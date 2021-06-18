Area Roundup: Central Springs softball takes control of conference race

It was a game that could give one side that edge over the other in the Top of Iowa East standings. Central Springs and North Butler each had one loss heading into Thursday's meeting in Manly.

The Panthers left no doubt that it is still their conference title to lose.

In a wire-to-wire victory, Class 2A No. 6 Central Springs pounded out 13 hits, five of them doubles, to route the Bearcats 10-0 at home. Since a 2-1 loss to St. Ansgar, it has scored in the double digits over the last three games.

The Panthers (16-4, 9-1 TOI-East) are now up one game over North Butler in the loss column and two up on Newman Catholic.

They took a 3-0 lead after two innings then piled it on with two more in the fifth and five in the sixth to give Cooper Klaahsen more than enough run support.

The sophomore allowed two hits and struck out 14 North Butler hitters in the circle. At the plate, Aurora Stepleton finished with three hits and three RBIs while Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley each drove in two.

Softball