored once in the bottom half of the fifth and another in the sixth to come away with the triumph.
No stats for the Comets were published online.
Lake Mills 7, Osage 1: Ignited by the arm of freshman Scout Kohagen and plenty of early offense, the Bulldogs were able to get the better of the Green Devils at home.
Kohagen allowed two hits and danced around six walks to limit Osage (11-10) to one run and she finished with five strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Lake Mills (8-9) scored two runs in the first, second and fourth frames. Madison Edwards finished with two hits and two RBIs while five other hitters registered at least two hits.
Ainsley Dodd had the lone RBI for the Green Devils.
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Six runs in both the third and fourth innings allowed the Class 2A No. 6 Panthers to cruise past the Huskies on the road.
Lizzy Hamand drove in four runs on two hits and Emme Dietrich roped a pair of extra base hits and three RBIs. Kiley Hanft scored three times, one of six Central Springs (19-6) players that crossed home multiple times.
Cooper Klaahsen struck out seven in the circle to leave with the win.
North Butler 5, St. Ansgar 1: It wasn't a lot, but in a closely contested game between two of the better teams in the Top of Iowa East, the Bearcats two runs in the bottom of the fourth allowed them to leave with the win.
St. Ansgar's lone run came in the third to tie the game at one. North Butler took the lead back with a run in the bottom half and another run in the fifth.
No stats for the Saints were published online.
Northwood-Kensett 20, Rockford 8: The Vikings had no shortage of offense as they scored a run in six of the seven innings, including multiple in four of them, to handle the Warriors on the road.
A 4-3 ballgame after one inning quickly turned into a 11-3 as Northwood-Kensett (6-12) had a five-run third in the middle of a run in the second and fourth. Rockford (2-12) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Vikings, who didn't have their stats published online, plated two more in the fifth then erupted for seven in the seventh for their highest scoring output of the season.
Chloe Rooney and Clara Dow each had two hits while Rebecca Bartling and Dawson Schriever each drove in two runs for the Warriors.
West Fork 6, Newman Catholic 5: The Warhawks used a two-run bottom of the sixth to stun the Class 1A No. 9 Knights at home.
Newman Catholic (19-6) raced in front to a 3-0 lead then a 5-2 lead before West Fork (8-10) rallied with two runs in the second and fifth innings that set up the sixth.
Madison Hubka, Madisyn Bonner and Libby Trewin each recorded two hits offensively while Trewin wiggled her way out of nine hits, four walks and four errors behind her to earn the win in the circle.
For the Knights, No. 9 hitter Emma Weiner drove home four runs on two hits.
Forest City 10, North Iowa 4: Tied at one through two innings, the Indians scored nine unanswered runs over the course of three frames to spur them to a road triumph over the Bison.
Three runs in the third, two more in the fourth and a big four-run fifth allowed Forest City (6-13) to snap a three-game skid. Emma and Hannah Anderson each recorded two hits and two RBIs.
Keevan Jones scored three times and registered two hits while Alyson Walker also had two hits.
Belmond-Klemme 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: Instant offense allowed the Broncos to leave Garner with a comfortable road victory against the Cardinals.
GHV (8-12) scored one run in the first and the final run in the second. Belmond-Klemme broke the game open with four runs in the first two frames then two runs apiece in the next two.
Four different Cardinals registered a hit with Emily Van Dusseldorp recording the lone RBI.
North Union 15-25, West Hancock 0-2: In a rare doubleheader at both of the schools home diamond, the Class 2A No. 4 Warriors were on cruise control to earn a sweep over the Eagles.
Both of West Hancock's (1-15) runs in the nightcap were in the bottom of the third inning. None of its stats were published online for either game.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.