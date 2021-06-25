Area Roundup: Central Springs pulls off comeback in top-10 showdown

There's little doubt that two of the better teams in North Iowa on the softball diamond are Central Springs and North Union.
Both programs are inside the top-10 of the Class 2A rankings. Both are the top seed in its respective regionals. Both have amassed over 20 wins.
On Thursday night, one side came out on top thanks to a furious comeback.
All six of the No. 5 Panthers' runs came in the bottom of the sixth in order to rally from a 5-0 deficit and stun the No. 7 Warriors 6-5 in Manly.
Sophomore Cooper Klaahsen came into the circle in the fifth inning after North Union scored five runs – three in the third then two in the fourth – off starter Kaylea Fessler.
The right-handed Klaahsen struck out seven and didn't allow a hit or a base runner. That ignited the Central Springs (22-6) offense.
Lizzy Hamand and Fessler each belted home runs in the sixth, while Klaahsen and Carly Ryan recorded one RBI each. The Panthers had just six hits for the game and overcame four errors.
Softball
Mason City 4, Des Moines Lincoln 2: The Mohawks put together a two-run top of the eighth to earn a CIML victory over the Railsplitters.
It was a 2-1 ballgame after Mason City (6-22) scored two in the fourth then Des Moines Lincoln tied it in the seventh with the tying run. Lainna Duncan paced the Mohawks with three hits and two RBIs while Adyson Evans struck out eight to earn the win in the circle.
Reggi Spotts also finished with two hits.
St. Ansgar 15, Osage 4: An eight-run fourth inning propelled the Saints to a victory over the Green Devils in a rescheduled game between county rivals on the road.
St. Ansgar led 2-1 prior to the game-breaking inning then added four more in the top of the seventh. Hali Anderson and Taylor Hanna each notched three hits while Abby Hemann and Kirsten Boerjan drove in three runs apiece.
The Saints (15-7-1) clubbed 16 hits, drove in 14 runs and executed five SAC bunts. Eighth grader Josie Juhl went the distance and struck out five batters.
Osage (11-12) was led by two hits each from Summer Collins and Ainsley Dodd with the latter driving in two runs.
Clarksville 17, Rockford 7: The Class 1A No. 12 Indians pieced together an 11-run first inning that allowed them to lead wire-to-wire in a road victory over the Warriors.
Rockford (2-14) plated six of its seven runs in the third inning. Elise Carroll recorded two hits with Ashlynn Grady driving home two runs. Its defense was succumbed to seven errors.
Spirit Lake 14, West Hancock 1: The Indians defeated the Eagles on the road. No stats or score by innings were published online. West Hancock drops to 2-16 on the season.
Baseball
Mason City 8, Des Moines Lincoln 5: Three runs in the fifth allowed the Mohawks to come from behind to snare the win over the Railsplitters on the road of a CIML doubleheader.
Game 2 was suspended and will be finished later in the regular season. Des Moines Lincoln was up 4-2 after three in the first and one in the fourth before Mason City (16-9) started the comeback. It added three insurance runs in the seventh.
Alex Gold notched three hits while Nick Lavorato drove in two runs. James Fingalsen and Nathan Roberts combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.
Algona 16, Charles City 6: The Comets jumped out to a 5-2 lead after two innings then the Bulldogs scored 13 of the next 14 runs in order to spur them to a home victory.
No stats for Charles City (7-15) were published online.
Clear Lake 10, Lake Mills 0: Powered by a one-hit gem on the mound from junior Joe Faber, the Lions earned a shutout victory over the Bulldogs at home.
Two runs in the second put Clear Lake (12-8) up for good then it pushed across four runs in both the third and fourth innings. Its four-through-six hitters, Eric Ritter, Andrew Formanek and PJ Feuerbach, each recorded two hits.
Jett Neuberger and Faber both drove in two runs. No offensive stats for Lake Mills (8-8) were published online.
Nashua-Plainfield 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: For the second time in the last three games, the Bulldogs allowed their opponent to be revived of offensive life in the seventh inning as the Huskies plated three runs to leave Hampton with a come-from-behind win.
It was a 2-1 lead for Hampton-Dumont (6-15) after one full inning. Nashua-Plainfield tied it at two in the third then the Bulldogs took the lead with a run in the fifth.
Mario De La Cruz, Payton McNealy and Marco Guerrero each recorded two hits for the Bulldogs. The first two plus Tommy Birdsell each finished with an RBI.
Central Springs 10, North Union 5: The Panthers jumped on the Warriors quick with six of their 10 runs in the opening tow innings to catapult them to a home victory.
North Union crawled back from 6-2 hole with two in the top of the fourth then Central Springs (7-11) answered with one in the bottom half and three insurance runs in the fifth.
No. 9 hitter Brock Mathers led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 day at the plate while Chase Berding and Max Fingalsen each finished with two RBIs. Drew Kelley earned the win on the mound.
Newman Catholic 11, Forest City 6: Nash Holmgaard took a break from hitting home runs and went to work on the mound, striking out six batters in four innings as the Class 1A No. 1 Knights defeated the Indians at home.
Four runs in the first and third frames pushed Newman Catholic (22-1) ahead. None of its offensive stats were published online.
Forest City (10-10) scored two runs in the second, fourth and fifth. It was led by two RBIs from Reese Moore while Noah Miller and Jack Thompson was walked three times each.
St. Ansgar 3, Osage 1: All three of the Saints' runs came in the first inning and that was enough in order to edge their county rivals on the road.
No stats for St. Ansgar (17-5) were published online. Osage (8-9) was led by four different players with a hit and Tyler Oberfoell struck out six on the mound.
Rockford 11, Clarksville 9: One of the more back and forth games of the season and the difference was the Warriors scoring a run in the second and third inning that allowed them to defeat the Indians at home.
The rest of the game was even. Both sides scored two runs in the fourth and five in the sixth. Rockford (3-14) scored a run in three innings in which Clarksville put up a goose egg.
Only 11 at-bats were recorded for the Warriors as they churned out nine walks to just four hits and three additional batters reached on an error. Three players had two hits and three players drew two walks.
Spirit Lake 15, West Hancock 3: A 5-3 lead quickly turned into the final score as the Indians scored five runs in the fourth and fifth to cruise past the Eagles.
West Hancock (5-11) took a 2-0 lead after the opening half-inning and trimmed its deficit to two with a run in the third, but it couldn't generate any more offense. Cayson Barnes and Mathew Francis each registered two hits.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.