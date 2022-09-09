Area High School Roundup: Riverhawks, Comets, Lions go 1-1 in volleyball triangular

Mason City, Charles City and Clear Lake's volleyball programs each had one loss in a triangular at Clear Lake High School.

The trifecta of area schools also had one victory.

Charles City beat Mason City, Mason City upended Clear Lake and Clear Lake triumphed over Charles City as they all went 1-1 on Thursday night.

"This was an excellent night of volleyball with three quality teams," Riverhawks head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

The Comets defeated Mason City with set scores of 28-26 and 25-22. Both were nip and tuck the majority of the match until Charles City (9-3) found enough offense to take the sweep.

The Riverhawks responded with a 25-20, 25-20 sweep over the Lions. For the evening, Mason City's (6-3) Megan Tobin finished with 15 kills and Kylie Trappe posted 21 digs. Brandi Tilkes and Ella Turk didn't miss a serve in both matches and Chloe Callanan had three solo blocks versus Clear Lake.

In the final match of the night, it went a full three sets. Clear Lake (6-3) pieced together a 25-17, 20-25, 15-13 victory over Charles City. The Lions went the distance in a match for the third time over their last five matches.

No stats for either contest for both Charles City and Clear Lake were published online.

Volleyball

Osage 3, North Butler 0: After suffering their first two losses of the year, the Class 3A No. 10 Green Devils rebounded with a convincing 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 sweep over the Bearcats on Thursday night in a Top of Iowa East battle.

Coupled with Rockford's setback against Newman Catholic, Osage (4-2, 4-0 TIC-East) is the lone unbeaten in the conference standings. It has a one-game cushion on Rockford and St. Ansgar.

The Green Devils now head into their home weekend round robin tournament with four other ranked teams and two others above .500. None of their stats in the win over North Butler were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals lost their second match in a row as the Golden Bears snared a 25-17, 27-25, 25-21 Top of Iowa West sweep on Thursday night.

It was a back and forth second set that went into extra points before Bishop Garrigan prevailed. It nipped GHV (4-6, 1-4 TIC-West) in the third set to polish off the sweep.

Gretta Gouge led a balanced Cardinals attack with six kills while Rebecca Hejlik, Emily Van Dusseldorp and Valarie Welsh each recorded at least four kills. Hejlik paced the back row with 17 digs and fired in eight service aces on 19-of-20 from the line.

North Iowa 3, West Hancock 0: The Bison got a bit of a test from the Eagles in the second set, but put their foot on the gas and earned a 25-18, 26-24, 25-6 sweep on Thursday night in Top of Iowa West action.

West Hancock (1-7, 0-5 TIC-West) has lost five matches in a row. The second set defeat was the fifth time it has been within striking distance of a set victory. Over the current skid, it it 1-4 in sets decided by three points or less.

No stats for the Eagles were published online. North Iowa used the momentum from the second set and led for the majority of the third.

Boys Golf

Riverhawks place ninth in loaded invite: Mason City fired a new 18-hole season low at Wednesday's Ankeny Invite, recording a 343 that put it in ninth place at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Dowling Catholic clipped Southeast Polk 288-289 for the team title. West Des Moines Valley (297), Ankeny Centennial (301) and Ankeny (302) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Michael Solberg-Maas, a freshman for the Riverhawks, was their highest individual finisher at tied for 16th with a 76. Drew DeGabriele carded a 79 to finish inside the top-30. Breyden Baker (93) and Noah Honn (95) rounded out Mason City's scoring four.