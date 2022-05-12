Area Roundup: Berger breaks a pair of Lake Mills records at Class 1A sectional

Bennett Berger stated after the Top of Iowa West Conference meet on Monday that he needed to dip back into the fun bucket when playing golf.

He has battled through a stretch where the Lake Mills senior wasn't himself. After being the meet medalist each time out for the first two weeks of the season, he has yet to recapture that rhythm.

Turns out, all Berger needed was to play on his home course one final time.

His 18-hole round of 67 not only snared Berger a Class 1A sectional title and ignited the Bulldogs to a new season-low team score of 316, it also set a new school record for lowest 18-hole score at Rice Lake Golf and Country Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Through the first nine holes, he fired a 32 which also is a new school record for a nine-hole low. He ended up 13 shots clear of runner-up Tim Castle from Newman Catholic.

Joining the Bulldogs at the district meet next week in Algona is Newman Catholic (347) and Bishop Garrigan (366). Northwood-Kensett was fourth with a 387 while St. Ansgar (434) and West Hancock (456) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Garrett Ham and Denton Kingland each fired an 82 for Lake Mills, placing them in a tie for third on the leaderboard while Austin Stene recorded an 85 to also finish in the top-10.

The Knights had Bennett Suntken card an 84 to finish solo fifth, four shots behind Castle. Nash Holmgaard (90) and Emmett Casey (93) rounded out their low-four.

Northwood-Kensett senior Drew Wilder was the second individual from a non-qualifying team to move on to the district meet with an 87. He clipped West Hancock's Zach Beukema by one stroke to continue his season.

St. Ansgar was led by Drew Offen with a 98.

Boys Sectional Golf Tournaments

Class 1A in Nashua: West Fork and Clarksville each shot a team score of 385 at Nashua Town and Country Club and the tiebreaker was the fifth golfer and the Indians No. 5 shot 10 strokes better than the Warhawks No. 5 to be the third team heading to the district meet.

North Butler won the sectional title by firing a 344 with Nashua-Plainfield placing second with a 370. Since the Huskies hosted the meet and finished top-two, Clarksville was able to advance as the third team.

West Fork's Noah Atkinson was the meet medalist as he carded a an 18-hole round of 78, clipping North Butler's Mitchell Staudt by two strokes. Atkinson led by two after the front nine and then a birdie on No. 18 gave him the victory.

Rockford fired a team score of 389 and was led by Adam Wyborny's round of 87. Riceville recorded a team score of 516 and was paced by a 120 from sophomore Jonah Knode.

Class 2A in Clarion: Behind runner-up on cardback Jayden Scharper, Osage fired in a team score of 334 to edge out Top of Iowa Conference foe North Union by three strokes at Clarmond Country Club and advance to the district meet.

Grundy Center blitzed the field with a team score of 312. Forest City was fifth with a 355, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura recorded a 369 to place sixth and Central Springs carded a 399 to place eighth.

Scharper was 3-over par after his first trip around the nine-hole course. He ended his round with two straight pars after back-to-back bogeys. Leo Klapperich ended his round with an 81 while Heath Voigt and Bodie Goddard each had an 87.

Forest City's Jack Harms moved on to next week's district meet in Carroll. The sophomore carded an 81 to be one of the top-two individuals from non-qualifying teams to move on.

Central Springs was led by sophomore Carter Crum's round of 93. GHV's Ashton Strom was its lowest golfer with an 87.

Girls Regional Tennis

Class 1A in Waverly: For the second consecutive season, Osage will be represented in the state tournament. Twin sisters Kendall and Kaitlyn Olson won three matches in straight sets to get to the doubles finals where they got second at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

The third-seeded duo got tested in the quarters with a first set tiebreaker, but prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to advance to the semis. They cruised past Webster City's second-seeded tandem of Joslin Gourley and Kayley Wibholm 6-3, 6-4.

The Olson sisters fell to Decorah's top-seeded pair of Annalise Skrade and Mara Holland in straight sets in the finals. Green Devils sophomore Brooklyn Brock got to the quarterfinals on the strength of a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) first round triumph.

Clear Lake's Aimee Groenewig won her first round match then nearly pulled off an upset in the quarters with a first set win, but Decorah's Kristi Kjome-Johnson rallied to claim a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) victory.

Class 2A in Johnston: Mason City sophomore Celine Matthews will make her second straight trip to state as she placed second in the singles bracket at Johnston High School.

Matthews went in doubles last season with River Hawks graduate Tiegan Barkema, but she'll make this trek to Waukee Northwest solo. Matthews had a bye into the quarterfinals, then she won her next two matches in straight sets to get to the championship match.

Waukee's Ally Roeth was victorious 6-4, 6-1 to win the title.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.