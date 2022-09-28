Area High School Roundup: Solberg-Maas wins IAC North Individual boys golf title

There were more than the usual amount of firsts for Mason City's Michael Solberg-Maas on Tuesday morning.

He completed his first conference tournament. Which happened to be the first ever Iowa Alliance North Conference tournament since the league began this fall.

And as a freshman, Solberg-Maas gets the honor of being the first individual champion.

One of the most consistent golfers this season for the Riverhawks put together an 18-hole round of 77 at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown to claim a total score of 15-over par and win the individual crown.

The opening 18 holes were played in Fort Dodge nearly a month ago and the final 18 holes wrapped up on Tuesday. Solberg-Maas was third after the first day and fired the second lowest round of day number two.

Drew DeGabriele made it two Riverhawks with all-conference honorees as he carded a 79 on Tuesday to finish the 36-hole tournament with a 160 (+19) to place fifth. He won a tiebreaker over Marshalltown's Cael Sandvick.

The Bobcats won the team title with a +77 while Ames was second at +88 and Mason City came in third at +140. Fort Dodge and Waterloo East finished out the team scores with a +151 and +163, respectively.

Volleyball

Mason City 3, Des Moines Hoover 0: The Riverhawks won an Iowa Alliance Conference match for the first time in over 20 days as they swept the Huskies 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 in a cross-divisional match on Tuesday.

It was a dominant three sets for Mason City (10-12) as it cruised in each set. It was its first sweep in a regular season match in almost two weeks and he first in a non-tournament contest since Sept. 8.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: Nine different towns made were a part of a classic as the Cardinals won a thrilling 24-26, 25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13 match over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night in a non-conference battle.

GHV (10-13) coasted in the second set after dropping the opener. HD-CAL responded with win in the third to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five. The Cardinals respinded to send the match into a fifth set. After a lot of back and forth, GHV finished the job and claimed their first five-setter of the year.

Gretta Gouge had 15 kills to lead the Cardinals. Ali Hess had 20 digs.

The Bulldogs (3-17) have been in three matches that went the full five and have gone 1-2. They have lost seven in a row since a victory over Iowa Falls-Alden two weeks ago.

Aubryee Showalter and Charlee Morton each recorded double digit kills and Aubree Gronewold dished out 25 assists. Abigail Drier led a trifecta of HD-CAL back row players in digs with 15 and Showalter nabbed three solo blocks.

Clear Lake 3, Webster City 2: The Lions rallied down two sets to one and secured a goal for head coach Heather Johnson in their 24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 North Central Conference victory over the Lynx on senior night.

With over two weeks left in the regular season, Clear Lake (12-7, 2-3 NCC) has surpassed last season's win total and secured the most wins for the program spanning a decade.

It was far from easy against Webster City as each took a tightly contested set before the Lynx took control of the third to snare the lead in the match. The Lions pieced together a decidisve fourth set win and completed the comeback in the fifth.

Charles City 3, Crestwood 1: The Comets picked up their second Northeast Iowa Conference win of the season as they edged out the Cadets 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 on the road on Tuesday.

The first and third sets in which Charles City (13-7, 2-2 NEIC) separated itself were vastly different from the second and fourth. Crestwood squared the match at a set apiece with a second set win, but the Comets got enough of a push to win the fourth and avoid a fifth.

Anya Ruzicka (19 assists, 10 digs) and Morgan Maloy (13 assists, 13 digs) each posted double-doubles for Charles City. Keely Collins led the front row with nine kills while Mya Rimrod chipped in eight. Rimrod and Ava Ellis joined Maloy with 13 digs.

Belmond-Klemme 3, West Hancock 0: The Broncos remained in contention for a top-four finish in the Top of Iowa West standings with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 sweep versus the Eagles on Tuesday night.

West Hancock (1-19, 0-7 TIC-West) has one more match in the league to avoid its first season without a conference win since 2015, the first year of the Top of Iowa Conference.

Central Springs 3, Newman Catholic 0: Panthers sophomore setter Zari McDonough eclipsed 1,000 career assists in their 25-10, 25-8, 25-16 Top of Iowa East sweep over the Knights on Tuesday night.

McDonough had 550 as a freshman and sits at 457 with the postseason drawing closer. She has been a catalyst in Central Springs (12-8, 5-2 TIC-East) guaranteeing itself at worse a third place finish in the standings.

Thirty-one dimes were dished out by McDonough on Tuesday in the Panthers three-set victory in which none of the sets were decided by less than seven points. Abby Pate led their attack with 10 kills while Kaci Crum and Aubrey Hoeft registered eight apiece.

Newman dropped to 8-14 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Osage 3, Rockford 0: The Class 3A No. 9 Green Devils clinched at least a share of another Top of Iowa East title with a convincing 25-14, 25-14, 25-6 sweep over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Osage (18-6, 7-0 TIC-East) can win it outright with a victory over Northwood-Kensett next week. It will then close the regular season at Mason City's weekend tournament on Oct. 8 and face Charles City two days later.

The Green Devils faced little resistance all night and hammered the foot down in the third to complete the sweep. None of their stats were published online.

Rockford (11-9, 3-4) has lost four matches in a row. Its libero Jaylah Schriever recorded 13 digs while McKinnley Hoffman dished out six assists and Danika deBuhr nabbed three kills.

St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: With their full arsenal of hitters back in the fold, the Saints coasted past the Vikings 25-8, 25-12, 25-19 in a Top of Iowa East tussle on Tuesday night.

Addison Tabbert returned and played all three sets with a team-high 10 kills while Cora Heeter played for the first time since the season opener and notched two kills. St. Ansgar (13-10, 5-1 TIC-East) hit .373 on the night and averaged 12.3 kills per set.

Kinsey Anderson led the back row with 12 digs and four players recorded at least three aces, paced by Anderson's five. No stats for Northwood-Kensett (2-14, 0-7) were published online.

North Butler 3, West Fork 1: Mallery Meier led West Fork with seven kills, while Ellie Weaver and Emma Martinek each had five.

Breckyn Dickman led the team with 18 digs.

Cross Country

Ringo finishes top-20 in stacked invite: Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo was the only runner on its boys and girls team to finish near the front as he placed 17th in a time of 17 minutes, 26.6 seconds on Tuesday at the Jesup Invite.

The Knights finished 12th in the boys field and 15th for the girls. Kenna Hemann crossed the line just outside the top-50 in 22:22.7. Their low-five on the girls had a 1:57 spread between Hemann and Hailey Heinselman.

Newman's boys squad, down to 16th in the latest Class 1A team rankings and still without Ryan Kelly, had its Nos. 2-through-5 runners finish within a minute of each other to total 357 points.