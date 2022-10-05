Area High School Roundup: Trifecta of area runners finish top-six in Dike

They won't meet at the state meet, nor a state qualifier at the back end of this month.

Yet Tuesday's meeting between North Linn's Meghan Wheatley and Osage's Katelyn Johnston proved that both could be in line for serious hardware in Fort Dodge.

A pair of top-4 runners in Wheatley (Class 1A) and Johnston (2A) battled it out at Fox Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

Wheatley would edge out Johnston by around four seconds at the Dike-New Hartford Invite. Osage finished seventh in the girls team race with 212 points, Charles City was 13th (288) and Newman Catholic finished 15th (317).

Green Devils freshman Scarlett Byrnes ran 20 minutes flat to place seventh. The Comets were led by senior Harper McInroy's 25th place performance and the Knights had Kenna Hemann finish 43rd.

On the boys side, Charles City was paced by its top-three in the top-20 to total 107 points and finish fourth. Newman Catholic (eighth) clipped Osage (ninth), 248-249.

Nick Williams and Xander Graeser each broke 17 minutes as they placed third and sixth, respectively, for the Comets. Isaac Thompson ran sub-17:50 and crossed the line in 18th.

Joey Ringo was the highest finish for the Knights, running 17:07.3 to place ninth. Osage's Keagan Hennessey broke 18 minutes as its top runner.

Cross Country

Indians piece together another sweep: Behind all of the scoring runners in the top-10, Forest City's boys team piled up just 27 points to win the Lake Mills Invite held at Rice Lake Golf Course on Monday.

Its girls team was without top runner Lili Nelson, but still managed to clip North Union 37-51. Lake Mills was third on the girls side and runner-up on the boys side.

Parker Sharp broke 18 minutes for the Indians to place third. Freshman Silas Gann was fourth, Carson Strukel fifth, Ethan Bertram sixth and Ethan Johnson ninth. All of their top-eight runners were placed in the top-15.

Lake Mills had two in the top-10, paced the winner of the race Justin Rygh in 16:47.07 and Knute Rogne was eighth in sub-18:20.

Emilie Weaver led Forest City on the girls side with a third place finish of 22:07.76 while Sarah Lunning was fifth 18 seconds behind Weaver. It had two additional runners in the top-15.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas was the winner in 20:23.81 and teammate Teaghan Bird placed seventh. Northwood-Kensett had a pair in the top-10 in Megan Ocel (fourth) and Macy Thorson (ninth). Lake Mills' Josie Helgeson crossed the line in seventh.

Lions stun three top-10 teams: Clear Lake's girls team fell down to No. 17 in the latest IATC Class 3A team rankings, but may soon climb back up as they edged out 3A No. 4 Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 2A No. 6 Tipton and 2A No. 10 Dyersville Beckman on Tuesday.

The 42nd West Delaware Invite was on by 3A No. 14 Center Point-Urbana with 88 points. Clear Lake finished with 100, clipping the three aforementioned teams by a combined 54 points.

Addison Doughan placed third in 19:07 while Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach were in the top-20 separated by one second. Sophomore Rebekah Steinbron was 34th in 21:30 for Clear Lake.

The Lions placed 11th on the boys side with 254 points. They were led again by Jack Crane and his finish time of 17:09 to place 16th overall. Their next three guys had a finishing gap of five seconds.

Powers consistently in the top-10: St. Ansgar freshman Lila Powers remains a force on the medal stand as she placed ninth at the South Winneshiek Invite in 21:31.7 on Tuesday.

The Saints were the only area team at the meet. They placed seventh on the girls side with 184 points. For the boys, they did not score as a team. Cole Hansen placed 42nd in sub-19 minutes.

Dick Bell Invite at Eagle Grove: xxx

Volleyball

Ames 3, Mason City 0: The Riverhawks could not have lost a closer match.

The Cyclones won all three games by exactly two points each, in a 25-23, 26-24, 27-25 victory.

Riceville 3, Clarksville 0: The Wildcats got stronger as the match got longer in a29-27, 25-22, 25-12 win over the Indians.

Improving to 16-14 overall, Riceville got 25 assists from Morgan Fair. Tillotti Fair led the Wildcats with 11 kills.

Defensively, Madison Mauer had 24 digs for Riceville.

Charles City 3, Decorah 1: After winning a marathon first game, the Comets went on to win a Northeast Iowa Conference match 33-31, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Charles City (18-8) had three players reach double figures in kills led by 15 from Ava Ellis. Emma Miller had 13, and Keely Collins 10. Mya Rimrod added nine kills.

Anya Ruzicka had 28 assists, with Morgan Maloy chipping in 22.

Defensively, Rimrod (16) and Ellis (13) led the Comets in digs.

St. Ansgar 3, Newman Catholic 0: Addison Tabbert slammed home 10 kills as the Saints scored a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the Knights.

Aspen Falk had 27 assists, while Kinsey Anderson had 16 digs.

Saint Ansgar improved to 15-10 and 7-1 in the Top of Iowa East Division.

Newman was led by Emily Opstevdt’s seven kills.

Osage 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Green Devils claimed the Top of Iowa East Division title with a 25-7 25-7, 25-20 win over the Vikings.

Improving to 19-6 overall and 8-0 in conference play, Osage was led by Jenna Scharper’s 10 kills Taylor Klobassa added seven. Sydney Muller and Klobassa combined for 28 assists.

Rockford 3, North Butler 0: Danika DeBuhr had 10 kills, and McKinnley Hoffman distributed 26 assists as the Warriors improved to 12-9 with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win.

North Union 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Cardinals captured game three, but the Warriors claimed the match 25-6, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16.

Kenedee Frayne led G-H-V with 19 assists, ehile Gretta Gouge had 11 kills. Ali Hess paced the Cardinals with 21 digs.