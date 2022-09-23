Area High School Roundup: Williams nearly breaks 17 minutes for Charles City

Nick Williams and Xander Graeser have already become staples at the front of the pack in most cross country meets this season. The two Charles City sophomores have made it known they are aiming high.

And they're notching consistent top-10 finishes.

Williams was close to breaking the 17-minute threshold, but settled for a fourth place finish in 17 minutes, 7.11 seconds at Thursday's Sam Iverson Invite held at Town and Country Golf Course in Grundy Center.

Graeser placed eight in 17:26.76 and Isaac Thompson was 15th in 18:02.98 as those three allowed the Comets to finish fourth in the team race with 101 points. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck won its home meet with 58 points, clipping Denver by four.

Lukas Vance and Anders Haglund finished in the top-45 to round out Charles City's scoring lineup.

On the girls side, the Comets finished with 240 points to finish 12th in the team race. They were led by senior Harper McInroy placing 24th in 21:51.27 while Lauren Staudt was 35th in 22:33.50.

Cloey Usher, Claire Eckenrod and Emma Prichard each placed in the top-65 for Charles City.

Cross Country

Forest City sweeps team titles in Manly: Behind their low-five in the top-15 in both races, the Indians secured the team titles at the Central Springs Invite held at Pioneer Town and Country Club on Thursday.

The Class 2A No. 19 Forest City girls totaled 40 points to cruise to the victory. Meanwhile, the 2A No. 16 boys recorded 36 points that was plenty low for the team win.

The Indians were paced on the girls side by Lili Nelson finishing second in 20 minutes, 18.47 seconds and Emilie Weaver placing eighth in 21:30.27. Sarah Lunning (10th), Hannah Lunning (11th) and Lillian Holtan (13th) were separated nine seconds.

Outside of the winner, Kadence Huck from Nashua-Plainfield, an area runner placed in the top-10.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas (20:35.95), Central Springs' Claire Rye (20:57.60) and Northwood-Kensett's Megan Ocel (21:19.22) finished third-through-fifth. St. Ansgar's Lila Powers was sixth, Newman's Kenna Hemann placed seventh and Lake Mills' Josie Helgeson finished ninth.

All seven of Forest City's boys runners broke 18:05 and six of them were under 18 minutes. Parker Sharp was the highest finisher at 17:25.85 with Ethan Johnson (17:44.34), Carson Strukel (17:48.16) and Josiah Welch (17:53.36) finishing in the top-10. Silas Gann was 11th in 17:54.99 to round out its scoring.

Lake Mills' Justin Rygh coasted to the victory in the boys race with a time of 16:22.05, one of the fastest times in his prep career. His teammate Knute Rogne crossed the line in fifth in 17:37.55. Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo was third in 17:00.11 and Cole Hansen placed 10th.

Volleyball

Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Wildcats steamrolled their way to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 North Central Conference sweep over the Bulldogs on Thursday night in Hampton.

HD-CAL (3-16, 1-4 NCC) has lost six matches in a row. Its closest set was the second before Humboldt pulled away to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Wildcats smashed on the accelerator in the third to polish off the sweep.

Aubryee Showalter registered three kills for the Bulldogs and Aubree Gronewold dished out six assists. Abigail Drier paced the back row with five digs.

North Iowa 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Bison averaged roughly 10 kills per set as they edged out the Knights 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 in a Top of Iowa Conference cross-divisional contest on Thursday night.

Since going 4-3 over a five-day stretch, Newman (8-13) has dropped five of its last six matches and all of the setbacks have been sweeps. None of its stats from Thursday's match were published online.