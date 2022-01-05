Area Roundup: Bruckhoff nails game-winning free throw to lift Indians past Golden Bears

For over 90 percent of Tuesday's contest against Bishop Garrigan, Forest City's boys basketball team was behind on the scoreboard. It led for a grand total of three times.

That third time was all the Indians needed to secure a victory.

Carter Bruckhoff was fouled with 2.5 seconds left in the final frame and sunk the game-winning free throw on his second attempt and Forest City stopped a half-court heave from the Golden Bears to earn a 53-52 Top of Iowa West triumph in Algona.

The Indians (5-3, 5-1 TOI-West) have won four consecutive conference games in preparation for a showdown on Friday with unbeaten and conference leading Lake Mills on Friday at home.

Forest City went 14-of-25 from the charity stripe and overcame a poor night of shooting from beyond the arc to score 14 fourth quarter points and rally past Bishop Garrigan.

Truman Knudtson led the Indians with 13 points while Drew Greenwood and Andrew Snyder finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bruckhoff pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Mason City 45: Trailing by 19 after the first half put Mason City in a hole it couldn't dig out off in its non-conference home loss to the Go-Hawks.

Mason City (2-6) won the second half 23-18. It has lost six in a row since starting the year off 2-0. Ten of its 15 made shots from the field came from inside the arc.

Corey Miner led with 15 points for Mason City as the lone player in double figures and Mike Willis had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Riceville 48 (OT): In a game where the margin after each quarter never exceeded one possession, the Huskies had their highest scoring output in any quarter with 14 points in the overtime period to edge the Wildcats.

Riceville (5-4) led after the first three quarters, then went cold offensively and finished with four points and despite Nashua-Plainfield having little success either, it scored two more points to force OT.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Humboldt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47: A six-point advantage in the third quarter turned a five-point deficit into a one-point lead and the Wildcats hung on to defeat the Cardinals in a non-conference contest.

GHV (6-3) maintained striking distance in the fourth quarter, but couldn't find the game-winning bucket despite hauling in 36 rebounds and shooting over 40 percent from the field.

Braden Boehnke led the Cardinals in scoring with 20 points on six made shots from downtown. Three players finished with eight points and Nathan Roberts pulled down 11 boards.

St. Edmond 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55: Tied at halftime, the Gaels outscored the Bulldogs 42-32 in the second half to create the separation needed to claim a rescheduled North Central Conference contest.

HD-CAL (4-4) made up a three-point gap after the opening quarter by outscoring St. Edmond 11-8 in the second period. All four of the Bulldogs losses have come from conference opponents, each one by at least 10 points.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Decorah 68, Charles City 36: Seven combined points in the first and fourth quarters put the Comets in a deep hole they couldn't get out of in their Northeast Iowa Conference setback to the Vikings.

It was a vastly different story in the second and third quarters, where Charles City (3-5) put together 29 total points. It wasn't enough to trim at the margin as Decorah outscored them by seven in the middle frames.

Chase Low recorded a team-high 14 points and Jeb Wandro finished with nine off the bench. Jose Hernandez recorded seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

Northwood-Kensett 42, St. Ansgar 39: The Vikings pushed their winning streak to three games as they edged the Saints in a Top of Iowa East thriller.

There were a bountiful of ties and lead changes, but Northwood-Kensett (3-5, 2-4 TOI-East) outscored St. Ansgar by three points in the second half, the margin of victory.

The Vikings starting lineup recorded all of their points, led by 11 from freshman Colby Eskildsen. He also finished with a team-high eight rebounds and Kooper Julseth recorded five steals.

No stats for the Saints (1-7, 1-5) were published online.

North Butler 53, West Fork 50: The Bearcats won a tightly contested game against the Warhawks to push their winning streak to four games in a Top of Iowa East battle.

West Fork (3-4, 3-3 TOI-East) kept its distance in a contest against two teams vying for a top-half finish in the conference, but couldn't pull off a victory.

No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Newman Catholic 65, Central Springs 51: The Class 1A No. 10 Knights led from the first quarter on as they edged the Panthers in Top of Iowa East action and remain perfect on the season.

A milestone occurred on the night as Central Springs (4-5, 3-4 TOI-East) senior Angel Jose reached the 1,000-point barrier for his career after registering a team-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting. He also pulled down nine rebounds.

Newman Catholic (8-0, 6-0) scored more than 15 points in three of the four quarters. It led by eight after the first period and extended the advantage to 15 by halftime and 22 with eight minutes to go.

James Jennings and Doug Taylor finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Max Burt chipped in 11 points and dished out seven assists.

Osage 57, Rockford 21: The Green Devils allowed a new season low in points as they breezed past the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest and pushed their winning streak to five games.

Osage (7-2, 6-1 TOI-East) didn't allow Rockford to reach double digits in any quarter. The Green Devils forced 17 turnovers and ballooned their lead from eight after the first quarter to the crescendo of 36 when the buzzer sounded.

No stats for Osage were published online. Landen Arends led the Warriors (4-5, 2-4) with seven points.

West Hancock 58, Belmond-Klemme 27: The Eagles snapped their four-game losing streak with a Top of Iowa West victory over the Broncos on Tuesday.

West Hancock (3-7, 2-4 TOI-West) won every quarter and shot over 30 percent from the field and beyond the arc. The scoring output is the third time this season it had over 50 points.

Rylan Barnes poured in a game-high 23 points while Evan Hinders drained three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. Mitchell Smith registered team highs in rebounds with eight and steals with five.

Lake Mills 74, North Iowa 32: The Class 1A No. 7 Bulldogs opened the 2022 portion of their season with a convincing win over the Bison to remain unbeaten on the season and in the Top of Iowa West.

