Area Roundup: Bulldogs outlast Indians in TIC West preview

Since the beginning of the boys golf season, two of the best teams on the west side of the Top of Iowa Conference has been Lake Mills and Forest City.

The former entered Friday's triangular unbeaten, trying to snare a perfect regular season for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the latter has mixed in talented underclassmen with a couple seniors.

In a tune-up for the TIC West meet on Monday at Bear Creek Golf Course, the same course that Friday's triangular was played on, Lake Mills got the better for its county rival.

Behind the medalist finish of Garrett Ham and the runner-up performance of Bennett Berger, the Bulldogs finished with a team score of 172 to edge Forest City by 18 strokes. Belmond-Klemme was third with a 239 team total.

Ham, a sophomore, has turned it on as of late. He's been the medalist in back-to-back meets with the exact same nine-hole score of 37. Berger fired in a 43 while Denton Kingland (45) and Austin Stene (47) rounded out the Bulldogs scoring.

The Indians were without top golfer Jack Harms. Senior Carter Bruckhoff led them with a third place performance of 45 while Will Heidemann and Carson Hall each recorded a 46. Tommy Miller finished the scoring with a 49.

Boys Golf

Cardinals get tested in Clarion: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura totaled a team stroke total of 192 on Friday in a non-conference quadrangular at Clarmond Country Club as it was up against two of the better teams in the state in Grundy Center and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

The Spartans edged out the Cowboys 161-172 and North Union was third with a 186. The Cardinals were led by senior Sam Wood, who recorded a nine-hole score of 43 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth.

Braden Renner shot a 47 and Brody Frayne was two shots behind with a 49. Braxton Moretz concluded GHV's scoring lineup with a 53.

Girls Golf

Indians, Bulldogs nipped by Broncos in TIC triangular: Led by runner-up medalist Claire Levine, Lake Mills pieced together a team total of 242 strokes to clip Forest City, who finished with a 252, for second place in a regular season triangular at Bear Creek Golf Course.

Belmond-Klemme won the team race with a 230. Levine carded a nine-hole score of 54 for the Bulldogs, three shots better than Kenna Vanek. Madison Levine (64) and Jolie Rice (67) rounded out their scoring.

The Indians had their top three of Kaysee Miller (59), Lindsay Clouse (62) and Gabrielle Sifuentes (64) all separated by five strokes. Alexis Schaumberg fired a 67 to conclude their scoring four.

Girls Soccer

Urbandale 3, Mason City 1: Two goals in the second half spurred the J-Hawks to a home CIML triumph over the River Hawks on Friday night.

Reggi Spotts scored the lone goal for Mason City (7-6) in the final 40 minutes off an assist from Mia Anderson. Urbandale scored in the first half and held that marginal advantage until the 75th minute.

Ana Swegle recorded 15 saves for the River Hawks.

"We put ourselves in a position to beat a really good team on their home pitch, and we did that through some really gritty efforts from several players," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said.

Boys Soccer

Humboldt 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Bulldogs fell in their third straight match as the Wildcats took control of a Friday night North Central Conference contest.

Two goals in each have pushed Humboldt to its 12th win on the season to remain unbeaten. HD-CAL (5-4, 2-4 NCC) has scored exactly one goal in its last three matches.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Urbandale 8, Mason City 0: The J-Hawks waltzed onto the soccer field at Mason City High School and spoiled the River Hawks senior night with a CIML shutout win.

All four of Mason City's (0-11) shots were on goal. Senior Carson Siemons, one of a handful of seniors recognized, finished with 14 saves in net.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.