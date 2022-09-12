Area High School Roundup: Wildcats, Cardinals, Bulldogs win two matches each in Belmond

Riceville and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura each had four wins entering Saturday's Belmond-Klemme volleyball invitational. Hampton-Dumont-CAL hadn't tasted victory yet.

All three area programs garnered two wins apiece over the weekend.

The Bulldogs needed a full three sets to dispatch of Belmond-Klemme and North Butler while the Wildcats edged out the Cardinals plus North Butler. GHV defeated Top of Iowa Conference opponents West Hancock and West Fork.

West Fork went 1-2, its only win was against West Hancock. The Eagles suffered an 0-3 day.

HD-CAL won the first set over North Butler 24-22, but dropped the second set. The Bulldogs pulled out a 15-10 win in the third to claim their first win of the season. They won the final two sets to triumph over the Broncos.

It ended a streak of five straight losses by sweeps for HD-CAL. Aubree Gronewold dished out 42 assists in the two victories and her two top hitters were Aubryee Showalter (22 kills) and Charlee Morton (19). Libero Abigail Drier posted 18 digs while Zoe Erdman and Shayla Podolan fired four aces apiece.

Riceville swept North Butler and lost a three-set heartbreaker to Belmond-Klemme. Against GHV, the Wildcats won a nip-and-tuck contest 21-18, 21-19.

Riceville only posted stats from the North Butler and Belmond-Klemme matches. Morgan Fair recorded 24 assists in the two matches and set up a balanced offensive attack where at least four players notched multiple kills on Saturday.

The Cardinals only allowed one set against West Fork and West Hancock to reach within a five-point final margin. They also lost to Iowa Falls-Alden in straight sets.

Rebecca Hejlik recorded 14 of her 17 aces on the day in one match. Gretta Gouge added 13 aces and Kenedee Frayne chipped in eight. Frayne and Gouge led the attack with 31 assists and 17 kills, respectively. Ali Hess recorded 30 digs in the back row.

Volleyball

Lake Mills claims team title in tournament: The Bulldogs pushed their winning streak to six matches as they posted a 5-0 record and 10-0 set record at Central Springs' weekend tourney on Saturday.

Now at 13-1 overall on the season, Lake Mills dominated much of the day. Only Central Springs was able to get at least 15 points in each set and it was a back and forth affair between the two Top of Iowa Conference foes before the Bulldogs prevailed 21-19, 21-15.

Dottie Byars and Ellie Hanna each paced the front row with 20 kills apiece for the day. Those two plus libero Taylor Vanek combined for 29 service aces and all of them had at least four in one match. Karli Helgeson dished out 42 assists over five matches.

The Panthers won four matches, all all in straight sets. They upended Rockford 21-17, 21-10 and those two will play a Top of Iowa East contest on Tuesday. Central Springs cruised by Newman Catholic, Northwood-Kensett and Clarksville in straight sets.

Zari McDonough distributed 99 assists over the five matches, reaching at least 20 in three of them. Kaci Crum swatted 35 kills on the day while Carly Ryan and Paige Prazak each recorded 30-plus digs.

Rockford got a bit of revenge against Newman. Two days after the Knights gave the Warriors their first conference loss, the former responded with a 21-8, 21-16 sweep. Rockford swept Northwood-Kensett and pulled out a three-set thriller against Clarksville.

Warriors freshman Danika deBuhr stuffed the stat sheet for the day with 20 digs, 18 kills and five service aces. Jaylah Schriever, their libero, recorded a team-high 49 digs over five matches and McKinnley Hoffman posted 41 assists and 29 digs.

Newman and Northwood-Kensett each went 0-3 on the day. No stats for the Knights' matches were published online. The Vikings only posted stats from their matches versus Lake Mills and Rockford.

Mallory Rheingans recorded six assists over the two matches and Chloe Costello posted three kills. Lindsey Moore had three aces in the match against the Warriors.

Cross Country

Johnston is highest area finisher at Luther: Even in the rain and mud, Osage senior Katelyn Johnston navigated the 5,000-meter course at Luther College to finish sixth in the Johnson-Olson All-American race on Saturday.

Her time of 19 minutes, 42.66 seconds was fast enough to get in the top-10 by seven seconds. Megan Lee of Bloomington Jefferson won the race in 18:55.04.

Mason City's Audra Mulholland placed 16th in 20:05.99 and Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes was inside the top-30 at 20:34.62. The Riverhawks finished ninth in the team race with 300 points.

Osage was 25th with 586 points and Charles City placed 31st in the team race with 851 points. The Comets highest finisher was Harper McInroy, placing 141st.

For the Glessner-Livingood-Olson-Sandness boys race, the two highest finishers were Charles City's sophomore tandem of Xander Graeser and Nick Williams, each finishing inside the top-50 in sub-18:10 times.

Mason City's Brandt Haakenstad and Ra'Shaun Wynter were separated by four seconds, crossing the line in 54th and 56th place, respectively. Both the Comets (456 points) and the Riverhawks (517) finished in the top-20 in the team race.

Swimming

Mason City tallies seventh place finish in weekend invite: Fueled by a handful of top-10 performances, the Riverhawks finished seventh out of 12 teams at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday.

Rosa Monarch had the best individual performance for Mason City, recording a fifth place finish in the diving competition. Aspen Cole was seventh in the 200-yard individual medley plus the 100 breaststroke and she was on the sixth-place 200 medley relay.

Grace Hehr was seventh in the 100 backstroke and Jenna Braun placed 10th in the 50 freestyle.