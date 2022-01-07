Area Roundup: Bulldogs go unbeaten, claim two close duals in TIC home quad

A young Lake Mills wrestling team grew up in an important way on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had two encounters in the first half of the season in Top of Iowa Conference duals that were deemed as close. Against Central Springs and a ranked West Hancock squad, they fell short.

Against North Butler-Clarksville and Forest City, they did the exact opposite.

Ignited by pins in the lower and middle weights, Lake Mills went a perfect 3-0 in its home quadrangular as it defeated the Indians 45-33, edged the Bearcats 42-36 and blew out West Fork 76-6.

The Bulldogs won the final four matches, two by fall and two by forfeit, rally past NB-Clarksville. They had won just three weights prior to that point.

Tied at 30 against Forest City with four weights to go, Lake Mills picked up pins from Garrett Ham at 138-pounds and Alex Beaty at 145 to seal the victory. Those two plus Lucas Oldenkamp (106) and Beau Kaufman (160) went 3-0 on the day.

The Indians edged the Bearcats 40-39 via the fifth criteria of most wins by forfeit, in which the former had four compared to zero from the latter. The last three matches went in favor of Forest City to create the 39-39 tie.

Kellen Moore (132), Hayden Hoffmeyer (145-52) and Colby Krutsinger (220) went 3-0 on the day for Forest City. West Fork's Carson Nuehring (182) won two matches.

Wrestling

Eagles earn three dual wins in conference quadrangular: West Hancock got all it could handle from two of its three opponents on Thursday night, but left with a perfect mark as it triumphed over Eagle Grove 39-34, beat North Union 48-30 and cruised by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51-24.

The signature matchup in the dual between the Eagles and Cardinals came at 138-pounds between West Hancock's Kellen Smith and GHV's Lucas Kral. Smith racked up several takedowns to earn an 18-7 major decision win a battle of top-10 wrestlers.

In the victory over Eagle Grove, West Hancock won via Matt Larson's injury default win at 138 after it dropped five consecutive weights. Claiming seven of the first nine weights by either pin or forfeit spurred the Eagles past North Union.

Smith, Larson, Jacob Larson (126) Kane Zuehl (170), Irvin Gomez (182), Mathew Francis (220-285) and David Smith (220-285) went 3-0 on the night.

GHV lost all three of its matches, the closest margin being eight against North Union. Parker Moritz (152) and Michael Ohotto (160) each went 3-0 for the evening.

Mason City wins multiple duals for first time this season: After claiming a come-from-behind dual win over Marshalltown last month, Mason City doubled the fun with a 40-39 win over Ames and a 43-30 triumph over Des Moines Roosevelt in a CIML quadrangular.

Mason City fell to Ottumwa 46-29.

Despite losing the final four weights, Mason City created enough of a gap thanks to pins from Gavin Sandoval (126), Jace Rhodes (132), Cooper Wiemann (138), Seth Ihlenfeldt (160) and Ben Lorence (170) plus a 14-2 major decision win by Hale Rhodes at 145 in the win over Ames.

Roosevelt won four of the first seven weights, but Mason City responded with three straight pins at 285, 106 and 113 plus a forfeit win at 120 to seize control.

Jace Rhodes and Ihlenfelt were the lone two Mason City wrestlers that went 3-0 on the day.

Humboldt 65, Clear Lake 6: The Lions were humbled by the Wildcats in their home North Central Conference dual as they claimed just one of the 14 weights.

Dylan Evenson, Clear Lake's starter at 220 pounds, registered a pin in 3 minutes, 18 seconds over Tanner McKimmey.

Charles City 52, Waukon 26: The Comets took advantage of the Indians not having a full lineup as the former had seven wins by forfeit, including four in a row, to claim a Northeast Iowa Conference victory at home.

Of the weights that were contested, Charles City won three of them. Jordan Young pieced together a 15-2 major decision win at 113 while Kayden Blunt (160) and Trevor Peterson (170) recorded pins.

