Area Roundup: Bulldogs squeak by Lynx to claim NCC tournament title

Think football is a game of inches, margins and close finishes?

Take a look at Saturday's North Central Conference wrestling tournament and you won't find a margin as close as the one that happened in Fort Dodge.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL, who won the dual conference tournament, followed that up with a traditional tournament title as they squeaked past Webster City 213-212 to erupt into euphoria at St. Edmond High School.

The Bulldogs had four champions, five runner-ups and the rest finished in the top-six. It is their first traditional conference title since 2005.

Cole Freerks' win in the third place match at 220-pounds was the difference in HD-CAL celebrating a conference championship. Every wrestler scored at least six points for the team race, 11 of them were in double figures.

Jayson Stevens (106-pounds) then three straight weights of Carl Barkema (160), Tate Schmitt (170) and Braden Hansen (182) were the champions.

Stevens beat Algona's Isaac Wilson 5-0 in the finals; Barkema avenged one of his four losses by triumphing 3-0 over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba; Schmitt got just an escape as the only point to win over Webster City's Evan Estlund; Hansen won both if his matches by two points, 3-1 and 5-3.

Jack Showalter (113), Taylor Mahler (138), Jakyb Kapp (152), Isaac and Carter Heilskov (195 and 285) each finished second. Mahler is a freshman and the rest are upperclassmen.

Clear Lake finished sixth in the team race with 84 points. It had one champion in Max Currier at 126 as he won both if his matches by pin, including a 69-second fall in the finals against Algona's Tate Slagle.

Kaleb Hambly (182) was the runner-up for the Lions. They had five additional wrestlers end up on the podium.

Wrestling

Panthers earn top-three tournament finish: Fueled by the McDonough brothers claiming bracket titles and several medalists, Central Springs piled up 170 points to place third at the Rich Gray Invite at Interstate 35 High School on Saturday.

Clayton (138-pounds) and Bryce (145) McDonough kept their undefeated seasons alive. Clayton pinned his way to the victory, three of them coming in the first period, while Bryce had three pins and a 9-1 major decision win in the finals.

The Panthers saw Preston Prazak (152) and Ben Navratil (170) place as runner-ups while they had four top-five finishers in Dawson Jacobson (106), Jack Pruin (113), Brock Mathers (132) and Colton O'Hern (285).

Newman Catholic placed 10th with 75.5 points in the team race and Riceville was 13th with 57.5 points.

Lawson Losee won the 160 bracket for the Wildcats with two first period pins, including his fall in 1 minute, 5 seconds in the finals, plus a major decision and a technical fall in which he racked up a combined 40 points.

The Knights didn't get a champion, but Liam Stockberger (120) and Holden Hensley (195) finished in the top-three. Hensely lost in the finals by a 5-4 decision. They had three additional wrestlers place sixth.

Riceville's Mitchel Marr dropped a 5-2 decision, just his second loss of the season, to place second at 285.

Brua claims Bulldogs lone champion in Greene: Hayden Brua, Lake Mills' starter at 145-pounds, had a record entering Saturday's Doug Trees Bearcat Invite with a record just over .500.

After two first period pins and a 12-7 decision victory, the senior has that record at 21-17 as he won the bracket as the two seed. He pinned Wilton's Garrett Burkle in 1 minute, 58 seconds to win the title.

Lake Mills placed fourth in the team race with 143 points. Rockford was 12th with 22 points and West Fork was 13th as it had one wrestler score points.

The Bulldogs had three second place finishers in Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Hayden Helgeson (113) and Alex Beaty (152). Oldenkamp lost to Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken for the second time this season, 3-1; Helgeson lost by major decision to Wilton's Brody Brisker 9-1 in the round robin bracket; Beaty fell by a 12-5 decision to Gabe McGeough of MFL Mar Mac.

Brett Peterson (170) and Wyatt Hanna (195) each placed third. Geraldo Vazquez (120), Garrett Ham (138) and Beau Kaufman (160) all ended up on the podium.

Rockford had two medalists in Marshall Schlader (220) and Brooks Hoffman (285). West Fork's Carson Nuehring scored all three team points at 195.

Tiedemann still perfect after another tournament win: Northwood-Kensett star 170-pounder Drake Tiedemann was the only wrestler that had more than 10 wins in the round robin bracket and he dominated to the title at the Denny Christiansen in Anamosa.

He pinned two of his three opponents in the first minute of the match and dropped Cole Kerns of Iowa City Liberty in 3 minutes, 23 seconds. Tiedemann was one of two champs for the Vikings, the other being Tyler Mills at 182.

Mills had three first period pins then outlasted Liberty's Vinny Lima 3-0 in the fifth and final round. Aden Bice (113), Michael Davis (126), Michael Janssen (132), Trent Tiedemann (138), Hayden Moore (145) and Josiah Kliment (160) all ended up on the medal stand.

Francis, Zuehl win titles at stacked Herb Irgens Invite: West Hancock's seniors Kane Zuehl and Mathew Francis had to beat previously unbeaten wrestlers in the finals of the Herb Irgens Invite to win their brackets at 160 and 220-pounds, respectively.

Seeded second, Zuehl scored the only points of the title match to edge Kevin King of South Central Calhoun 2-0. Francis, still unbeaten and ranked No. 1 at 220 by IAwrestle, pinned Jayden Soard of SCC in 3 minutes, 14 seconds in the finals.

The Eagles placed fifth in the team race with 136 points. They were clipped by 1.5 points for fourth by Carroll. They had Evan Boothroyd (113) and Kellen Smith (138) finish second. Boothroyd dropped a 9-5 decision in the finals while Smith lost by major decision, 10-1. Creighton Kelly (152) finished third.

