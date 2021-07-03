Area Roundup: Bulldogs earn rare blowout on the baseball diamond

No stats for either side were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 13, West Hancock 6: Despite a six-run fifth, the Eagles fell short of the lead against the Golden Bears and it suffered a Top of Iowa West Conference setback.

It was a 2-0 lead for Bishop Garrigan then it ballooned to 7-0 after a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Once West Hancock (6-14) trimmed it to 7-6, the Golden Bears all all of those runs back with two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Cayson Barnes, Braden Walk and Mathew Francis each had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles. Only two of the runs allowed were earned as they committed six errors.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, North Union 0: It didn't take long for the Cardinals to jump all over the two-win Warriors, scoring all of their runs in the first three innings to win on senior night.

GHV (18-3) scored two runs apiece in the first and second innings then exploded for a seven-spot in the third. None of its stats were published online.

Forest City 12, Lake Mills 2: The Indians capped a perfect week, scoring double digits in each of their three games, as they cruised past the Bulldogs on the road.