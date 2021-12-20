Area Roundup: Bulldogs get team win, Marr pins Graves in eventful tournament

A lot transpired Saturday at Roland-Story High School.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Riceville and St. Ansgar were all at the Jim Kinyon Invitational. The Bulldogs have been on the cusp of a tournament win while Wildcat seniors Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr faced tough challenges in the finals.

The Bulldogs came out on top while Losee and Marr remained perfect.

Spurred by 10 top-five finishers, including a couple of champions, Hampton-Dumont-CAL amassed 237 points to edge Winterset by 11 and win the team race at the Jim Kinyon Invite.

Sophomore Jayson Stevens ran through the 106-pound bracket with three pins in a grand total mat time of 2 minutes, 59 seconds. None of his matches went longer than 70 seconds.

Jack Showalter, a senior, used a match-sealing takedown in sudden victory to triumph over Southeast Valley's Caelan Oakes-Sudhish 4-2 in the title match. Showalter also squeaked past Grinnell's Logan McDonald 4-3 in the semis.

The Saints finished 10th in the team race with 81 points while Riceville was 12th with 55.5 points. A pair of marquee matchups took place at 160 and 285.

Losee put his unbeaten season on the line against HD-CAL's Carl Barkema and came out on top 3-1 in a contest between two top-five grapplers.

Marr, ranked No. 2 in 1A at heavyweight, pinned 2A No. 1 Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley in four minutes in a battle of unbeaten wrestlers, but Marr's triumph gave Graves his first loss of the season.

Charlie Showalter (113), Collin Bird (126), Taylor Maher (138), Gage Plagge (145), Jakyb Kapp (170), Braden Hansen (182), Issac Heilskov (195), Cole Freerks (220) and Carter Heilskov (285) all ended up on the podium for the Bulldogs.

St. Ansgar had two handfuls of podium finishers. Mariah Michels (106), Emma Hall (113), Chris Corbo (120), Nathan Brumm (126), Caleb Levan (132), Aslan Wills (145), Regan Witt (152), Lorne Isler (170) and Chase Nestvedt (285) all placed inside the top-eight.

Wrestling

Warhawks get two top-five podium finishes in Troy Mills: West Fork was the lone area team at Saturday's North Linn Invite and it finished 12th in the team race with 25 points.

It had a third place finisher at 113-pounds in Rafe Arbegast and heavyweight Jair Ramirez placed fifth.

After losing in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Alex Kirman of Dubuque Senior, Arbegast won three straight matches on the backside to garner third. All of their wins were by fall in under 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

Ramirez got pinned in the quarters then pinned North Linn's Matt Moyer in 2:16 to guarantee a top-six finish. He was pinned in the consolation semifinals, but rebounded with a 6-1 win over Evan Rossman of Cedar Rapids Prairie in the fifth place match.

Kral, Hensley continue stellar seasons with tournament wins: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Lucas Kral and Newman Catholic's Holden Hensley were the lone two area champions in the 14th annual Jones Brothers Tournament in Iowa Falls.

Kral, a freshman, ran through the bottom half of the 138-pound bracket with two wins by bonus points then edged top-seeded Brody Hoversten of Iowa Falls-Alden 11-7 to win the title. Kral has had just two setbacks this season.

Hensley, a senior, held his top seed at 195 with a pair of decision wins. He beat Taite Peach of Iowa Valley 8-5 in the semis then edged West Marshall's Wyatt Weuve 12-7 in the finals.

The Knights finished sixth in the team race with 102 points, followed closely by the Cardinals in seventh with 93.5 points. Both sides had a pair of runner-ups in GHV's Zach Feld at 113 and Newman's Liam Stockberger at 120.

Pete Miller (132), Caden Gibbons (138), Nash Holmgaard (170), Jaxon Sellon (182), Kael Hanig (220) and Logan Lursen (285) all ended up on the podium for the Knights.

James Cash (126), Brad Dodd (145), Parker Moritz (152), Jacob Hasler (160), Trenton Robinson (182) and Jacob Hansen (220) placed for the Cardinals.

Rhodes named Outstanding Wrestler at Don Miller: Mason City senior and Iowa recruit Jace Rhodes breezed through the field at the Don Miller Invite in Fort Dodge while picking up a pair of impressive wins at 132-pounds along the way.

Rhodes put together an 11-2 major decision win over Dodgers freshman Koy Davidson, who bumped up to 132 and is ranked at 126, in the semifinals then edged Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette, ranked third in 2A at 132, 7-3 in the championship match.

Those two wins, coupled with a pin in the quarters, gave Rhodes the award for outstanding wrestler on the day. Mason City finished eighth in the team race with 68 points.

Kale DiMarco pinned his way to the finals at 106, where he ran into the buzzsaw that his Dru Ayala. Ayala pinned DiMarco in 1 minute, 11 seconds. Reed Kruger finished fourth at 113 and Paul Fabian placed sixth at 120.

