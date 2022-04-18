Area Roundup: Brownlee becomes state leader in girls long jump

Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard for the long jump one meet into her prep track and field career at the Dickinson Relays last month.

She hadn't jumped in an outdoor meet until Saturday. And she didn't disappoint.

At the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival, one of the largest regular season meets on the calendar, Brownlee set a new lifetime best and shattered her previous school record with a state-leading leap of 18 feet, 6.25 inches at Iowa City West High School.

Brownlee is one of four girls in the state to exceed 18 feet so far. She is the only underclassmen in the top-five in the state and is one of five underclassmen that would be in the Drake Relays field as of Monday.

Their could be a second event for Drake for Brownlee as her runner-up time in the open 400 of 59.06 seconds puts her as the 14th fastest time in the state. Top-16 in that event qualify for Drake.

Clear Lake's Addison Doughan finished third in the 3,000-meter run in 10:46.33 that slots her in as the 19th fastest time in the state with 21 girls getting a spot for next week. A freshman, Doughan was fourth in the 1,500.

The Lions distance medley relay was runner-up in 4:47.45.

Osage's Meredith Street claimed a victory in the open 200 with a time of 27.05 seconds. Prior to that, she finished third in the 400 and sixth in the 100. Currently, the UNI volleyball recruit is the last person in the field for Drake in the 100 and just outside the cut in the 400.

Green Devils distance runner Katelyn Johnston placed sixth in the 3,000 then followed it up with a ninth-place showing in the 1,500.

Charles City's Keely Collins won the high jump at 5-02 while Lydia Staudt was second in the 200 and fourth in the long jump. Forest City's Bethany Warren was fourth in the 400 hurdles and Lake Mills' Scout Kohagen was 10th in the discus.

Girls Track and Field

River Hawks SMR quartet runs season-best: As a prequel to the Drake Relays, Saturday's Jim Duncan Relays at Drake Stadium was a chance to better some season times.

Mason City's sprint medley relay of Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Jada Williams and Megan Tobin finished third out of the first heat in 1 minute, 55.58 seconds. It marked the first time the River Hawks stacked that relay.

Gwen Fiser, Ellea Lewerke, Tara Backhaus and Rosa Monarch finished runner-up in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:10.92. Mason City's 800 and 400 relays finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

Its highest individual finisher was Audra Mulholland, who ran 5:06.13 in the 1,500 to place eighth.

Boys Track and Field

Indians move needle in 400 relay: Placing doesn't matter for Drake Relays qualification when all that is needed is a fast time. Forest City's 400 relay went from on the bubble to a little more safe.

Its foursome of Robay Birri, Jack Thompson, Vinton Feldman and Jayden Barkema ran a new season-best time of 45.22 seconds that slides them into the top-75 in the state in that event. The top-96 times qualify next week.

That wasn't the only notable performance as St. Ansgar's Riley Witt won the 1,600 in a new season best of 4:17.84 and now has the second fastest time in the state. His spot was already locked up by March when the senior hit the Blue Standard.

Charles City's Jacob Vais finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.59 while Josiah Cunnings recorded top-six performances in both the high jump and long jump.

Forest City's Dakota Carlson (high jump) and Joey Hovinga (1,600) each finished top-five in their respective events.

Stacked relays give River Hawks more potential qualifiers: Mason City's 1,600-meter relay is automatically in and it had four others in when Saturday's Jim Duncan Relays commenced.

Its distance medley relay of Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Kaden Tyler and James Fingalsen ran a season-best time of 3 minutes, 40.17 seconds that slots them inside the top-24 for a Drake Relays bid. It now has five of the six relays in contention for a spot next week.

The River Hawks 1,600-meter relay improved on their state best time with a victory in 3:23.44 and their shuttle hurdle quartet also won. Their sprint medley relay was second and the other three relays (400, 800 and 3,200) all placed in the top-eight.

Justyn Rivera won the long jump with a leap of 20-11.25 while Kale Hobart (110 high hurdles) and Reid Johnson (high jump) each placed runner-up. Van Wasieck finished eighth in the shot put.

Lions 400 relay in prime position for Drake bid: Clear Lake's quartet of Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt and Tanner Reimann have been the fastest four sprinters this season.

Those four got to showcase it on Friday as they ran a new season-best time of 44.91 seconds in the 400 relay that placed them fifth at the Indian Relays and slots them as the 61st fastest time in the state.

The Lions placed eighth in the team race with 29 points. Zeke Nelson recorded top-five showings in the 110 high hurdles and 400 low hurdles. His time in the 400 lows of 57.07 is a new season-best.

Vladimir Starrett finished fourth in the 3,200. Clear Lake placed fifth or better in the 800, 1,600, shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays.

Boys Golf

Lions place sixth at Dutch Masters: Led by a two-day total of 163 from Easton DeVries, Clear Lake totaled a team score of 695 to finish sixth in the 10-team field of the Dutch Masters in Pella.

Day 1 was played at the "Bos Landen" Golf Course on Friday. DeVries was the only one that finished the 18-hole round in the 80s with an 83. Gavin Anderson carded a 90 and Eli Anderson recorded a 91.

Saturday wrapped up the tourney at Pella Golf and Country Club. The Lions 18-hole team score was 29 shots lower than the day before. All of their top-four golfers finished in the 80s.

Charles City 171, New Hampton 173: Fueled by two guys with nine-hole scores lower than 42, the Comets squeaked past the Chickasaws in an NEIC dual on Friday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.

Senior Trevor White was the medalist with a 38 and teammate Carson Gallup, a freshman, was runner-up with a 40. Calvin Hanson carded a 46 while Jaxon Houdek and Hunter Sullivan each recorded a 47.

Girls Soccer

Mason City 10, Des Moines Hoover 0: For the second time this season, the River Hawks ended a match early via the mercy rule as they wiped away the Huskies on Friday night.

Karma McMorris and Kenna Hemann each recorded a hat trick for Mason City (3-1). Claudia Sewell finished with two goals and two assists. Miriam Dettmer and Mia Anderson each found the back of the net once.

The match was ended in the 75th minute. The River Hawks finished with a possession percentage of 70 and didn't allow a single shot from Hoover.

"The thing about the group I like right now is they are able to adjust well to our match day plan and be focused on our objectives," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "I'm happy for the win, but I'm more happy that we won while improving and accomplishing what we set out to do."

Boys Tennis

Mason City 8, Ames 3: The River Hawks won five of the six singles flights to take control of Friday's CIML dual against the Little Cyclones on Friday night.

Reed Kruger, Justin Yarahmadi and Zach Mulholland won via straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Lane Kruger (No. 4) and Sanders Thompkins (No. 5) pulled out three-set thrillers.

Kruger and Yarahmadi teamed at No. 1 doubles to claim a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) win. Mulholland and Odnel Daugherty won at No. 2 doubles in straight sets, so too did Brady Anderson and Zander Dickinson at No. 5 doubles.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.