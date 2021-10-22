Area Roundup: Central Springs football earns first win of season

West Fork and Central Springs went through eight regular season football games without a win.

So when the two schools were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in their respective classifications, they scheduled a Week 9 game for Thursday night to close out the season.

The Panthers came out on a top. Narrowly.

A game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter broke a 13-13 tie as they triumphed over the Warhawks, 19-13, at home to finish the season with a victory.

Central Springs (1-8) scored 13 points in the first quarter to take a one-score lead. West Fork (0-9) responded with score in the second to go into the locker room tied.

Neither side broke through on the scoreboard in the third.

The Panthers tailback duo of LJ Gregoire and Rory Prazak combined for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Crum tossed for 136 yards and a score.

No stats for West Fork were published online.

Football

Riceville 24, Bishop Garrigan 16: A third quarter touchdown by the Wildcats pushed them past the Golden Bears in a Week 9 contest at Rasmussen Field on Thursday.

All of the other scores took place in the second quarter. Riceville (4-5) scored 18 points and Bishop Garrigan (3-6) had 16. It marks a 4-1 season for the Wildcats on their home field.

No stats for either team were published online.

Swimming

Mason City finishes third at conference meet: The Mohawks had a solid day at the CIML-Iowa swimming meet on Thursday night. They had a handful of top four finishes and placed third overall with 182 points.

Aspen Cole was the standout performer of the day. She placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke and was also on the 200-medley relay team that placed third. That team, consisting of Cole, Grace Hehr, Taylor Halverson and Kate Edgerton, finished in a time of 1:55.54.

Hehr and Halverson each had fourth place individual race finishes as well. Hehr was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and Halverson was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hehr, Cole, Edgerton and Jenna Braun finished fourth in a time of 3:53.94.

Rosa Monarch also earned a fourth place finish at the diving meet on Tuesday. She finished with a final score of 413.95.

"The overall team performance improved our total team power points and helped set themselves up for a successful state qualifying competition in two weeks," Mason City head coach Steve Hugo said.

Volleyball

Decorah 3, Charles City 0: The Comets season came to a screeching halt as they were swept by the Class 4A No. 12 Vikings 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 at Decorah High School in a regional semifinal.

Charles City's season ends with a 13-23 record. It loses four seniors, including its top two attackers in Kaylee Anderson and Rachel Chambers. It does bring back both setters and a core of rotation pieces.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

