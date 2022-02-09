Area Roundup: Bulldogs, Panthers narrowly drop regional final duals

Central Springs and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's wrestling teams had no problems in its first duals on Tuesday night. The Panthers cruised by MFL MarMac while the Bulldogs blitzed Carroll.

Both programs were one win away from claiming their spot at the state dual tournament next week. Against higher-ranked foes, both came up just a bit short.

No. 13 Central Springs was clipped by Top of Iowa Conference foe and fourth-ranked Nashua-Plainfield 40-31 in a 1A regional final while No. 8 HD-CAL fell to No. 7 Winterset 37-27 in a 2A regional final.

The Panthers and Huskies were tied at 16 at the halfway point of the dual. From 106-pounds to 126, Nashua-Plainfield took control with three pins and a forfeit to lead 40-16 with three to go.

Brock Mathers (132) needed a pin to keep the dual hopes alive for Central Springs, but instead it was a high-scoring affair that Mathers won 13-10, but it clinched the dual for the Huskies.

Mathers, Clayton McDonough (138), Bryce McDonough (145), Ben Navratil (182), Nathanial Contreras (195), Chase Berding (220) and Colton O'Hern (285) all went 2-0 for the Panthers.

HD-CAL led 18-9 after the first six weights, then Winterset went on a bonus-point spree. In four of the next five matches, it registered three pins and a major decision to take a commanding 34-18 lead.

After Carl Barkema's pin at 160, the Bulldogs needed two pins or a pin and a tech fall to win the dual. Tate Schmitt (170) won via a 9-7 decision in sudden victory that clinched the dual for Winterset.

Jayson Stevens (106-113), Jack Showalter (113-120), Barkema and Carter Heilskov (285) went 2-0 for HD-CAL.

Boys basketball

Webster City 57, Clear Lake 35: The Lions were held to a new season-low in points in their North Central Conference stumble against the Lynx on Tuesday.

Webster City led by 10 after the first quarter and then pushed the lead to double digits by the third quarter and got to a 20-plus point differential in the fourth.

Clear Lake (13-5, 7-5 NCC) was limited to 14 second half points. It did outscored the Lynx by four in the second quarter to trail by six at the half. None of its stats were published online.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47: The Bulldogs tangled with one of the best teams in the North Central Conference for a half, but the Cowboys flexed their muscles in the second half to run away with the win.

Knotted at 31 after the opening 16 minutes, CGD outscored HD-CAL 20-6 in the third to lead by 14 points and the former cruised from that point on.

No stats for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-10 NCC) were published online.

Charles City 76, Waukon 66: Spurred by 27 points in the third quarter, the Comets snapped their three-game skid and edged the Indians in a Northeast Iowa Conference matchup.

It was a five-point halftime deficit for Charles City (11-8, 5-5 NEIC) that was quickly flipped to a nine-point cushion entering the fourth. It held off another high-scoring quarter by Waukon to leave victorious.

Mario Hoefer led the Comets with 22 points, one of four players to finish in double figures. Jose Hernandez recorded 19 points while Jack Hanson and Chase Low chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Rockford 43, St. Ansgar 31: Thirty points in the second half allowed the Warriors to break out of a low-scoring contest and defeat the Saints in a Top of Iowa East victory.

There were 23 combined points in the first half as Rockford (9-12, 5-11 TOI-East) led by three entering the locker room. It created separation in the third and fourth quarter to earn the double digit triumph.

Kolton Lyman led the Warriors with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Charles Bayim posted 12 points and Landen Arends chipped in 10 points.

No stats for St. Ansgar (2-19, 2-14) were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Eagle Grove 33: The Cardinals allowed just nine first half points and shot 49 percent from the field in their Top of Iowa West win over the Eagles.

GHV (15-6, 14-2 TOI-West) finished solo second in the conference. It scored at least 15 points in the first three quarters to build its lead to reach 27 points entering the fourth.

