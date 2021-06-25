Area Roundup: Central Springs pulls off comeback in top-10 showdown

There's little doubt that two of the better teams in North Iowa on the softball diamond are Central Springs and North Union.

Both programs are inside the top-10 of the Class 2A rankings. Both are the top seed in its respective regionals. Both have amassed over 20 wins.

On Thursday night, one side came out on top thanks to a furious comeback.

All six of the No. 5 Panthers' runs came in the bottom of the sixth in order to rally from a 5-0 deficit and stun the No. 7 Warriors 6-5 in Manly.

Sophomore Cooper Klaahsen came into the circle in the fifth inning after North Union scored five runs – three in the third then two in the fourth – off starter Kaylea Fessler.

The right-handed Klaahsen struck out seven and didn't allow a hit or a base runner. That ignited the Central Springs (22-6) offense.

Lizzy Hamand and Fessler each belted home runs in the sixth, while Klaahsen and Carly Ryan recorded one RBI each. The Panthers had just six hits for the game and overcame four errors.

Softball

Mason City 4, Des Moines Lincoln 2: The Mohawks put together a two-run top of the eighth to earn a CIML victory over the Railsplitters.