Five players for Lake Mills (9-0, 7-0 TOI-West) scored in double figures, led by 21 points from Wyatt Helming. Bennett Berger recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

The Bulldogs jumped out ahead by 14 after the first quarter and never let their foot off the gas. They allowed just 12 points from North Iowa in the second half.

Girls basketball

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Riceville 40: The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season as the Huskies won a non-conference thriller by forcing 27 turnovers and finding enough offense to prevail.

Riceville (8-1) took a halftime lead after outscoring Nashua-Plainfield by six in the second period. The Huskies responded with 23 points in the second half to earn the win.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, St. Edmond 19: Ignited by 35 points in the second half, the Bulldogs rebounded from their non-conference loss on Monday with a North Central Conference blowout win over the Gaels.

HD-CAL (7-3) led by 12 entering the locker room and ballooned that lead to north of 20 in the third quarter. St. Edmond scored just nine points in the final 16 minutes.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Humboldt 30: The Cardinals put together one of their best shooting performances of the season, making 23 of their 45 shots to run past the Wildcats in a non-conference game.

Thirty-eight of GHV's (5-4) total points came from seniors Chloe Frank and Liz Richardson. Frank posted 20 points and had seven steals on the defensive side while Richardson finished with 18 points. Both ended up with eight made field goals.

The Cardinals led by four after the opening quarter then allowed just 20 points over the final three periods. They led by double digits from the second quarter on.

Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic 31: Fueled by 19 points and 17 rebounds from freshman Kaci Crum, the Panthers outlasted the Knights by a single point to claim a Top of Iowa East contest.

Ten of Crum's rebounds were on the offensive glass. She led Central Springs (5-4, 3-3 TOI-East) effort on the glass with 45 total boards. It led by two after the second and third quarters and held on for the win.

Ellyse Ball paced Newman Catholic (3-6, 3-2) with 11 points. Both sides made under 15 field goals from the field.

St. Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43: The Saints fended off the Vikings in a Top of Iowa East game that saw little separation between one team at the top of the standings and another in the lower half.

With the win, St. Ansgar (6-3, 5-1) remained in a tie for the conference lead with Osage and pushed its winning streak to five games. Madison Hillman recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds to lead its offense.

The Saints won each quarter by one point and that allowed them to maintain the slim margin. Northwood-Kensett (3-6, 2-4) was led by 10 points from Carly Hengesteg.

Osage 54, Rockford 18: The Green Devils won their first game of the new year and also put together a stellar defensive performance in the victory over the Warriors.

The 18 points allowed equaled the season best from Osage (7-3, 6-1 TOI-East). It scored at least 10 points in every quarter and didn't allow Rockford to reach double figures.

Claudia Aschenbrenner paced the Green Devils with 15 points and Taylor Klobassa had 12 points off the bench. Samantha Brandau hauled in 10 rebounds.

Camden Kuhlemeier finished with six points for the Warriors (1-8, 0-6).

West Fork 49, North Butler 14: Thirty-nine points in the first half was all the Warhawks needed to cruise past the winless Bearcats in a Top of Iowa East tussle.

West Fork (5-3, 4-2 TOI-East) led by 30 at the break and allowed a new season-low in points. North Butler scored just five points in the second half, including a single free throw in the third quarter.

Emma Martinek led the Warhawks with 14 points and Leah Weaver chipped in 10 off the bench. Every player on their roster saw time on the court.

Lake Mills 53, North Iowa 31: After a first quarter in which the gap was two points, the Bulldogs proceeded to outscore the Bison 44-24 in the final three quarters to snare a Top of Iowa West victory.

It snapped a two-game skid by Lake Mills (4-6, 2-5 TOI-West). The 53 points is the most scored in a conference game since a 64-point outburst against Eagle Grove in mid-December.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

West Hancock 52, Belmond-Klemme 37: The Class 2A No. 8 Eagles pulled away in the second half by allowing just 11 Broncos points to come out with a Top of Iowa West victory in Britt.

Both teams scored 13 points apiece in the first and second quarters. West Hancock (8-2, 5-1 TOI-West) turned up the defense and put together key buckets to lead by seven with a period to go.

Kennedy Kelly led the Eagles with 14 points while Mallory Leerar chipped in 12. Four players pulled down at least seven rebounds.

Wrestling

Osage 64, Decorah 18: The Class 2A No. 2 Green Devils picked up seven bonus point victories as they cruised past the Vikings in a non-conference dual.

Anders Kittelson made his season debut at 132-pounds and put together a first period pin in 1 minute, 36 seconds over Lane Rolfs. Garrett Tusler (106), Tucker Stangel (126), Nicholas Fox (160) and Jake Clark (170) all registered first period falls.

Max Gast recorded a 16-8 major decision win at 152 and Barrett Muller pinned Oskar Paulson in 2:56 at 220.

Webster City 69, Forest City 10: The Indians won just two of the 12 contested weight classes as the Lynx put on a drubbing in Forest City on Tuesday night.

Shad Wooge and Kellen Moore with the lone Forest City wrestlers that came away victorious. Wooge pieced together a 14-2 major decision victory at 126-pounds and Kellen Moore pinned Cole Reiling in 1 minute, 25 seconds at 132.

Indians starter at 182 Tommy Hughes was the lone wrestler that didn't lose by pin as he dropped a 5-0 decision.

Bowling

Charles City boys, girls triumph over North Fayette Valley: The Comets maintained their perfect starts to the season as both the girls and boys defeated the Tigerhawks.

Charles City's girls team edged North Fayette Valley by 27 pins while the boys won by more than 300 pins. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

