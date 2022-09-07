Area High School Roundup: Mulholland sets new Mason City girls school record

After the Trent Smith Invitational last week, Mason City head cross country coach Tyler Ketelsen made note that Audra Mulholland was going for a new school record for fastest 5,000-meter time.

Her teammate Janae Hansen had been the record holder for the past year. Now, it is Mulholland's turn.

At Tuesday's Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic in Waverly, the Riverhawks junior won the 11/12 race with a new lifetime best of 20 minutes, 2.1 seconds to set the new record by five seconds.

No team scores were posted and the meet broke up into grades nine and 10 then 11 and 12. Mulholland, for the second straight meet in this format, placed top-two. Teammate Olivia Schissel was eighth in 21:13.8.

Hansen placed runner-up in the 9/10 race in 21:10.7, beating out a returning Class 2A state qualifier in Denver's Reeve Ristau by nearly nine seconds. Fellow sophomore Savannah Davis was ninth in 21:36.7.

Mason City's Brandt Haakenstad stayed consistent from last week with another time of 17:12, this was good enough for runner-up in the 9/10 boys race. In the 11/12 race, Ra'Shaun Wynter and Jess Cornick each placed top-20 running sub-18 minutes.

Riceville's Claire Zweibohmer was 31st in the 9/10 girls race.

Cross Country

Lions sweep team titles for second time this season: Clear Lake's boys and girls cross country programs each scored under 40 points to nab team wins at the R.S. Invitational in Belmond on Tuesday.

The girls were led by sophomore Addison Doughan, who won the race by 80 seconds and was the only runner to break 20 minutes. Emily McLaughlin, Anna Feuerbach, Lauren Englin and Jadyn Heesch placed top-11 and Alexis Hauge was 12th.

Forest City finished third on the girls side with 94 points, getting clipped by North Iowa by three. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished fourth with 110. The Indians were led by third place from Lili Nelson and the Cardinals were paced by Katelyn Knoll finishing ninth.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Lydia Maas was fifth in 21:50.50.

On the boys side, Clear Lake posted 29 points and edged out Forest City (53) and GHV (64) for the win. Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino placed third and fourth for the Lions while Jaden Wright, Andrew Mixdorf and sophomore Owen Smith were inside the top-15.

Forest City's top-three in Parker Sharp, Carson Strukel and Jadyn Welch finished ninth, 10th and 11th. GHV had two top-six finishers in Zach Flatebo and Connor Hammitt. Northwood-Kensett's Traycen Rollene placed second behind North Butler's Owen Almelien.

Volleyball

Mason City 3, Marshalltown 1: The final three sets were close, but the Riverhawks took two of them to hang on and defeat the Bobcats 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 on Tuesday night at home.

After Mason City (5-2, 2-0 IAC) coasted to a double digit victory in the opener, Marshalltown responded to keep the next three sets all within single digits. It won the third set, but the Riverhawks used enough momentum to win the second and fourth.

Kylie Trappe, Ella Turk and Megan Tobin combined to miss just one serve and fire four aces. Ellie Kotta and Chloe Callanan recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while Turk dished out 37 assists.

New Hampton 3, Charles City 0: Nearly two weeks ago, the Comets swept their rival. Now, the Chickasaws got some revenge by triumphing 25-19, 28-26, 25-19 on Tuesday night in the Northeast Iowa Conference opener.

Charles City (8-3, 0-1 NEIC) cruised to a win over New Hampton at a quadrangular in Denver. The Chickasaws only set their opponent reach the 20-point threshold once and narrowly won a thrilling second set.

Anya Ruzicka and Morgan Maloy combined for 30 assists while Ava Ellis and Mya Rimrod teamed up for 22 kills for Charles City. Five different players posted at least six digs and Jadyn Van Horn recorded three blocks.

St. Ansgar 3, North Butler 0: The Saints cruised in all three sets to nab a 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 Top of Iowa East sweep over the Bearcats on Tuesday night at home.

The triumph snaps a five-match skid for St. Ansgar (3-6, 2-1 TIC-East) and pushes them into third place in the conference standings. It marks its first three-set sweep of the regular season.

Aspen Falk led the Saints with 28 assists. Addison Tabbert led the team with 15 kills.

Rockford 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Warriors continued their ascension towards the front of the Top of Iowa East standings with a narrow 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 sweep over the Vikings on Tuesday night.

No other team in the league has more overall wins than Rockford (7-1, 3-0 TIC-East). It has won more games in three weeks than over the last two full seasons combined. Each set was back and forth, but the Warriors prevailed three times over Northwood-Kensett (1-7, 0-4).

McKinnley Hoffman dished out 19 assists and Danika deBuhr smacked down nine kills to lead Rockford's offense. Jaylah Schriever recorded 21 digs and its serving rotation clipped at 93.2 percent on the night.

Lindsey Moore had 12 kills, and Mallory Rheingans 24 assists for the Vikings.

Belmond-Klemme 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals never reached the 20-point threshold in any of the three sets as the Broncos pieced together a 25-19, 15-12, 25-15 Top of Iowa West sweep on Tuesday night.

Since a 3-1 showing at its home tournament, GHV (4-5, 1-3 TIC-West) has lost three of the last four matches, two of them by sweeps against conference foes. It could not come within five points for much of the final two sets against Belmond-Klemme.

Gretta Gouge had eight kills to lead the Cardinals.

Forest City 3, North Iowa 1: Down to the wire, the Class 3A 15th-ranked Indians remained unbeaten in the Top of Iowa West thanks to a thrilling 25-13, 15-17, 24-26, 26-24 victory over the Bison on Tuesday night.

North Iowa won a nip-and-tuck third set to stay alive. The same scenario played out in the fourth, but Forest City (4-0, 4-0 TIC-West) nabbed the match-winning point to avoid a fifth set.

Sophomore Rylie Miller finished with 31 assists and Jenna Walker chipped in 15. Jaden Jerome had an all-around game with 14 kills, 20 digs and an ace. Jalyn Hovenga paced the Indians front row with 18 kills while Emma Anderson led the back row with 23 digs.

North Union 3, West Hancock 0: The Eagles couldn't hold strong on a close first set and they fell via sweep against the Warriors 25-22, 25-11, 25-19 on Tuesday night in Britt.

After claiming the first set, North Union cruised in the second set and fended off a late rally by West Hancock (1-6, 0-4 TIC-West) in the third to complete the sweep. The Eagles have lose four matches in a row.

Osage goes 0-2 in triangular: The Class 3A seventh-ranked Green Devils got their first taste of ranked opponents and they fell in straight sets to 2A No. 9 Wapsie Valley and 2A No. 1 Dike-New Hartford in Wapsie Valley on Tuesday night.

Both sets versus the Warriors were close, but Osage fell 25-19, 25-22. The Wolverines, one of the top-15 teams in the country, cruised to a 25-8, 25-17 victory in the other match.

Girls Swimming

Ames 131, Mason City 55: The Riverhawks suffered their first dual loss of the season against the Little Cyclones on Tuesday night in Ames.

It is the lowest dual point total Mason City (3-1) has recorded through the first couple weeks of the season. Ames remained unbeaten in duals, moving to 4-0.

Rosa Monarch won the diving competition with 234.45 points, and Grace Hehr was second in the 500 free (5:43.42) and 100 back (1:03.30), with season best times. Jenna Braun was second in the 100 free in 58.48.