Area Roundup: Bulldogs win just second match of season in postseason victory

Prior to Wednesday night, the only victory Hampton-Dumont-CAL's girls soccer team had was a forfeit win over Belmond-Klemme on April 22. That's it.

In all other matches this season, the Bulldogs were either mercy-ruled or shutout. Sometimes both. They had faced Humboldt twice before and lost both meetings.

The old saying of everyone starting with a fresh record once the postseason starts couldn't have rung more true for HD-CAL.

One goal apiece from Zoe Erdman and Irlanda Tangarife plus shutdown defense gave the Bulldogs their first 80-minute win with a 2-0 triumph over the Wildcats on Wednesday night in Humboldt.

All of a sudden, HD-CAL (2-14) will play one more match as it faces North Central Conference foe Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday night in the regional semifinal in Garner.

Gina Schmit was active all gave for the Bulldogs with 20 saves. She and the rest of the back four posted their first clean sheet of the season. The offense gave them that lead as it marked just their third multi-goal match of the year.

All12 of HD-CAL's shots were on frame.

Girls Regional Soccer - Wednesday

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Cardinals secured their fourth straight clean sheet as they romped the Broncos in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal at home.

Sophomore forward Ali Hess scored six goals and Rebecca Hejlik dished out five assists. Jenna Pringnitz found the back of the net twice for GHV (11-3) while Katelynn Knoll finished with two assists.

The Cardinals scored seven of their 10 goals in the first half. Of their 29 total shots, 23 of them were on goal.

Grundy Center-Gladbrook Reinbeck 3, Clear Lake 2: The Lions had a two-goal lead after the opening 40 minutes and let it slip away as the Rebels stormed all the way back to win a Class 1A regional quarterfinal match in extra time.

GC-GR netted two goals in the second half to square the match at two. It then found the match-winner in the first overtime period. No stats for Clear Lake were published online as it ended its season with an 8-6 record.

Girls Regional Golf - Wednesday

Class 3A in Clear Lake: The host Lions, one of the favorites at next week's 3A state tournament, dominated on their home course of Veterans Memorial with a regional title stroke total of 321.

West Delaware clipped Waverly-Shell Rock by two strokes to move onto the state tourney as the runner-up. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was fourth with a 393 and Charles City placed seventh with a team score of 452.

Sisters Meghan and Rebecca DeLong finished 1-2 on the individual leaderboard as both broke an 18-hole round of 80. Meghan was the medalist with a 3-over 75 and Rebecca finished with a 6-over 78. Clear Lake's Macey Holck and Jaden Ainley were separated by two strokes to round out its low-four.

The Bulldogs were led by a tie for 11th from Trinity Swart as she fired a 92. Shelby Effle and Brinn Lahr paced the Comets with a 105 and 106, respectively.

Class 4A in Ames: Mason City's season came to an end as it finished eighth out of 10 teams at Veenker Memorial Golf Course with a stroke total of 487.

Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest were the two teams that advanced to the 4A state meet next week. The River Hawks also did not send an individual qualifier to Ankeny.

Sophomore Angelina Frank was their lowest golfer as she carded a 115 to finish in a tie for 25th. Isabel Heinzerling (121) and Madelyn Benson (124) were inside the top-40 and Makayla Lukes (127) was inthe top-45.

Baseball - Wednesday

Mason City 12, Charles City 2: Wayne State recruit and River Hawks senior Carter Thomas was dealing on the mound to the tune of 16 strikeouts in six full innings of work to lead them past the Comets.

A southpaw, Thomas danced around three hits, three walks and two earned runs to leave with the win. Mason City (2-0) provided him plenty of run support.

It tallied three runs in the third then pieced together a seven-run sixth frame that enforced the 10-run rule after six innings. Thomas and Aiden Dannen each had two hits with the latter driving in two runs.

Four River Hawks crossed home multiple times. Charles City (1-1) was led by two hits and two runs scored from Reed Peters.

Boys Substate Soccer - Thursday

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Postville 2: The Bulldogs went on the road against an above .500 Pirates team and knocked them out of the postseason with a Class 1A substate quarterfinal triumph.

Since starting 5-1, HD-CAL (8-9) went on a downward spiral by losing eight of its next 10 matches. Only once in a seven-match stretch did its offense score multiple goals, but it has scored at least two goals last four contests.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online. They'll be on the road again and face conference rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a semifinal on Monday.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Denver 1: The Cardinals opened their quest to the state tournament with a convincing victory over the Cyclones in a Class 1A substate quarterfinal match at home.

Braden Boehnke, Edwin Fuentes and Evan Sloan each found the back of the net for GHV (11-4) as it totaled 15 shots and 10 of them were on frame. Nathan Roberts recorded five saves in net.

The Cardinals move on to the semifinals where they'll face North Central Conference foe Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday at home.

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Charles City 0: The Comets season came to a quick end as the Saints turned a Class 2A substate quarterfinal match into a rout at home.

Charles City ends its season at 0-11. It was mercy-ruled in its last four matches. This is expected to be the last season of the Comets co-ed soccer team as they will field a girls team for the first time next spring.

Waukee 3, Mason City 0: The River Hawks season came to an end in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal matchup as the Warriors netted two goals in the second half to leave their home pitch with a victory.

Carson Siemons finished with 11 saves in net for Mason City, which ends its season at 2-15. The senior is now the all-time saves leader in school history. It only had one shot and one corner kick all night long.

