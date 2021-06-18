Area Roundup: Central Springs softball takes control of conference race

It was a game that could give one side that edge over the other in the Top of Iowa East standings. Central Springs and North Butler each had one loss heading into Thursday's meeting in Manly.
The Panthers left no doubt that it is still their conference title to lose.
In a wire-to-wire victory, Class 2A No. 6 Central Springs pounded out 13 hits, five of them doubles, to route the Bearcats 10-0 at home. Since a 2-1 loss to St. Ansgar, it has scored in the double digits over the last three games.
The Panthers (16-4, 9-1 TOI-East) are now up one game over North Butler in the loss column and two up on Newman Catholic.
They took a 3-0 lead after two innings then piled it on with two more in the fifth and five in the sixth to give Cooper Klaahsen more than enough run support.
The sophomore allowed two hits and struck out 14 North Butler hitters in the circle. At the plate, Aurora Stepleton finished with three hits and three RBIs while Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley each drove in two.
Softball
Dowling Catholic 14-6, Mason City 6-0: The Mohawks (4-19) offense came to life in the opener and the pitching was better in the nightcap, but the result was the same as they dropped a CIML doubleheader to the Maroons.
No score by innings or stats were published online.
Forest City 16, Humboldt 15: The Indians erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and were in cruise control until the Wildcats nearly completed the comeback, but it was too little, too late.
Humboldt crawled back into the game with a 10-run third inning to make it a 13-11 contest. Forest City (5-10) plated two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth that proved to be the one that avoided extra innings after the Wildcats scored once in the seventh.
No stats for the Indians were published online.
Algona 7, Clear Lake 6: The most exciting part of the game came in the seventh inning when the Lions look a 6-3 lead only for the Bulldogs to answer with four runs in the bottom half to earn a walk-off triumph.
It was tied 2-2 after four frames until Algona took the lead with a run in the fifth. No stats for Clear Lake (5-11) were published online.
Crestwood 6-9, Charles City 5-6: All of a sudden, the Northeast Iowa Conference race got tighter as the Cadets earned a doubleheader sweep over the Class 4A No. 15 Comets.
Those two plus Decorah all have two losses in the conference. Crestwood snared a walk-off win in the opener and fended off a late Charles City (15-6, 8-2 NEIC) rally to claim the nightcap.
Game 1 was tied at five after the Cadets responded to the Comets three straight innings with one run with a three-run fifth to set up the game-winning run. Game 2 went in a similar direction as Crestwood broke a 2-2 tie in the third with three runs in the third with three insurance runs in the sixth.
Kiki Connell and Lydia Staudt each registered two hits with Ashlyn Hoeft driving in two runs in the opener; Alex Wohlers plated four runs on two hits in the nightcap.
AGWSR 6, West Fork 3: Five runs in the third paved the path for the Cougars to leave with a home triumph over the Warhawks. West Fork took a 2-0 lead in the first, but only plated a run home one more time over the final six frames.
Kalli Trewin and Haley Grady each drove in a run for West Fork (6-10).
Osage 7, West Hancock 5: The Eagles gave it a ride in the seventh with three runs, but it was too little, too late as the Green Devils squeaked by to earn their 11th win.
It was a three-run first that propelled Osage (11-8) to a wire-to-wire victory and it added a run each in four straight frames. Victoria Schwarting led its offense with two hits and two RBIs.
For West Hancock (0-11), Kamryn Eckels recorded three hits while Ann Horstman plated two runs on two hits. Carlee Bruns also finished with a pair of singles.
Minimal change in new rankings
The same three teams that have been in the softball rankings from the preseason remained inside the top-15 with no drastic changes.
Central Springs dropped two spots to No. 6 in 2A while Newman Catholic is now No. 9 in 1A. Charles City held firm at No. 15 in 4A for the second straight week.
Baseball
Dowling Catholic 14, Mason City 4: The Class 4A No. 3 Maroons cruised to victory in the opener of a CIML twinbill against the Mohawks and were up 6-4 in the nightcap before Mother Nature ended it.
Trailing 1-0, Dowling Catholic scored five runs in the second and three in the third to pull away from Mason City (13-7). The Mohawks scored half of their runs in the top half of the fifth.
Ben Pederson had two hits and two RBIs for Mason City.
Clear Lake 6, Charles City 5: The Lions' winning streak is now at two games after edging the Comets by a run. No score by innings were published online.
Caden Jones and Andrew Formanek each registered three hits, while Eric Ritter drove in two runs on two hits for Clear Lake (8-5). PJ Feuerbach rebounded from eight walks to earn the win on the mound as only one of the five runs allowed were earned.
No Charles City (5-12) stats were published online.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5, Nevada 1: After a nine-game losing streak, the Bulldogs got back into the win column with an efficient start from junior Marcos Baez on the mound and timely offense.
Baez allowed six hits and one earned run to pair with seven strikeouts. His offense gave him support with a pair of runs in the third and sixth innings. Anthony Valenzuela recorded two hits for Hampton-Dumont (4-11).
Lake Mills 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1: The Bulldogs took an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and they never looked back in a victory over the Cowboys.
Freshman Eli Menke tossed six innings and allowed three hits with eight strikeouts. Lake Mills (6-6) was led offensively by two hits apiece from Hayden Brua and Jack Ramaker.
West Fork 10, AGWSR 7: The middle innings is where the Warhawks did the most of their damage in order to edge the Cougars at home.
After AGWSR snared a 4-1 lead after a three-run top of the fourth, West Fork (8-6) answered with four in the bottom half and then piled on three in the fifth and two insurance runs in the sixth.
Nolan Schreckengost paced the Warhawks offense with three hits, while Carter Meints, Hayden Schreckengost and Levi Janssen each drove in two runs.
Osage 7, West Hancock 1: The Green Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the first and two each in the fifth and sixth to defeat the Eagles at home.
Sophomore Drew Tusler was lights out on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out seven. Tyler Oberfoell paced the Osage (7-6) offense with three hits and an RBI. He was the lone hitter with two or more hits.
Logan Leerar finished with two hits for West Hancock (3-9).
Waverly-Shell Rock 14, Forest City 9: In a back and forth affair, it was the Go-Hawks that had more multiple run innings that allowed them to beat the Indians.
It was a 9-1 lead for WSR after a three-run top of the third that came after a five-run second, but Forest City (9-7) responded with four runs in the bottom of the third and an additional run in the fourth to make it a three-run game.
Two runs in the fifth then three more in the sixth allowed the Go-Hawks to have more cushion that allowed them to leave with the win.
Truman Knudston drove in three runs while Reese Moore scored three times for Forest City.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.