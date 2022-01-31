Area Roundup: 1A No. 9 Knights prevail over Cardinals in OT thriller

For just the second time this season, Class 1A No. 9 Newman Catholic had its backs against the wall early. It trailed by 10 after the first quarter against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Knights had already suffered one loss on the year. They needed a comeback and overtime to avoid a second.

Fueled by a 22-point third quarter and a 9-5 advantage in the OT period, Newman Catholic pushed its winning streak to five games in its 67-63 road triumph over the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

James Jennings and Doug Taylor scored 48 of the Knights (15-1) points. Jennings poured in a game-high 28 while Taylor registered a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

GHV (13-5) led by 10 after the first quarter and eight at the half. Newman Catholic outscored its opposition by 11 in the third to make it a one-point game and sent the game into OT tied at 58.

The Knights put together enough offense to end up on top. They shot 50 percent from beyond the arc and 49 percent from the field.

Four players finished in double figures for the Cardinals, paced by 16 points each from Drew Britson and Nathan Roberts. Braden Boehnke chipped in 12 points and Evan Sloan contributed 10.

Girls basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic 41: Behind 44 points in the second half, the Cardinals turned a one-possession game against the Knights into a rout on Saturday at home.

GHV (12-7) scored 29 points in the third quarter to take its 26-23 lead at the half to 55-33 with a quarter to go. It shot 41 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3-point territory, grabbed 27 rebounds and recorded 17 steals.

Chloe Frank paced the Cardinals with 21 points while Jenna Pringnitz recorded 12 off the bench. Liz Richardson chipped in 11 points and Morgan Krein finished with 10. Gretta Gouge hauled in 11 rebounds.

Newman Catholic (5-12) outscored GHV 11-9 in the second quarter, but never threatened to take the lead in the second half. None of its stats were published online.

Decorah 77, Charles City 16: The Comets scored their second-lowest point total of the season in a rescheduled Northeast Iowa Conference game against the Vikings on Saturday.

Charles City (0-15) didn't score double digit points in any of the four quarters. None of its stats were published online.

Wrestling

Mason City gets six on podium at CIML tourney: Led by Jace Rhodes' runner-up finish at 132-pounds, Mason City totaled 65 points at Friday's CIML Tournament held at Johnston High School.

Rhodes received a bye as the second seed, then recorded a 19-4 technical win in the quarters and a 7-1 triumph over Cooper Hanson of Southeast Polk. The Iowa recruit earned a rematch with Dowling Catholic's Evan Frost in the finals.

Frost used three takedowns to defeat Rhodes for the second time this season 8-4. Rhodes got a takedown in the second period to tie the match 3-3, but Forst scored five of the next six match points.

Kale DiMarco (106) placed fifth as the next highest finisher for Mason City. Cooper Wiemann (138), Hale Rhodes (145), Seth Ihlenfeldt (152) and Carter Gorder (285) all earned top-eight finishes.

Losee, Marr win conference titles: Riceville's Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr ran through their respective weight classes to garner Upper Iowa Conference titles on Friday at MFL-Mar-Mac High School.

In the 160-pound bracket, Losee earned a bye into the quarterfinals then put together an 18-2 technical fall victory in the semis and was on and off the mat quickly in the finals as he pinned Postville's Alan Millin in a crisp 25 seconds.

Marr, the Wildcats star at 285, won the round robin bracket with a pin and two decision wins by three points. Marr built up a 6-2 lead through the first period over South Winneshiek's Ethan Timp in the third round and held off a rally.

Riceville placed fourth in the team race with 96.5 points. It had six additional medalists in Well Felper (120), Kopper Tweite (138), Marco Avila (152), Andrew Pridgen (170), Anthony Houser (182) and Matthew Praska (195).

Comets earn nine medalists at conference tourney: Tino Tamayo finished runner-up for Charles City at 220-pounds and several others got a spot on the podium at Saturday's Northeast Iowa Conference tournament held at New Hampton.

Tamayo, the two seed in the bracket, pinned his way to the finals and faced Waverly-Shell Rock's Layne McDonald. Tamayo led 4-3 after the second period, but McDonald picked up an escape 12 seconds in then recorded the match-sealing takedown in the final minute of the third to triumph 6-4.

The Comets placed fifth in the team race with 103 points. They had a few third place finishers in Colton Crooks (152), Trevor Peterson (170) and Ethan Peterson (195). They doubled up medalists at 195 as Blake Wilson finished fifth.

Jordan Young (120), Dylan LaPolice (126), Gage Kilby (132) and Kayden Blunt (160) placed in the top-six.

Bulldogs win dual tournament, set new record: Hampton-Dumont-CAL sits at 29 dual wins this season, the most in program history, after it cruised by the field at the Roland-Story dual tournament and ended with a 5-0 record.

The closest dual on the Bulldogs day was against North Central Conference foe Webster City. Carter Heilskov's pin at 285-pounds over Landon Griffin sealed the 40-33 win for HD-CAL.

Just the like the dual in the regular season, it was back and forth. The Bulldogs won five of six weights, two of them by bonus points, to seize the lead and held off a late rally by the Lynx.

HD-CAL thumped Central Decatur 78-6, breezed by Roland-Story 66-10, blew out OABCIG 75-3 and won 75-6 over Saydel. Jayson Stevens (106-113), Charlie Showalter (120), Carl Barkema (160), Tate Schmitt (170), Braden Hansen (182) and Heilskov all had perfect records on the day.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

