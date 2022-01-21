Area Roundup: Cardinals upset Indians in OT

Had Garner-Hayfield-Ventura capitalized offensively in the first meeting against Forest City, it could have been looking at a sweep of its conference rival.

Rather, the Cardinals couldn't get a key bucket in the overtime period to make the Indians pay for missing 22 free throws.

In Thursday's rescheduled Top of Iowa West matchup, GHV flipped the script to secure the upset.

Fueled by a 21-point performance from William Jewell recruit Chloe Frank and 42 total rebounds, the Cardinals grabbed a 55-49 upset victory over Class 3A No. 9 Forest City on the road.

It creates a two-game gap between West Hancock, Forest City and GHV (8-5) for third place in the conference with a handful of weeks to go in the regular season. No score by quarters were published online.

Frank made five of her six field goals from beyond the arc. Liz Rchardson chipped in 18 points for the Cardinals and Gretta Gouge, held to one point, hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds.

No stats for the Indians (11-3) were published online.

Girls basketball

Clear Lake 64, St. Edmond 9: The Class 3A No. 12 Lions remained unbeaten in the North Central Conference as they dismantled the Gaels at home in a rescheduled contest.

Clear Lake (9-2) shot 58 percent from the field, dished out 18 assists and came away with 18 steals. No score by quarters were published online.

Jaden Ainley paced the Lions with 20 points while Jordan Mayland chipped in 14 points Emily Theiss recorded 10. Freshman Reese Brownlee had nine points and five boards off the bench.

West Hancock 62, Charles City 24: The Class 2A No. 12 Eagles poured on the offense and kept the Comets winless in their non-conference rout on Thursday.

No score by quarters were published online. West Hancock (9-5) hauled in 37 rebounds as a team and recorded 17 steals. It shot 38 percent from the field.

Mallory Leerar registered a game-high 24 points and Kennedy Kelly contributed 16 for the Eagles. No stats for Charles City (0-12) were published online.

St. Ansgar 59, Lyle-Pacelli 36: The Saints hosted the Athletics from the Austin, Minn. area and came away with a convincing victory to get back on a winning streak led by a team effort of 64 rebounds.

Madison Hillman once again led St. Ansgar (10-1) in nearly ever statistic category, posting a game-high 24 points, hauling in 19 rebounds and being a menace on the defensive end with nine blocks.

Twelve of Hillman's rebounds were on the offensive glass. Adrianna Kruse also posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards. Addison Tabbert grabbed 11 caroms.

Boys basketball

Clear Lake 51, St. Edmond 39: The Lions won their second straight game against a North Central Conference foe as they triumphed over the Gaels at home.

Carson Toebe led Clear Lake (8-3) with 22 points while freshman Thomas Meyer posted another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. It led by just four after three quarters, then turned it on in the fourth.

The Lions allowed just eight points in the final frame.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Forest City 42: The Cardinals outlasted the Indians in a rescheduled Top of Iowa West contest as the former has still lost just one conference game.

No score by quarters were published online. No stats for the Indians (7-7) were published online.

GHV (11-3) was led by 16 points from Evan Sloan while Drew Britson chipped in 15 and Braden Boehnke contributed 11 points. Nathan Roberts hauled in 14 rebounds and Britson grabbed 10.

Lyle-Pacelli 52, St. Ansgar 33: The Saints fell to the Athletics, a private school in the Austin, Minn. area. There were no stats or score by quarters published online.

St. Ansgar (1-13) has lost nine straight games.

Wrestling

Charles City goes 2-1 in quad: The Comets cruised by Central Elkader and Riceville by well over 30 points, then got nipped by Decorah 37-27 in a quad on Thursday.

Charles City lost five straight matches against the Vikings to fall behind an early hole. It did not do that against the Wildcats and Elkader. The Comets lost a combined three weights in those two duals.

A handful of Charles City wrestlers went unbeaten on the day. Riceville lost to Decorah by 15 points as Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr were the lone two Wildcats to go unbeaten on the day.

Eagles, Saints each go 1-1 in double dual: West Hancock and St. Ansgar had a similar night in a double dual on Thursday. Both beat Estherville Lincoln-Central and both lost to Emmetsburg.

The Eagles margin against the Midgets was over 40 while the Saints narrowly won by nine. St. Ansgar won seven of the final eight weights to beat ELC. West Hancock cruised to victory over the Midgets by claiming 12 of the 14 weights.

The Eagles barely fell to the E-Hawks by one point. The latter received a forfeit win at 170-pounds then won via major decision at 182. It was a dual that neither team won more than two straight weights.

St. Ansgar won just two matches against Emmetsburg.

Panthers sweep conference quad: Central Springs cruised to victory over Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett and Rockford in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular.

The Panthers scored 60 points in victories over the Knights and Warriors. In the dual against the Vikings, Central Springs won six of the final nine weights. It had more than a handful of wrestlers go unbeaten. Clayton (138) and Bryce McDonough (145) remained perfect on the season.

Newman Catholic edged Northwood-Kensett 39-36. The Knights won the final three weights, two of them by forfeit, to complete the comeback. They also smashed Rockford.

The Vikings defeated Rockford handily. Drake Tiedemann (170) kept his perfect season intact. The Warriors didn't score over 20 points in any of the duals.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