Cardinals sixth at Denver Duals: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got a taste of some elite dual teams when it made the trek to Denver as it went 1-2 in pool play then lost 42-37 to North Fayette Valley in the fifth place match.

The lone win for the Cardinals was a 48-29 victory over Waukon in the third round of pool play. They won five straight weights, three of them by pin and two by forfeit, to seize control of the dual.

GHV fell to Dyserville Beckman 54-18 and Crestwood 71-6 in its pool. A pin by Colton Schupbach of North Fayette Valley at 285-pounds sealed the win. The Cardinals had three forfeits and one pin in four straight weights to lead 37-36.

Lucas Kral (138-145), Jacob Hasler (170) and Landen Hejlik (182) each went 3-1 on the day for the Cardinals.

Mason City wins once at Dave Ewing Duals: Despite four double forfeits, the last dual for Mason City was a victorious one as it thumped Sioux City North 39-18 in the last contest of the dual tournament hosted by Ankeny.

Mason City won seven of the final eight contested weights. Three of the last four were won by pin. Other than that, Mason City didn't spring an upset in a field with a coupled ranked teams.

It fell to Spencer 57-19, Ankeny 60-16, Independence 62-15 and Bondurant-Farrar 68-9. Jace Rhodes (132-138) and Seth Ihlenfeldt (152) each went 5-0 on the day for Mason City.

Depth powers Saints to fifth place finish: St. Ansgar had just one champion at the Ogden Invite, but secured enough team points and medal winners to pile up 108.5 points that earned it a fifth place finish.

Nathan Brumm won all three of his pool matches at 126-pounds then pinned his semifinal opponent to set up a rematch with North Union's Gavyn Morphew for the title. Brumm beat Morphew 10-3 in pool play then followed it up with a 9-7 victory in the finals.

The Saints had nine additional medalists. They had Caleb Levan (132) and Regan Witt (152) finish as runner-ups; the other seven that finished on the podium placed no worse than fifth.

Indians put pool play in the rear view mirror, place seventh: Forest City went 0-for-3 in its three duals in Pool A of the East Marshall/GMG dual tournament, but rebounded with a resounding 78-6 victory over Collins-Maxwell.

The Indians won 13 consecutive weights, five by pin and the other eight by forfeit. They fell to East Marshall/GMG 45-30, was blown out by Benton 59-24 and dropped a 48-28 contest to North Polk.

Kellen Moore (132) and Hayden Hoffmeyer (152) each went 4-0 on the day for Forest City.

Girls basketball

Lake Mills 60, Northwood-Kensett 50: The Bulldogs maintained a slight edge against the Vikings for the majority of Saturday's contest to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lake Mills (5-11) led by seven at the half. After that advantage stayed the course after the third quarter, it outscored Northwood-Kensett 17-14 in the fourth to lead by double digits.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online. The Vikings (5-9) shot 44 percent from the field as they were led by 14 points from sophomore Chloe Costello and 11 points off the hands of Carly Hengesteg.

West Fork 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48: In a battle of two teams that were on winning streaks of at least five games, the Warhawks outlasted the Bulldogs in a Saturday thriller in Sheffield.

West Fork (12-3) has won eight straight games. It went to the foul line 32 times, making half, and drained seven of its 16 shots from the field beyond the arc. It led after the second and third quarter and scored HD-CAL by five points in the fourth.

Freshman Leah Weaver poured in 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Emma Martinek chipped in 18. They combined for 12 field goals and all of the 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs (9-4) did not have their stats published online.

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 70, Northwood-Kensett 36: The Class 1A No. 5 Bulldogs scored 42 of their points in the first half to lead by 26 and coast to a Saturday victory over the Vikings.

Behind a distinct advantage in shoot percentage, a plus-13 rebounding margin and forcing 20 turnovers, Lake Mills (15-0) never let the margin get to under double digits the rest of the way.

It was led by 22 points and 11 rebounds from Wyatt Helming and 18 points from Bennett Berger. Seth Hermanson chipped in eight points to pair with 11 boards.

Northwood-Kensett (3-8) outscored the Bulldogs 11-10 in the third quarter. It was paced by Jason Hanson's 12 points and Colby Eskildsen contributed 11. Both players hauled in six caroms.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64, West Fork 58: The Bulldogs fended off a late rally by the Warhawks to leave with a thrilling win on a Saturday afternoon on the road.

HD-CAL (7-6) flew out of the gates with a 25-6 cushion and the lead was 24 at the half. It shot 40 percent from the field, won the rebounding battle by eight and dished out 20 assists.

West Fork (4-10) rallied in the third by outscoring its opposition 18-6 to trail by 12. It cut into the margin again in the fourth, but the first half hole was too big to overcome. The Warhawks shot 42 percent from the field and made 11-of-15 free throws.

Scott Harr posted a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Bulldogs. Cal Heeren chipped in 15 and Payton McNealy contributed 10. Trevor Guritz led West Fork with 13 points while Cayde Eberling and Edison Caspers scored 11 points apiece.

Swimming

Mason City places fourth in conference meet: Mason City had one top-five individual finisher, a couple races it had top-10 finishers for team points and had three relays place top-five to pile up 223 points to finish fourth amongst its CIML-Iowa foes at the Trail Point Aquatic Center.

Daniel Schwarz finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 8.92 seconds. Schwarz was also on the fourth place 200 medley relay and the fifth place 200 freestyle relay.

Several other swimmers had time cuts to get Mason City into the 200-point threshold.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.