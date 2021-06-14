Area Roundup: All of Mitchell County on one softball diamond

Mitchell County ruled the Riceville weekend tournament on Saturday.
St. Ansgar, Osage and the Wildcats all were at the Wildcat Softball Classic at Riceville High School with the hosts notching the best record of the day amongst the area schools with a 2-1 record.
They defeated the Green Devils head-to-head 15-6 then pounced on MFL-Mar-Mac 15-3 before dropping a 9-3 contest to Waukon.
Osage defeated MFL-Mar-Mac 5-4 then it fell 12-2 to Hudson; the Saints went 1-1-1, beating the Bulldogs 5-4 on their last game of the day after losing 7-4 to Waukon and finishing the game against Hudson in a 4-4 tie.
It was a 12-run second inning that pushed Riceville to a comfortable victory over Osage and then plating 10 runs in the same inning against MFL-Mar-Mac allowed for the second straight win of the day.
The Wildcats offense went quite and the pitching fell short against the Indians, allowing four runs in back-to-back innings.
Senior Callee Fair had at least a hit and an RBI in all three games. Josie Gansen finished with three hits against the Green Devils while O'Malley Fair and Madison Mauser each recorded three hits against MFL-Mar-Mac.
Osage broke a 4-4 tie against the Bulldogs with a run in the sixth to avoid an upset. Its pitching allowed six runs in two consecutive frames that gave Hudson more than enough breathing room for the 10-run victory.
Ainsley Dodd and Jaden Francis each delievered a pair of hits against the Wildcats; Mari Fox paced the Green Devils with three hits versus MFL-Mar-Mac while Victoria Schwarting chipped in two hits.
Like their county foes, the Saints cruised past MFL-Mar-Mac with four runs in the fourth and an additional five in the sixth. They scored all four of their runs in the third against Waukon and couldn't break a tie against the Pirates due to time running out.
Only stats from the Hudson game were published for St. Ansgar as its offense was paced by two RBIs from Hali Anderson and Kirsten Boerjan with the former recording two hits.
Softball
Mohawks go 1-2 at Spirit Lake: The Mohawks had their second weekend tournament of the season and went one step better than the first, notching a victory over Westwood 14-0 on Saturday.
That was sandwiched between an 11-0 loss to Class 3A No. 14 Spirit Lake and an 8-6 setback to 3A No. 8 Sioux Center.
All of the damage for Mason City against the Rebels came in the opening two innings with six in the first and eight in the second. Lainna Duncan went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
Pitcher Adyson Evans allowed the same amount of hits (2) as she recorded herself along with the same amount if RBIs. Reggi Spotts and Emma Rickers each drove in a pair.
The Mohawks attempted a comeback down 8-2 with four runs in the sixth to trim their deficit to two, but it wasn't enough. Leadoff hitter Gwen Fiser drove in three runs on three hits.
Four others registered two hits while Evans drove in a pair of runs.
In the first game of the tournament, the Indians pounced early and late with five runs in the first two innings and an additional four in the fifth. Mason City was limited to five hits from five different hitters.
Central Springs wins two tourney games via blowout: Also at the Spirit Lake tournament was the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers and they went 2-1 with two double digit wins after dropping an 8-5 contest to Kingsley-Pierson.
They did all of their damage in the sixth inning with four runs to attempt a comeback after Kingsley-Pierson jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings. Emme Dietrich drove in four of the five runs with two hits, including a home run.
Things turned around quickly for Central Springs.
It cruised past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-0 then trounced 3A No. 8 Sioux Center 13-0. It posted 10 runs in the fourth against the Nighthawks and then jumped out against the Warriors with seven in the first.
In the two wins, the Panthers piled up 26 hits. Abby Pate drove in four against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on two hits; Madisyn Kelley and Aurora Stepleton each went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Kaylea Fessler had a 4-for-4 day with two extra base hits and four runs batted in for Central Springs against Sioux Center. The Nos. 6-through-9 hitters in the Panthers lineup combined for eight hits and six RBIs.
Northwood-Kensett upends Lake Mills: In the second game of the Vikings home tournament, they were pitted against the Bulldogs, a fellow Top of Iowa Conference foe, and the former edged the latter 8-6.
Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett both dropped its opening game against Melcher-Dallas 11-1 and 11-0, respectively.
It was a back-and-forth game, tied at four through three innings before the Vikings reached some breathing room with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Despite the Bulldogs getting two runs back in the fifth, they couldn't generate any more offense.
It is the second win of the season for Northwood-Kensett. Pitcher Kayla Senne had four hits and four RBIs to pace its offense and also struck out eight in the circle.
For Lake Mills, Madison Edwards finished with two hits and two runs batted in while Brynn Rogers also notched a pair of hits.
Knights finish winless in Madrid: Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic dropped two games at a weekend tournament in Madrid, falling 7-6 to Nevada then suffering a 9-4 loss to Colfax-Mingo.
Leah Martinez recorded three hits, two of them doubles, and two RBIs against the Cubs while Ellie Determan and Alyse Ball each finished with a couple of hits.
Ball and Kealan Curley paced the Newman Catholic bats against the Tigerhawks with two hits apiece. Ball and Madi Elwood each drove in a single run.
Warhawks blown out at home: It was fast and furious as Class 2A No. 10 Columbus Catholic scored in all five innings to romp West Fork 16-1 at a weekend tournament in Sheffield.
No stats were published for the Warhawks. No score was posted online for their first game of Saturday against Belmond-Klemme.
Baseball
St. Ansgar cruises past Charles City: The Class 1A No. 9 Saints rebounded from a loss to top-ranked Newman Catholic by going 1-1 in the Cedar Rivers Classic, defeating Charles City 13-1 then falling to Kee 7-4.
The Comets also fell to the Kee Hawks by the score of 6-2.
Late offense, four runs in the fifth and an additional three runs in the sixth, allowed St. Ansgar to increase its 6-1 lead even more against Charles City. Freshmen Carsen Sparrow and Regan Witt each notched three hits.
Ryan Cole had two hits and two RBIs while three others also recorded a pair of hits. Justin Horgen struck out five in six innings.
For the Comets, JJ Ritter and Kaden Berry each had two hits with the latter driving in the lone RBI. Kayden Blunt drove in two runs against Kee and Jaxon Daniels registered two hits.
St. Ansgar jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Kee after one frame, but couldn't string together another multiple run inning. The Kee Hawks scored a run in four innings then pounced for a three-spot in the seventh.
Cole, Sparrow, Tate Mayer, Alex Hansen and Bradley Hackenmiller all finished with two hits.
Newman Catholic remains out front: New Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings were released on Monday and the Knights held firm on their top spot in the Class 1A top-10.
They enter the week at 14-1 overall and undefeated in the Top of Iowa East at 8-0. St. Ansgar, which was ranked No. 9 last week, fell out after going 3-2 on the week that included an 11-3 loss to Newman Catholic.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.