Drew Britson led the Cardinals with 15 points and Evan Sloan chipped in 10. Parker Burke and Nathan Roberts scored eight points apiece and Roberts hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

Forest City 57, Belmond-Klemme 26: The Indians turned a four-point lead after the opening quarter into double digits by half and then coasted to a Top of Iowa West victory over the winless Broncos.

All 10 of Forest City's wins came against conference foes. It placed solo third in the league with a 10-10 record overall and 10-6 in the TOI-West. The Indians didn't allow Belmond-Klemme to hit 20 points until the fourth while they built their lead to 30-plus points.

Connor Sopko, Carter Bruckhoff and Andrew Snyder all led Forest City with 12 points apiece. Snuder finished with a team-high five steals.

Lake Mills 63, North Union 44: The Class 1A No. 4 Bulldogs wrapped up a perfect Top of Iowa West record with a win over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Lake Mills (20-0, 16-0 TOI-West) broke a 14-14 tie after the first quarter by outscoring North Union 19-11 in the second quarter and it took control from that point on. Of the Bulldogs 37 rebounds, 15 were on the offensive end.

Denton Kingland led Lake Mills with 14 points while Wyatt Helming recorded a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Seth Hermanson recorded 10 points off the bench.

Girls basketball

Clear Lake 72, Webster City 19: The Class 3A No. 10 Lions gave up just seven points in the final three quarters to pull away and defeat the Lynx to wrap up a perfect North Central Conference record.

Clear Lake (16-4, 14-0 NCC) shot over 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc. It came away with 24 steals and dished out 19 assists. It scored 41 points in the opening half then kept its foot on the gas to reach 70 points and not allow Webster City to hit 20.

Jaden Ainley paced the Lions with 15 points and Emily Theiss recorded 14 while Brooklynn Eden chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28: Bulldogs senior Lauren Meader became the ninth player from the area to hit 1,000 career points as they locked up solo second in the North Central Conference with a victory over the Cowgirls.

Meader joins her teammate Avery Hanson in the list of area players to be at 1,000 career points. HD-CAL (15-6, 11-3 NCC) took command with a 21-2 advantage in the second quarter to lead by 19 at the half. It got to a 30-point lead with a quarter to go.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

St. Ansgar 49, Rockford 28: The Saints snapped a four-game skid against Top of Iowa East foes with a convincing win over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

It was a strong first half for St. Ansgar (13-8, 10-6 TOI-East), powered by 21 points in the second quarter, that allowed it to build a 25-point lead at the half. Rockford (1-20, 0-16) outscored its opposition in the second half, but the margin was too much to overcome.

Adrianna Kruse led the Saints with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Hillman chipped in 12 points. Chloe Rooney paced the Warriors with 10 points while Aryssa Smith grabbed seven boards.

Forest City 58, Belmond-Klemme 51: The Class 3A No. 11 Indians staved off the upset-minded Broncos to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Top of Iowa West.

Twenty points in the third quarter increased Forest City's (14-7, 9-7 TOI-West) from six points to nine and it made enough stops in the fourth quarter to prevent a Belmond-Klemme comeback.

Reagan Helgeson led the Indians with a game-high 21 points while Shae Dillavou chipped in 15.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Eagle Grove 15: The Cardinals grabbed control of their Top of Iowa West contest against the Eagles with a 25-point outburst in the opening quarter and ran away with the win.

GHV (13-9, 9-7 TOI-West) scored 35 points in the second half. It never let Eagle Grove score by than seven points in any quarter. The Cardinals shot 34 percent from downtown and dished out 20 assists on 25 made field goals.

Chloe Frank scored a game-high 19 points while Liz Richardson recorded 17 points for GHV. Gretta Gouge posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

North Union 70, Lake Mills 12: The Warriors took over their Top of Iowa West victory over the Bulldogs with at least 14 points in every quarter in the blow out.

Lake Mills (8-13, 5-11 TOI-West) finished with a new season-low in points. It was shutout in the third quarter and scored just seven points in the first half. None of its stats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

