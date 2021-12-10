Area Roundup: Central Springs edges Lake Mills on criteria, moves to 7-0 in duals

The dual between Central Springs and Lake Mills to kick off a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular at St. Ansgar High School came down to the wire.

These same two teams met in the finals of regional duals last winter in Class 1A, with the Bulldogs cruising by to head to Wells Fargo Arena for the state dual tournament.

On Thursday night, the Panthers got a small taste of revenge.

Tied at 36 after the conclusion of the dual, it came down to criteria. After seven criteria's in which both sides were tied, Central Springs had the edge on the eighth criteria of most first points total, 15-12, to gain the criteria point and triumph 37-36.

It proceeded to thump North Union 57-24 and St. Ansgar 60-21 to remain unblemished in duals at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the TIC.

The Panthers and Bulldogs each won seven matches in the dual and answered each run. Central Springs won four of the first seven, highlighted by Bryce McDonough beating Lake Mills' Alex Beaty 8-2 at 145-pounds in a top-10 showdown.

The Bulldogs answered by winning four of the last five to tie it at 36 and take it to criteria. They answered the setback by triumphing over the Warriors 57-21 and the Saints 60-18.

Clayton McDonough (138), Bryce McDonough (145-152), Dillon Blickenderfer (145-152), Ben Navaratil (182) and Colton O'Hern (285) all went 3-0 for the Panthers.

Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113), Brett Peterson (160-170) and Wyatt Hanna (220) were a perfect 3-0 for the Bulldogs.

St. Ansgar edged North Union 36-33 to claim its only win on the day. The Saints triumphed in six of the first seven matches and Mariah Michels (106) only losing by decision allowed them to hold off the Warriors comeback attempt.

Caleb Levan (132) was the lone St. Ansgar wrestler to go 3-0.

Osage continues domination with three more dual wins: The Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils remained unbeaten on the season as they trounced West Hancock, Newman Catholic and Forest City at Newman Catholic High School in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular.

Only the Eagles have not allowed Osage to reach 60 points in a dual so far this season. It won eight of the first nine bouts, six of them by bonus points and two forfeits at 106 and 113.

The most anticipated matchup came at 220, where West Hancock's Mathew Francis pinned Osage's Barrett Muller in 1 minute, 54 seconds. Both are ranked inside the top-5 by IAwrestle in separate classifications.

Kellen Smith (138) and Irvin Gomez (170) were also winners for the Eagles against the Green Devils. Ten wrestlers for Osage went 3-0 on the day.

West Hancock defeated Forest City 51-24. No final score for the dual between the Eagles and Newman Catholic was published online. The Indians led 24-18 in the dual, then the Eagles rattled off six straight wins to close in dominant fashion.

Newman Catholic edged Forest City 42-41 thanks to three pins and forfeit from Scott Heinselman (160), Gabe Lewerke (170), Nash Holmgaard (182) and Holden Hensley (195).

Kellen Moore, Forest City's starter at 132, was the only wrestler to win his match against Osage. Holmgaard was the only grappler from the Knights to leave victorious in his match versus the Green Devils.

Rhodes moves up to 138, picks up two wins: Mason City dropped its two duals to Urbandale and North Polk on Thursday night. It fell to the J-Hawks 57-19 and lost to the Comets 48-29.

Jace Rhodes bumped up to 138-pounds in the triangular and recorded two bonus point victories. He recorded a 13-2 major decision win over Urbandale's Kaleb German and then racked up takedowns and back points to breeze by North Polk's Brady Reinhart in a 20-4 technical fall win in 4 minutes, 34 seconds.

Kale DiMarco (106) and Reed Kruger (113) won both of their matches. Mason City led both of the duals early than its opposition reeled off several wins in a row to take control of the dual.

Clear Lake splits NCC triangular: The Lions went 1-1 in their North Central Conference triangular on Thursday, falling to Algona 52-15 then defeating Iowa Falls-Alden 51-21.

In the dual against the Bulldogs, Clear Lake lost five matches by at least six points. Tyler Lefevre (138), Hayden Rieck (160) and Aaron Richtsmeier (285) were the lone winners in the dual loss.

The Lions edged the Cadets 5-4 in contested bouts, but what pushed the former to the win was they picked up forfeit wins in four straight weight classes.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Osage 31: Fueled by a 12-point third quarter advantage, the Bulldogs continued their winning ways over the last couple of weeks with a victory over the Green Devils at home.

Osage (2-2) led by one after the first period, then HD-CAL (4-1) scored 29 points over the next 16 minutes and allowed just 13. The Bulldogs led by three at the half and 15 with a quarter to go.

No stats for either team were published online.

Algona 65, Forest City 39: The Indians were down nine after the first quarter and could never shrink the gap to get within reach of taking a lead as they were stomped by the Bulldogs at home.

Algona took control in the second half, outscoring Forest City 29-15 in the final 16 minutes. The Indians made 14 total field goals, three of them from beyond the arc, and nearly had double the turnovers (17) as they did assists (nine).

Connor Sopko and Carson Strukel, a pair of juniors, each finished with 11 points to lead Forest City's scoring department.