Mason City and West Fork also had some girls compete on the same day. The Warhawks had two champions in Preslee Dickman in the 118-121 bracket and Autumn Stonecypher in the 120-128 bracket.

Dickman won all of her matches by pin, including two in the first period. Stonecypher had a similar day with all three of her wins by fall, all of them in the first period.

Fernanda Ramirez (190-199) and Rose Rather (235-256) each ended up on the podium for West Fork.

Mason City's highest finisher was a third place performance from Kyleigh James in the 140-151 bracket. It had a pair of fourth place finishers in Kamina Munson (101-111) and Layla Phillips (112-117).

Hoffmeyer comes out on top in 138-pound bracket: Forest City's Hayden Hoffmeyer wasn't a top-two seed, but ended up on top of the podium at the North Polk Invite.

He edged second-seeded Will Emmons of Carlisle 8-4 in the semis then triumphed 10-5 over North Polk's William Herselius in the championship match at 138.

The Indians finished fourth in the team race with 126 points. Their second highest finisher was Gavin Grunhovd, who registered a third place finish at 145.

David Schaumberg (106), Noah Larson (113), Carsen Miller (120), Shad Wooge (126), Ethan Sesker (152), Jeese Hare (160), Tommy Hughes (182), Peyton Klein (195) and Christian Anderson (220) all finished sixth place or better.

Panthers, Eagles tie for second in team race: Central Springs and West Hancock each had rousing success at the Al DeLeon Invite, which ultimately led to the two teams piling up 230 points.

The Panthers had four champions in Dawson Jacobson (106), Clayton McDonough (138), Bryce McDonough (145) and Preston Prazak (152). Clayton had three pins, then edged West Hancock's Kellen Smith 7-2, giving Smith his first loss of the season.

Bryce also had three pins and a major decision victory in his 4-0 day. Prazak won four of his matches by fall, three of them in the second period. Jacobson only beat Brennon Blake of Sumner-Fredericksburg as the two were the only 106-pounders in the field.

The Eagles left with two champions in Kane Zuehl at 160 and Mathew Francis at 220. Zuehl won once by injury default and two by pin. Francis recorded five falls on the day, all of them in the first period.

Central Springs had eight podium finishers in Jack Pruin (113), Thomas Haas (120), Zach Howes (132), Nick Goskeson (160), Ben Navratil (170), Ryley Meek-Matson (182), Chase Berding (220) and Colton O'Hern (285).

West Hancock's Evan Boothroyd (120), Jacob Larson (126), Luis Sandoval (132), Matt Larson (145), Creighton Kelly (152), Irvin Gomez (170), Parker Means (182), Malakai Redig (195) and David Smith (285) all finished fifth or higher.

Vikings go 3-1 in home dual tournament: Northwood-Kensett defeated Belmond-Klemme 42-30, Rockford 54-24 and Tripoli 58-12 in its dual tournament it hosted on Saturday. The lone loss was to Humboldt's JV team, 66-18.

Josiah Kliment at 160 and Drake Tiedemann at 170 each went 4-0 on the day. Tyler Mills bumped up to 195 in the dual against the Broncos and was pinned in the first period. Several other Viking wrestlers went 3-1 on the day.

Rockford's lone dual win of the day was a 42-29 victory over Tripoli. It fell to Belmond-Klemme 42-30 and Humboldt's JV team rocked the Warriors 65-18.

Marshal Schlader was the lone wrestler for Rockford to go 4-0 on the day, three of the triumphs by pin.

Girls basketball

Cedar Falls 59, Mason City 36: The Class 5A No. 9 Tigers pitched a 24-0 shutout in the first quarter that was enough of a gap to defeat Mason City in a Saturday showdown.

Mason City (3-5), down by 32 at the break, outscored Cedar Falls 26-16 in the second half to shrink the gap. Kelsey McDonough had 13 points to lead Mason City's scoring and Reggi Spotts chipped in 10.

Jada Williams had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"We got off to a disastrous start with no energy and a lack of execution which gave Cedar Falls numerous easy shots and created a lack of quality shots on our part," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We regrouped at half time and players challenged each other to commit to each other.

"We still need to play a full 32 minutes if we want to beat the best teams on our schedule."

Osage 42, Turkey Valley 37: Fueled by 25 second half points, the Green Devils edged the Trojans at the Border Battle on Saturday, an event held at Luther College.

Osage (5-3) trailed by six at the half, then scored 13 in the third to trim its deficit to one possession then outscored Turkey Valley 12-5 in the fourth period to come out on top.

Samantha Brandau registered a game-high 17 points and also pulled in nine rebounds for the Green Devils. Claudia Aschenbrenner chipped in 10 points.

Boys basketball

Cedar Falls 64, Mason City 46: Mason City suffered its fifth straight loss, this time to a top-five team in Class 4A in the Tigers. No stats for Mason City (2-5) or score by quarters were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

