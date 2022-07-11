Area Roundup: Central Springs softball back in regional final

It was delayed by 24 hours, but Saturday's Class 2A Region 5 semifinal got over in a hurry.

Behind a six-run bottom of the second and the final four runs needed in the third to win via the run-rule, top-ranked Central Springs cruised past Lake Mills 12-0 in three innings on Saturday night.

Originally scheduled for Friday, a downpour of rain caused a postponement until the weekend. The Panthers (30-1) kicked things off with two runs in the first then the bats really exploded.

Aurora Stepleton went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs while Aby Pate drove in two runs. Kaylea Fessler, Ashlyn Hoeft and Abby Pate each recorded two hits. Starter Cooper Klaahsen faced 11 batters, walked one of them and struck out eight in three no-hit frames.

Finley Rogstad was the lone Lake Mills (14-8) player to reach base. It returns everyone except third baseman Bella Jensen for the 2023 season.

Softball

Algona 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: The Bulldogs jumped out in front by eight runs after the first inning and rode that to a Class 3A Region 3 semifinal victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

GHV (8-16) avoided the shutout with two runs in the top of the third. It also extended the game into the fourth inning, but couldn't get more runs across the plate. Jailyn Krein recorded two hits with an RBI for the Cardinals and Kylie Hughes drove in the other run.

Those two, plus all-conference infielder Payton Harle will need to be replaced. Coach Sydney Holmes' team is expected to return six starters for the 2023 season.

Mount Vernon 15, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The Class 3A top-ranked Mustangs scored 14 unanswered runs to avoid an upset and triumph over the Bulldogs in a Class 3A Region 3 semifinal on Saturday.

HD-CAL (7-18) put a small scare into one of the favorites for a state title with an early 3-1 lead after two innings with all three coming in the top of the first. Mount Vernon's bats decided to wake up from a slumber.

It plated six runs in the third to take a four-run lead then recorded eight runs in the fourth to end the game via the run-rule.

The Bulldogs were led by two RBIs from Emma Ott and she was one of three players to register a hit. They say goodbye to Avery Hanson, a pillar in their lineup and circle over her five-year career, but everyone else is expected to be back next summer.

Bondurant-Farrar 7, Mason City 1: The Class 4A 10th-ranked Bluejays used small-scoring innings to create the gap and pull out a regional semifinal win over the Riverhawks on Saturday night.

A 2-0 lead for Bondurant-Farrar tripled with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Mason City (11-23) scored its lone run in the seventh on an RBI single from Grace Berding.

She was one of five players to notch an hit. It marked the final game for four Riverhawk seniors and head coach Bob Horner is officially retired from coaching.

Benton 6, Charles City 0: The 14th-ranked Bobcats got out ahead with a three-run first and carried that to a regional semifinal triumph over the Comets on Saturday.

Benton added one more run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Its starting pitcher Jessa DeMoss held Charles City (18-11) to just two hits, both of them singles from Ava Ellis and Emeron Bohlen.

It marks the end of prep careers for Lydia Staudt and Rachel Chambers. Chambers is bound for Drake after ripping a career number of 46 home runs.

Four Comets get first team all-conference nods: The Northeast Iowa Conference champions were well represented on the all-conference teams as Charles City notched six honorees.

Infielder Rachel Chambers, outfielder Lydia Staudt, catcher Alex Wohlers and pitcher Natalie White made the first team while junior Ava Ellis and freshman Emerson Bohlen were named to the second team.

Chambers led the Comets in home runs (12), batting average (.494), on base percentage (.590), slugging (.976), RBIs (41) and walks (18). Staudt paced them in hits with 49 and runs scored with 38.

White finished with 15 wins and an earned run average of 3.29 in her first full year as the starter. Wohlers hit over .350 from the plate and had a fielding percentage of 95.1.

Baseball

Neuberger a unanimous all-conference selection: Clear Lake's ace of its pitching staff Jett Neuberger garnered his second straight first team all-North Central Conference honors, but this one was unanimous.

He remains the state leader in strikeouts with 121 and also finished his senior year with seven wins and an ERA of 1.46. The Lions also had outfielder Ben Loge make the top team. A junior, Loge led them in batting average at .369 and stole 17 bases as their primary leadoff hitter.

Anthony Valenzuela and Cal Heeren were named to the top team for Hampton-Dumont-CAL. Heeren was the leader for the Bulldogs in several offensive categories, including home runs (six), RBIs (41) and batting average (.404).

Valenzuela stole 32 bases and had a fielding percentage of 93 percent. HD-CAL had five other players make the second team and third team. Pitchers Miles Goche and Tommy Birdsell plus Tucker Heeren were on the second team.

Payton McNealy and Brayden Johnson were selected to the third team.