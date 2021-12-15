Area Roundup: Bulldogs snare win over top-five ranked opponent in quadrangular

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's wrestling program has kept its momentum from the 2020-21 campaign.

It was victorious in double digit duals last season. It has maintained that with a perfect 6-0 start in duals in the 2021-22 competitive season.

The Bulldogs earned their first signature dual win of the season on Tuesday night in a quadrangular.

They triumphed over Class 1A No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield 39-31 while also defeating Aplington-Parkersburg, West Fork and BCLUW-South Hardin. They scored over 50 dual points in those other three wins.

HD-CAL won the final six weights of the dual against the Huskies to claim the victory. Carl Barkema (160-170), Issac Heilskov (195) and Carter Heilskov (285) recorded bonus point wins during the stretch.

Barkema, Jakyb Kapp (160-170) and Charlie Showalter each went 4-0 on the day for the Bulldogs.

West Fork lost to Aplington-Parkersburg and Nashua-Plainfield. The Warhawks dual score against BCLUW-South Hardin was not published online.

Ki Janssen (182) was the lone West Fork wrestler to go 3-0.

Wrestling

Vikings win twice in quadrangular: Northwood-Kensett defeated West Bend-Mallard and Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire convincingly, then dropped to North Union by 24 points.

The three usual suspects for the Vikings of Josiah Kliment at 160-pounds, Drake Tiedemann (170) and Tyler Mills (182) each went 3-0 as did Michael Davis at 126. Davis had two pins then beat WB-M's Lucas Fehr 9-4 in sudden victory.

Northwood-Kensett took control of the dual against GTRA by winning five straight weight classes after falling in the first three. The Vikings won nine of the first 10 to triumph over West Bend-Mallard.

Riceville goes winless in Minnesota: The Wildcats went up north to wrestle a pair of schools from the Gopher state and they lost to Triton and Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C. They scored under 20 dual points in each contest.

The only three wrestlers that went 2-0 were Will Felper (120), Lawson Losee (160) and Mitchel Marr (285). Losee and Marr won both of their matches by bonus points while Felper picked up a 32-second pin and a forfeit.

Boys basketball

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Clear Lake 39: One day after being cemented as the No. 2 team in Class 3A, the Lions were dealt with their first loss of the season as the Cowboys pulled off the upset on the road.

Clear Lake (3-1, 0-1 NCC) led by one point at the half then CGD put up 19 points in the third quarter to lead by nine and the margin was too big for the Lions to make a comeback.

No stats for Clear Lake were published online.

Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54 (OT): In a North Central Conference thriller, the Lynx made free throws down the stretch to claim the overtime period and the win over the Bulldogs.

No stats for HD-CAL (3-1, 0-1 NCC) were published online.

West Fork 70, Central Springs 57: The Warhawks pushed forward thanks to a 21-point third quarter and staved off a Panthers comeback to win in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Three players scored in double figures for West Fork (2-2, 2-1 TOI-East), led by Edison Caspers' 21 points on 10-of-14 from the field. Sage Suntken chipped in 19 points on five 3-pointers and Reed Stonebraker had 10 points.

Caspers also had 10 rebounds, part of a 42 rebounding game from the Warhawks. Central Springs (3-3, 2-2) was led by a game-high 26 points from Angel Jose while Drew Kelley chipped in a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards.

Newman Catholic 77, Rockford 26: The Knights pounded the Warriors on the strength of a 24-4 second quarter advantage and allowing just 15 points in the final three quarters in a Top of Iowa East win.

It marked the third time this season Newman Catholic (5-0, 4-0 TOI-East) scored over 70 points and the second straight game it allowed under 30 points.

Doug Taylor led a balanced scoring output for the Knights with a game-high 23 points. James Jennings finished with 20 while Elijah Brinkley and Bennett Suntken chipped in 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Max Burt dished out 10 assists. Rockford (3-3, 1-2) was led by eight points from Nic Govern.

Osage 66, North Butler 34: The Green Devils got out in front in a hurry to the tune of 28 first quarter points to cruise past the Bearcats for a Top of Iowa East victory.

Osage (4-2, 3-1 TOI-East) pulled down 38 rebounds and had 19 assists to just seven turnovers. Nathan Havel recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyler Oberfoell and Carson Nasstrom each chipped in 10 points for the Green Devils.

North Iowa 47, West Hancock 45: The Eagles gave up a five-point gave up a five-point halftime lead and the Bison prevailed in the fourth quarter to snare a Top of Iowa West triumph.

West Hancock attempted 26 of its 47 field goal attempts from beyond the arc. It made just 15 field goals on the night. Logan Leerar paced the scoring department with 11 points while Rylan Barnes chipped in 10.