Wildcats go 0-4 in UIC dual tournament: Riceville wrestled in Thursday's Upper Iowa Conference dual tournament and lost all four of its matches, three of then by at least 20 points.

Its closest margin of defeat was nine points to Tripoli. Lawson Losee and (160) and Mitchel Marr (285) each went 4-0 on the day for the Wildcats.

Girls basketball

Central Springs 45, Nashua-Plainfield 34: Fueled by a career high 25 points from freshman forward Kaci Crum, the Panthers edged the Huskies in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

Crum also finished with a team-high nine rebounds. Kaylea Fessler, despite scoring just a single point, did the dirty work with seven boards and five steals. Aubrey Hoeft chipped in 10 points.

Central Springs (6-4, 4-3 TOI-East) led by six at the half and extended the margin to double figures after the third quarter.

West Fork 52, Newman Catholic 34: Behind 29 first half points, the Warhawks won their second straight game with a convincing Top of Iowa East victory over the Knights.

Forcing 21 turnovers and pulling in 35 rebounds combatted a shooting night in which West Fork (6-3, 5-2 TOI-East) fired 69 shots from the field.

Freshman Leah Weaver led the Warhawks with 19 points off the bench as the only player to shoot over 50 percent from the field. Rylie Akins finished with 10 points while Madisyn Bonner and Keelee Sherriff each pulled in eight caroms.

No stats for Newman Catholic (3-7, 3-3) were published online. It scored 21 points in the second half after just 13 in the opening two periods.

Tripoli 46, Rockford 34: The Warriors led after the first quarter of their contest with the Panthers, but couldn't make it stick as they lose their fifth game in a row.

Still, Rockford (1-9) put together its highest scoring output since its victory over Valley Lutheran in mid-December. Camden Kuhlemeier and Chloe Rooney paced the offense with eight points apiece.

Six Warriors grabbed at least five rebounds, led by six from Madison Ott.

Jesup 68, Charles City 27: The Class 2A No. 9 J-Hawks cruised past the Comets in a non-conference contest.

No stats or score by quarters were published online.

Boys basketball

Nashua-Plainfield 64, Central Springs 52: The Panthers and Huskies kept it consistent in their Top of Iowa East battle as the former scored 13 points every quarter and the latter scored 16.

Central Springs (4-6, 3-5 TOI-East) battled foul trouble with 22 personal fouls and went cold from downtown, making just five shots.

Angel Jose led the Panthers with 21 points and tied for the team high with six boards while Javont Froiland contributed 10 points and finished with four dimes.

Newman Catholic 79, West Fork 54: Spurred by a 20-point second quarter, the Class 1A No. 10 Knights pulled away from the Warhawks and posted a Top of Iowa East triumph.

It was a four-point cushion for Newman Catholic (9-0, 7-0 TOI-East) after the first quarter that extended to 17. After West Fork (3-5, 3-4) crept to within 12, the Knights put their foot on the gas with a 23-point fourth.

Trevor Guritz shot 7-of-9 from the field to lead the Warhawks with 23 points while Reed Stonebraker chipped in 14. No stats for Newman Catholic were published online.

Rockford 45, Tripoli 43: The Warriors earned their first win of the calendar year as they edged the Panthers in a non-conference contest on the road Thursday night.

Tripoli jumped ahead 14-7 after the first quarter, then Rockford (5-5) won the next three quarters by at least a bucket. The Warriors tied the game at 32 with eight minutes to go after allowing eight points in the third.

Senior Kolton Lyman registered a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Adam Wyborny chipped in 10 points and led with six assists.

Swimming

Mason City 93, Fort Dodge 77: Even though Mason City won just four of the 11 events in its road CIML dual against the Dodgers, its depth provided the points to claim the win.

Logan McDonough, Ryan Kvernevig and Daniel Schwarz each finished with two wins on the night. McDonough won the 100-yard backstroke and Schwarz claimed the 100 breaststroke. Both were on winning relays.

Kvernevig kicked off Mason City's winning 200 medley relay and anchored the victorious 400 freestyle relay.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

