Area Roundup: Cardinals rally down two goals, stun Lynx in OT

More often than not, the 2-0 lead in soccer is the most dangerous. In the blink of an eye, it can be taken away and all of a sudden, it is now a tie.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's boys soccer team turned its 2-0 deficit into its most improbable win of the season.

Carson Smith scored in the 79th minute to draw even then Evan Sloan found the back of the net six minutes into the first OT period to give the Cardinals a 3-2 North Central Conference triumph over Webster City on the road.

Both matches between GHV and the Lynx ended with a one-goal differential. The Cardinals (5-2, 5-1 NCC) have won back-to-back matches for the second time this year.

"I have seen many teams fold down 2-0 in the first half. Not this one," GHV head coach Josh Banse said. "We attacked the ball well, defense played outstanding in the second half."

Smith started the rally with a goal in the 34th minutes off an assist from Abraham Fuentes. Sloan, who battled through an injury in the first half, gutted it out to score the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals finished with 10 of their 14 shots on goal. Nathan Roberts recorded four saves in net.

Boys Soccer

Cedar Falls 10, Mason City 0: The River Hawks lost their fifth straight match of the season and third consecutive by the 10-goal mercy rule against the Tigers on the road.

Still, Mason City head coach Bryan DeGabriele is looking at the positives amid his teams struggles.

"We put together 17 minutes in the first half and 23 minutes in the second half of quality soccer," he said. "Our passing and communication were good and we looked to make the simple play."

Carson Siemons had 11 saves in net for the River Hawks (0-5).

Iowa Falls-Alden 1, Clear Lake 0: Brody Vierkandt scored the only goal in the second half that turned out to be the winning goal as the Cadets snared a North Central Conference win over the Lions.

Clear Lake (2-4, 1-4 NCC) have lost four of their last five matches and only scored more than two goals twice. None of its stats were published online.

New Hampton 7, Charles City 5: The trajectory of the Comets season has been if they gave up a big lead, their opposition would coast to a mercy-rule victory.

That wasn't the case on Monday as they rallied down 6-0 in the first half to a near comeback, but the Chickasaws scored an insurance goal in the final 40 minutes to hang on.

The five goals are the most Charles City (0-7) has scored in one game since a 7-6 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on May 28 last spring. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Boys Tennis

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Clear Lake 4: The Falcons won two of the three doubles matches and that sealed them a victory over the Lions at home in a non-conference dual.

Clear Lake's Carter Markwardt won a thriller at No. 6 singles as he and A-P's Keegan Bolhuis went back and forth, but Markwardt won the tiebreaker 7-4 to claim an 11-10 win.

Ben Loge (No. 2 singles) and Cabot Neuberger (No. 4 singles) also claimed wins for the Lions. Loge and Jaxon Gerhardt won 10-6 as a pair at No. 1 doubles.

Mason City 8, Decorah 1: The River Hawks swept all three doubles matches and pulled out two three-set thrillers in singles to defeat the Vikings at home in a non-conference dual.

Rylan Kuhn (No. 5 singles) and Odnel Daugherty (No. 6 singles) split the first two sets with their opponents and won tightly contest third sets by the scores of 11-9 and 10-6, respectively.

Every other match for Mason City, minus its loss at No. 1 singles, were in straight sets.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