Barnes also had seven rebounds, tying the team high with Mitchell Smith.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Bishop Garrigan 32: The Cardinals maintained pace with Lake Mills atop the Top of Iowa West standings by edging the Golden Bears.

It sets up a date on Friday night in Garner between GHV and the Bulldogs for first place supremacy with the holiday break in sight. The Cardinals (4-1, 4-0 TOI-West) had five players – two off the bench – pull in at least four rebounds.

Drew Britson led GHV with 12 points and Evan Sloan chipped in 11. Nathan Roberts pulled in nine boards.

Lake Mills 66, Eagle Grove 16: Ignited by 44 first half points, the Class 1A No. 10 Bulldogs kept firm their lead in the Top of Iowa West with a date against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night for solo first in the conference.

Wyatt Helming led Lake Mills (6-0, 4-0 TOI-West) with 17 points and eight boards. Bennett Berger didn't score, but dished out 10 assists and Denton Kingland contributed 11 points.

The Eagles were led by six points from Jaden Armstead, who came into the game in the fourth quarter and drilled two deep 3-point shots. Armstead had six of the seven points they scored in the frame.

Girls basketball

Clear Lake 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27: The Class 3A No. 8 Lions didn't waste anytime getting a flow on offense with 30 points in the opening quarter as they routed the Cowgirls at home.

After giving up 11 points in the first quarter, Clear Lake (3-1, 2-0 NCC) gave up 16 in the last three quarters. It shot over 52 percent from the field and came away with 22 steals.

Jaden Ainley poured in 26 points on 11-of-17 from the field. Xada Johnson chipped in 10 points while Brooklyn Eden garnered seven steals.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 67, Webster City 31: Spurred by 42 points in the second half, the Bulldogs pushed their winning streak to five as they spanked the Lynx in North Central Conference action.

HD-CAL (5-1, 2-0 NCC) now face Clear Lake on Friday with first place at stake. The Bulldogs led by 11 entering the halftime locker room, then piled up 18 points in the third period and 24 in the fourth.

No stats for the HD-CAL were published online.

Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 20: Fueled by a defense that contest several offensive possessions, the Knights didn't allow the Warriors to get comfortable on offense and that led to a Top of Iowa East win.

Newman Catholic (2-4, 2-2 TOI-East) led by 13 after one and 17 at the half. Its advantage ballooned to 30 by the second half. Elyse Ball, Emily Opstvedt and Emma Weiner each finished with 10 points

Rockford (1-5, 0-3) made just eight field goals and turned the ball over 34 times. Chloe Rooney and Madison Ott finished with seven points apiece to lead its scoring department.

Osage 47, North Butler 18: The Green Devils put together their best defensive performance of the season, allowing a new season-low in points in their Top of Iowa East win over the Bearcats.

It was a 17-point third quarter that spurred Osage (3-3, 3-1 TOI-East) into a comfortable lead at 27 points. It had scored just 18 points in the first two quarters of the night.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

West Fork 42, Central Springs 30: Powered by a scoring outburst in the third quarter, the Warhawks maintained their stranglehold at the top of the Top of Iowa East standings with a win over the Panthers.

It was a nine-point cushion for West Fork (4-1, 3-0 TOI-East) at the half that extended to 19 with eight minutes remaining. Central Springs (3-3, 2-2) scored 12 points in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Kaci Crum once again led the Panthers scoring with 11 points off the bench. Aubrey Hoeft and Kaylea Fessler each pulled down seven rebounds. No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Lake Mills 64, Eagle Grove 34: The Bulldogs picked up their first Top of Iowa West win over the Eagles behind a 22-point barrage in the first quarter.

Lake Mills (3-4, 1-3 TOI-West) increased that lead each frame. It scored at least 12 points in each of the final three periods. None of its stats were published online.

West Hancock 59, North Iowa 31: The Class 2A No. 8 Eagles gave up just 19 points in the final three quarters as they pulled away from the Bison in a Top of Iowa West battle.

Leading by four after the first quarter, West Hancock (5-1, 4-0 TOI-West) scored 17 points in the second to lead by 17 at the break and it maintained that double digit cushion the rest of the way.

Mallory Leerar led the Eagles with 15 points while Kennedy Kelley chipped in 14. The duo combined for 15 of the 29 steals they had as a team. Scout Johanson snared seven rebounds.

Bishop Garrigan 72, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32: Behind a 36-10 lead in the first half, the Class 1A No. 2 Golden Bears cruised past the Cardinals in Top of Iowa West play.

GHV (2-4, 1-3 TOI-West) didn't reach a double figure scoring quarter until the fourth quarter with 14. It connected on just 13 field goals on 55 attempts and had 19 turnovers.

Jenna Pringnitz had nine points off the bench to lead the Cardinals. Chloe Frank chipped in eight to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Gretta Gouge hauled in seven boards.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

