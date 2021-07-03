Area Roundup: Bulldogs earn rare blowout on the baseball diamond

It has been a year of close wins and a couple late leads blown for the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team. Rarely has this group won via a blowout, let alone score double digit runs.
The Bulldogs checked off both boxes on Friday night.
They clubbed 14 hits, drew five walks, reached base on four Clarion-Goldfield-Dows errors and wore a pair of pitches that are culminated in a 17-2 route over the one-win Cowboys.
For a team that came into the game averaging 6.8 strikeouts per game, Hampton-Dumont (9-17) struck out just once. It started the game with four runs in the first and it was far from done.
It added two more in the second to answer CGD's two-run bottom half of the first then the Bulldogs broke the game open with a seven-run third inning and capped it with a four-spot in the fourth.
The 17 runs are a new season high for Hampton-Dumont. Mario De La Cruz and Payton McNealy combined to go 5-for-7 at the plate with seven RBIs. Four other players notched two hits.
Riley Heeran earned the win on the mound. The senior didn't record a strikeout, but allowed just four hits and one earned run.
Baseball
Clear Lake 4, North Linn 1: Facing the No. 2 team in Class 1A is no easy task, but the Lions edged the Lynx to snare their second win this season over a top-5 opponent regardless of classification.
Clear Lake (14-11) opened the game with two runs then added one in the third and an insurance run in the seventh. None of its stats were published online.
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Charles City 0: Scoreless until the fifth, the Go-Hawks got the scoring started with two in the fifth then five more in the sixth to spur them past the Comets.
No stats for Charles City (9-17) were published online. It has lost four of its last six games.
Nashua-Plainfield 6, West Fork 4: The Huskies erased a 4-0 hole to leave with a home triumph over the Warhawks. After West Fork (12-12) scored two runs each in the first two innings, Nashua-Plainfield started its comeback.
A four-run bottom of the fifth was sandwiched between a run in the fourth and sixth to give the Huskies their fourth straight victory. No stats for West Fork were published online.
Newman Catholic 8, St. Ansgar 0: Like the first meeting between the two conference rivals, the Class 1A No. 1 Knights came out with a win and won by at least eight runs for the first time this week over the Saints.
Leading 1-0, Newman Catholic (28-1) plated four runs in the fifth then added three more in the sixth. St. Ansgar (20-7) was the victim of its first shut out loss of the season.
No stats for either side were published online.
Bishop Garrigan 13, West Hancock 6: Despite a six-run fifth, the Eagles fell short of the lead against the Golden Bears and it suffered a Top of Iowa West Conference setback.
It was a 2-0 lead for Bishop Garrigan then it ballooned to 7-0 after a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Once West Hancock (6-14) trimmed it to 7-6, the Golden Bears all all of those runs back with two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Cayson Barnes, Braden Walk and Mathew Francis each had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles. Only two of the runs allowed were earned as they committed six errors.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, North Union 0: It didn't take long for the Cardinals to jump all over the two-win Warriors, scoring all of their runs in the first three innings to win on senior night.
GHV (18-3) scored two runs apiece in the first and second innings then exploded for a seven-spot in the third. None of its stats were published online.
Forest City 12, Lake Mills 2: The Indians capped a perfect week, scoring double digits in each of their three games, as they cruised past the Bulldogs on the road.
Lake Mills (8-12) grabbed an early 2-1 lead after the first full inning then Forest City (14-10) broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth and an additional four in the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
Noah Miller, Truman Knudston and Brock Moore combined for nine of the 10 RBIs from the Indians lineup. Moore had two hits while Kellen Moore drew three walks. Reese Moore struck out nine on the mound and allowed just two hits.
No stats for Lake Mills were published online.
Softball
Turkey Valley 12, Riceville 0: There wasn't a whole lot of action between the Trojans and Wildcats expect for a 12-run inning that pushed the former to a road victory and spoil the latter's senior night.
O'Malley Fair registered the lone hit for Riceville, which ends the regular season at 17-11. It opens regional play at home against Rockford on Tuesday.
Charles City 0-2 after Day 1 of Rick Doran Classic: The Comets went to the final weekend tournament of the regular season in Iowa City and fell to a pair of Class 5A opponents Bettendorf and Iowa City West.
Both games were decided by three total runs. It was a 5-4 setback against the Bulldogs and a 7-5 loss to the Trojans. No stats were published online from the game against Bettendorf.
Charles City (23-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two in the first and third against Iowa City West, but the Trojans scored the next five and added two insurance runs in the fifth to pull away. No stats from this game were published online.
West Fork 5, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Four runs in the top of the first spurred the Warhawks to their second straight win to close the regular season on a high note against the Huskies.
Libby Trewin tossed a one-hitter in the circle with 10 strikeouts. Maddie Hubka ripped two doubles while Kali Trewin and Haley Grady drove in a run apiece.
The Warhawks (10-13) open regional play against Belmond-Klemme at home on Wednesday.
North Butler 12, Rockford 0: Early and quick offense, including seven runs in the second and four more in the third, allowed the Bearcats to cruise past the Warriors
Avery Groven had the lone hit for Rockford (2-20). It kicks off regional play against Riceville on Tuesday.
North Union 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Class 2A No. 7 Warriors didn't need a whole lot of offense to stymie the Cardinals in a regular season finale.
North Union plated two in the first, one in the third and two more in the fifth. No stats for GHV (10-15), which starts the postseason against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday, were published online.
Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 5: Fifteen unanswered runs allowed the Golden Bears to dismantle the Eagles. After West Hancock (2-22) scored the opening five runs of the game, Bishop Garrigan went on a roll.
It plated nine in the bottom half of the first, three more in the third and a run in three different innings, including the fifth, to end the contest early. No stats for the Eagles were published online.
They start regional action against North Iowa on Tuesday.
Lake Mills 8, Forest City 5: A four-run bottom of the fourth broke a 3-3 tie and allowed the Bulldogs to finish with an above .500 record to close the regular season.
After Forest City (9-16) started off ahead 3-0 with three in the first, Lake Mills (12-11) started a comeback with a run in the bottom half of the opening frame then two in the second.
Kit Byars Had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Finley Rogstad and Madison Edwards each notched two hits while Natalie Brandenburg drove in three.
No stats for the Indians were published online.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.