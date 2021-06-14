Area Roundup: All of Mitchell County on one softball diamond

Ainsley Dodd and Jaden Francis each delievered a pair of hits against the Wildcats; Mari Fox paced the Green Devils with three hits versus MFL-Mar-Mac while Victoria Schwarting chipped in two hits.

Like their county foes, the Saints cruised past MFL-Mar-Mac with four runs in the fourth and an additional five in the sixth. They scored all four of their runs in the third against Waukon and couldn't break a tie against the Pirates due to time running out.

Only stats from the Hudson game were published for St. Ansgar as its offense was paced by two RBIs from Hali Anderson and Kirsten Boerjan with the former recording two hits.

Softball

Mohawks go 1-2 at Spirit Lake: The Mohawks had their second weekend tournament of the season and went one step better than the first, notching a victory over Westwood 14-0 on Saturday.

That was sandwiched between an 11-0 loss to Class 3A No. 14 Spirit Lake and an 8-6 setback to 3A No. 8 Sioux Center.

All of the damage for Mason City against the Rebels came in the opening two innings with six in the first and eight in the second. Lainna Duncan went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.